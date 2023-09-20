The Best Celebrity Looks at London Fashion Week

Amidst the glittering runway and buzzing crowds, one aspect of London Fashion Week that never fails to captivate is the creativity. Yet, beyond the meticulously curated collections that grace the runway, the parade of celebrity style also ignites the imaginations of fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

This illustrious occasion, a pinnacle of the fashion calendar, unfolds as a dual spectacle. Not only does it showcase the fashion industry’s most visionary designers and collections, but it also transforms into a grand stage for celebrities to exhibit their boldest and most daring fashion choices. From A-list actors to chart-topping musicians, the who’s who of the entertainment industry descend upon London, turning the city into a veritable runway of its own. Below, see the stars who turned heads at London Fashion Week S/S24.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Dove Cameron

Attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show

In a silver Coach matching blazer, pants and handbag.

Winnie Harlow

Attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show

In a Zuhair Murad dress.

Gemma Chan

Attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show

In a strapless Louis Vuitton dress.

Emilia Clarke

Attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show

In a black tulle Dior dress.

Stormzy

Attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show

In a black Ferragamo suit.

Iris Law and Lila Moss

Attending the Perfect X Valentino London Fashion Week party

Law in an asymmetrical lace dress and black open-toed heels; Moss in a black floral embroidered mini dress and patent heels

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

Attending the Perfect X Valentino London Fashion Week party

Westwick in a black tuxedo; Jackson in a red slitted dress and black kitten heels.

Alexa Chung

Attending the Vogue 100 X Erdem Dinner

In a bright yellow Erdem dress paired with black leather flats with gold detail, along with a black handbag.

Lily James

Attending t he Vogue 100 X Erdem Dinner

In a matching grey polka dot tweed jacket and maxi skirt paired with black heels.

Billie Piper

Attending the Vogue 100 x Erdem dinner

In a blue jacket and maxi skirt set by Erdem, paired with white leather boots.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Attending the Burberry show

Huntington-Whiteley in a green trench coat, paired with yellow heels with a flower detail; Statham in a black jacket and green knitted sweater, paired with black pants.

Emma Weymouth

Attending the Burberry show

In a black trench coat, ribbed knit pants and black sunglasses.

Rachel Weisz

Attending the Burberry show

in a forest green trench coat, with matching printed pants and a green handbag.

Sheila Atim

Outside the Emilia Wickstead show

In a green cropped leather jacket with a matching maxi skirt and silver hoop earrings.

Ivy Getty

Attending the Emilia Wickstead show

In a dark green floral jacket and trousers, with a black turtleneck top.

Manushi Chhillar

Attending the Karina Bond show

In a yellow mesh see-through mini dress, along with grey heels and gold hoop earrings.

Joanna Vanderham

Attending the Huishan Zhang show

In a white dress with oversized flower detailing and a graceful slit.

Ella Balinska

Attending the David Koma show

In a long-sleeved black mini dress with a vibrant David Koma purple tulle tutu, black gloves and purple over-the-knee boots, with silver hoop earrings and sunglasses.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Attending the David Koma show

In a lime-green co-ord dress paired with sleek black heels adorned with silver detailing.

Wallis Day

Attending the David Koma show

In a leather jacket paired with a crop top and a leather maxi skirt with black leather knee-high boots.

Maisie Williams

Attending t he Simone Rocha show

In Simone Rocha black wide-leg cropped trousers paired with a simple black top and embellished shawl from the Fall 2023 collection, along with cotton-blend gloves and furry slippers.

Jordyn Woods

Attending t he Mains show

In a dark red cropped blazer paired with sleek black trousers, dark red kitten heels and a black leather handbag.

Naomi Campbell

Attending the Mains show

In an all-black Alexander McQueen outfit: a blazer with subtle silver detailing paired with matching black trousers. She completed her look with black kitten heels and sunglasses.

Jourdan Dunn

Attending the Mains show

In a white crop top paired with a black leather skort. She completed her look with black over-the-knee leather boots and a grey and black varsity jacket.

Charli XCX

A ttending the JW Anderson show

In a white long-sleeve polo shirt paired with washed brown leather shorts, black knee-high boots and a khaki green clutch.

Mabel

Attending the JW Anderson show

In a black midi dress with lace detail paired with JW Anderson snake-embossed ankle booties, and accessorized with a matching Van Cleef & Arpels necklace and bracelet.

Ncuti Gatwa

Attending the JW Anderson show

In a cream knit halter top with sleek black shorts and leather boots, accessorized with a pink handbag, a gold chain necklace and a Tiffany & Co bracelet.

Poppy Delevingne

Attending the JW Anderson show

In a dark brown knit dress with a belted detail. She completed her look with brown knee-high leather boots, Ray Ban sunglasses and a white JW Anderson twister leather bag.

Suki Waterhouse

Attending the JW Anderson show

In a pink plush tube top with white flared trousers, along with a pink JW Anderson twister leather bag.

Hayley Atwell

Attending the JW Anderson show

In an all-beige outfit with a sleek bun and beige handbag.

Kylie Minogue

Attending the London Fashion Week opening party

In a pink ruched dress with over-the-knee leather boots.

Laura Bailey

Attending the the Bora Aksu show

In a black tulle dress accentuated by a cream lace collar and accessorized with Chanel sunglasses and earrings.

Amber Le Bon

Attending the Bora Aksu show

In a black mesh polka dot sheer dress over a lace top paired with a beige polka dot maxi skirt. She completed her look with black heels and a dark brown leather shoulder bag.

Isabella Charlotta Poppius

Attending the Molly Goddard show

In a pinstripe coat layered over a denim waistcoat and matching pants paired with red stilettos, a black quilted clutch, link earrings and Ray Ban sunglasses.

Griff

Attending t he Molly Goddard show

In a black tulle Molly Goddard maxi dress paired with gold hoops and a silver clutch.