The Best Celebrity Looks at London Fashion Week

Amidst the glittering runway and buzzing crowds, one aspect of London Fashion Week that never fails to captivate is the creativity. Yet, beyond the meticulously curated collections that grace the runway, the parade of celebrity style also ignites the imaginations of fashion enthusiasts worldwide.
This illustrious occasion, a pinnacle of the fashion calendar, unfolds as a dual spectacle. Not only does it showcase the fashion industry’s most visionary designers and collections, but it also transforms into a grand stage for celebrities to exhibit their boldest and most daring fashion choices. From A-list actors to chart-topping musicians, the who’s who of the entertainment industry descend upon London, turning the city into a veritable runway of its own. Below, see the stars who turned heads at London Fashion Week S/S24.
Dove Cameron
Attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show
In a silver Coach matching blazer, pants and handbag.
Winnie Harlow
Attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show
In a Zuhair Murad dress.
Gemma Chan
Attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show
In a strapless Louis Vuitton dress.
Emilia Clarke
Attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show
In a black tulle Dior dress.
Stormzy
Attending the Vogue World: London 2023 show
In a black Ferragamo suit.
Iris Law and Lila Moss
Attending the Perfect X Valentino London Fashion Week party
Law in an asymmetrical lace dress and black open-toed heels; Moss in a black floral embroidered mini dress and patent heels
Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson
Attending the Perfect X Valentino London Fashion Week party
Westwick in a black tuxedo; Jackson in a red slitted dress and black kitten heels.
Alexa Chung
Attending the Vogue 100 X Erdem Dinner
In a bright yellow Erdem dress paired with black leather flats with gold detail, along with a black handbag.
Lily James
Attending the Vogue 100 X Erdem Dinner
In a matching grey polka dot tweed jacket and maxi skirt paired with black heels.
Billie Piper
Attending the Vogue 100 x Erdem dinner
In a blue jacket and maxi skirt set by Erdem, paired with white leather boots.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham
Attending the Burberry show
Huntington-Whiteley in a green trench coat, paired with yellow heels with a flower detail; Statham in a black jacket and green knitted sweater, paired with black pants.
Emma Weymouth
Attending the Burberry show
In a black trench coat, ribbed knit pants and black sunglasses.
Rachel Weisz
Attending the Burberry show
in a forest green trench coat, with matching printed pants and a green handbag.
Sheila Atim
Outside the Emilia Wickstead show
In a green cropped leather jacket with a matching maxi skirt and silver hoop earrings.
Ivy Getty
Attending the Emilia Wickstead show
In a dark green floral jacket and trousers, with a black turtleneck top.
Manushi Chhillar
Attending the Karina Bond show
In a yellow mesh see-through mini dress, along with grey heels and gold hoop earrings.
Joanna Vanderham
Attending the Huishan Zhang show
In a white dress with oversized flower detailing and a graceful slit.
Ella Balinska
Attending the David Koma show
In a long-sleeved black mini dress with a vibrant David Koma purple tulle tutu, black gloves and purple over-the-knee boots, with silver hoop earrings and sunglasses.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Attending the David Koma show
In a lime-green co-ord dress paired with sleek black heels adorned with silver detailing.
Wallis Day
Attending the David Koma show
In a leather jacket paired with a crop top and a leather maxi skirt with black leather knee-high boots.
Maisie Williams
Attending the Simone Rocha show
In Simone Rocha black wide-leg cropped trousers paired with a simple black top and embellished shawl from the Fall 2023 collection, along with cotton-blend gloves and furry slippers.
Jordyn Woods
Attending the Mains show
In a dark red cropped blazer paired with sleek black trousers, dark red kitten heels and a black leather handbag.
Naomi Campbell
Attending the Mains show
In an all-black Alexander McQueen outfit: a blazer with subtle silver detailing paired with matching black trousers. She completed her look with black kitten heels and sunglasses.
Jourdan Dunn
Attending the Mains show
In a white crop top paired with a black leather skort. She completed her look with black over-the-knee leather boots and a grey and black varsity jacket.
Charli XCX
Attending the JW Anderson show
In a white long-sleeve polo shirt paired with washed brown leather shorts, black knee-high boots and a khaki green clutch.
Mabel
Attending the JW Anderson show
In a black midi dress with lace detail paired with JW Anderson snake-embossed ankle booties, and accessorized with a matching Van Cleef & Arpels necklace and bracelet.
Ncuti Gatwa
Attending the JW Anderson show
In a cream knit halter top with sleek black shorts and leather boots, accessorized with a pink handbag, a gold chain necklace and a Tiffany & Co bracelet.
Poppy Delevingne
Attending the JW Anderson show
In a dark brown knit dress with a belted detail. She completed her look with brown knee-high leather boots, Ray Ban sunglasses and a white JW Anderson twister leather bag.
Suki Waterhouse
Attending the JW Anderson show
In a pink plush tube top with white flared trousers, along with a pink JW Anderson twister leather bag.
Hayley Atwell
Attending the JW Anderson show
In an all-beige outfit with a sleek bun and beige handbag.
Kylie Minogue
Attending the London Fashion Week opening party
In a pink ruched dress with over-the-knee leather boots.
Laura Bailey
Attending the the Bora Aksu show
In a black tulle dress accentuated by a cream lace collar and accessorized with Chanel sunglasses and earrings.
Amber Le Bon
Attending the Bora Aksu show
In a black mesh polka dot sheer dress over a lace top paired with a beige polka dot maxi skirt. She completed her look with black heels and a dark brown leather shoulder bag.
Isabella Charlotta Poppius
Attending the Molly Goddard show
In a pinstripe coat layered over a denim waistcoat and matching pants paired with red stilettos, a black quilted clutch, link earrings and Ray Ban sunglasses.
Griff
Attending the Molly Goddard show
In a black tulle Molly Goddard maxi dress paired with gold hoops and a silver clutch.