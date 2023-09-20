Lifestyle

The Best Celebrity Looks at London Fashion Week

From front-row appearances to the most stylish parties, they brought their sartorial best to London Fashion Week.

By
Image: Lily James attending the Erdem show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Lily James. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

Amidst the glittering runway and buzzing crowds, one aspect of London Fashion Week that never fails to captivate is the creativity. Yet, beyond the meticulously curated collections that grace the runway, the parade of celebrity style also ignites the imaginations of fashion enthusiasts worldwide. 

This illustrious occasion, a pinnacle of the fashion calendar, unfolds as a dual spectacle. Not only does it showcase the fashion industry’s most visionary designers and collections, but it also transforms into a grand stage for celebrities to exhibit their boldest and most daring fashion choices. From A-list actors to chart-topping musicians, the who’s who of the entertainment industry descend upon London, turning the city into a veritable runway of its own. Below, see the stars who turned heads at London Fashion Week S/S24. 

Image: Dove Cameron attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Dove Cameron. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Dove Cameron

Attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show

In a silver Coach matching blazer, pants and handbag. 

Image: Winnie Harlow attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show in September 2023, London.
Winnie Harlow. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Winnie Harlow

Attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show 

In a Zuhair Murad dress. 

Image: Gemma Chan attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show in September 2023 in London.
Gemma Chan. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Gemma Chan

Attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show 

In a strapless Louis Vuitton dress. 

Image: Emilia Clarke attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show in September 2023 in London.
Emilia Clarke. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Emilia Clarke

Attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show 

In a black tulle Dior dress. 

Image: Stormzy attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show in September 2023 in London.
Stormzy. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Stormzy

Attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show 

In a black Ferragamo suit. 

Image: Iris Law and Lila Moss attending the Perfect X Valentino London Fashion Week party in September 2023 in London.
Iris Law and Lila Moss. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Per

Iris Law and Lila Moss

Attending the Perfect X Valentino London Fashion Week party

Law in an asymmetrical lace dress and black open-toed heels; Moss in a black floral embroidered mini dress and patent heels

 

Image: Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson attending the Perfect X Valentino London Fashion Week party in September 2023 in London.
Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Per

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

Attending the Perfect X Valentino London Fashion Week party

Westwick in a black tuxedo; Jackson in a red slitted dress and black kitten heels. 

Image: Alexa Chung attending the Vogue 100 X Erdem Dinner in September 2023 in London.
Alexa Chung. Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Alexa Chung 

Attending the Vogue 100 X Erdem Dinner

In a bright yellow Erdem dress paired with black leather flats with gold detail, along with a black handbag. 

Image: Lily James attending the Vogue 100 X Erdem Dinner in September 2023 in London.
Lily James. Ricky Vigil M/Justin E. Palmer/GC Images

Lily James

Attending the Vogue 100 X Erdem Dinner 

In a matching grey polka dot tweed jacket and maxi skirt paired with black heels. 

Image: Billie Piper attending the Vogue 100 x Erdem dinner in September 2023 in London.
Billie Piper. Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Billie Piper

Attending the Vogue 100 x Erdem dinner 

In a blue jacket and maxi skirt set by Erdem, paired with white leather boots. 

Image: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham attending the Burberry show at London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Attending the Burberry show

Huntington-Whiteley in a green trench coat, paired with yellow heels with a flower detail; Statham in a black jacket and green knitted sweater, paired with black pants. 

Image: Emma Weymouth attending the Burberry show at London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Emma Weymouth. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images

Emma Weymouth

Attending the Burberry show

In a black trench coat, ribbed knit pants and black sunglasses.

Image: Rachel Weisz attending the Burberry show at London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Rachel Weisz. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rachel Weisz

Attending the Burberry show 

in a forest green trench coat, with matching printed pants and a green handbag. 

Image: Sheila Atim outside the Emilia Wickstead show at London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Sheila Atim. Christian Vierig via Getty Images

Sheila Atim

Outside the Emilia Wickstead show 

In a green cropped leather jacket with a matching maxi skirt and silver hoop earrings. 

Image: Ivy Getty attending the Emilia Wickstead show at London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Ivy Getty. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ivy Getty 

Attending the Emilia Wickstead show 

In a dark green floral jacket and trousers, with a black turtleneck top. 

Image: Manushi Chhillar attending the Karina Bond show at London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Manushi Chhillar. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

Manushi Chhillar

Attending the Karina Bond show 

In a yellow mesh see-through mini dress, along with grey heels and gold hoop earrings.

Image: Joanna Vanderham attending the Huishan Zhang show at London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Joanna Vanderham. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images

Joanna Vanderham

Attending the Huishan Zhang show 

In a white dress with oversized flower detailing and a graceful slit. 

Image: Ella Balinska seen during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Ella Balinska. Jeremy Moeller via Getty Images

Ella Balinska

Attending the David Koma show 

In a long-sleeved black mini dress with a vibrant David Koma purple tulle tutu, black gloves and purple over-the-knee boots, with silver hoop earrings and sunglasses. 

Image: Leigh-Anne Pinnock attending the David Koma show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Attending the David Koma show 

In a lime-green co-ord dress paired with sleek black heels adorned with silver detailing. 

Image: Wallis Day attending the David Koma show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Wallis Day. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Wallis Day

Attending the David Koma show 

In a leather jacket paired with a crop top and a leather maxi skirt with black leather knee-high boots. 

Image: Maisie Williams attending the Simone Rocha show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Maisie Williams. Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Maisie Williams

Attending the Simone Rocha show 

In Simone Rocha black wide-leg cropped trousers paired with a simple black top and embellished shawl from the Fall 2023 collection, along with cotton-blend gloves and furry slippers. 

Image: Jordyn Woods attending the Mains show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Jordyn Woods. Neil Mockford/Ricky Virgil M/GC Images

Jordyn Woods

Attending the Mains show 

In a dark red cropped blazer paired with sleek black trousers, dark red kitten heels and a black leather handbag. 

Image: Naomi Campbell attending the Mains show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Naomi Campbell. Neil Mockford/Ricky Virgil M/GC Images

Naomi Campbell

Attending the Mains show 

In an all-black Alexander McQueen outfit: a blazer with subtle silver detailing paired with matching black trousers. She completed her look with black kitten heels and sunglasses.

Image: Jourdan Dunn attending the Mains show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Jourdan Dunn. Neil Mockford/Ricky Virgil M/GC Images

Jourdan Dunn

Attending the Mains show 

In a white crop top paired with a black leather skort. She completed her look with black over-the-knee leather boots and a grey and black varsity jacket. 

Image: Charli XCX attending the JW Anderson show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Charli XCX. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Charli XCX

Attending the JW Anderson show 

In a white long-sleeve polo shirt paired with washed brown leather shorts, black knee-high boots and a khaki green clutch. 

Image: Mabel attending the JW Anderson show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Mabel. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Mabel

Attending the JW Anderson show 

In a black midi dress with lace detail paired with JW Anderson snake-embossed ankle booties, and accessorized with a matching Van Cleef & Arpels necklace and bracelet. 

Image: Ncuti Gatwa attending the JW Anderson show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Ncuti Gatwa. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Ncuti Gatwa

Attending the JW Anderson show 

In a cream knit halter top with sleek black shorts and leather boots, accessorized with a pink handbag, a gold chain necklace and a Tiffany & Co bracelet. 

Image: Poppy Delevingne attending the JW Anderson show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Poppy Delevingne. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Poppy Delevingne

Attending the JW Anderson show 

In a dark brown knit dress with a belted detail. She completed her look with brown knee-high leather boots, Ray Ban sunglasses and a white JW Anderson twister leather bag.

Image: Suki Waterhouse attending the JW Anderson show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Suki Waterhouse. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

Attending the JW Anderson show 

In a pink plush tube top with white flared trousers, along with a pink JW Anderson twister leather bag. 

Image: Hayley Atwell attending the JW Anderson show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Hayley Atwell. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Hayley Atwell

Attending the JW Anderson show 

In an all-beige outfit with a sleek bun and beige handbag. 

Image: Kylie Minogue attending the London Fashion Week opening party in September 2023.
Kylie Minogue. Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Kylie Minogue

Attending the London Fashion Week opening party 

In a pink ruched dress with over-the-knee leather boots.

Image: Laura Bailey attending the Bora Aksu show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Laura Bailey. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Laura Bailey

Attending the the Bora Aksu show

In a black tulle dress accentuated by a cream lace collar and accessorized with Chanel sunglasses and earrings. 

Image: Amber Le Bon attending the Bora Aksu show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Amber Le Bon. GC Images

Amber Le Bon

Attending the Bora Aksu show

In a black mesh polka dot sheer dress over a lace top paired with a beige polka dot maxi skirt. She completed her look with black heels and a dark brown leather shoulder bag.

Image: Isabella Charlotta Poppius attending the Molly Goddard show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Isabella Charlotta Poppius. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Isabella Charlotta Poppius

Attending the Molly Goddard show

In a pinstripe coat layered over a denim waistcoat and matching pants paired with red stilettos, a black quilted clutch, link earrings and Ray Ban sunglasses. 

Image: Griff attending the Molly Goddard show during London Fashion Week in September 2023.
Griff. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Griff

Attending the Molly Goddard show

In a black tulle Molly Goddard maxi dress paired with gold hoops and a silver clutch.

