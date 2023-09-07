The Best Indian Restaurants in Los Angeles

In recent years, a wave of Indian eateries have been popping up all around Los Angeles. It seems like every neighborhood in the sprawling city boasts an Indian restaurant, which can be rather overwhelming. As an Indian food journalist living in Los Angeles, I think I have a particular leg up in my ability to discern the good from the bad when it comes to finding the top Indian restaurants in the city. From hole-in-the-wall eateries serving traditional delicacies to trendy bistros crafting vibrant fusion plates, these are the best Indian restaurants in L.A.

705 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

A New York City import, Baar Baar is a chic, fine dining Indian eatery. Helmed by chef Sujan Sarkar, the expert culinary team has crafted a menu showcasing seasonal California produce and traditional Indian recipes. “We like to push the boundaries at Baar Baar and intend to show Los Angeles modern, new Indian food like never before,” Sarkar told Observer. Order the beautifully plated dahi puri, Kashmiri duck taco, mushroom pepper fry, ​​​​​​Baar Baar butter chicken, chicken malai tikka and mango ghewar, and you will not be disappointed. The cocktails are named after iconic Bollywood movies, in a fun twist on the classics.

2711 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

A combination ​​​​​​​​​​Indian pizza parlor and sports bar, Pijja Palace is wildly popular with locals and tourists alike. The restaurant serves ​​sports bar classics with a South Asian touch. Their signature dishes are the malai rigatoni, dosa onion rings, yellow wings with turmeric, horseradish, and spicy mustard and tavern-style Pijjas with toppings like tandoori onions, chicken tikka and pepperoni. ​​Located in a strip mall in Silver Lake, the eatery’s interiors, conceptualized by designer Casandra Smith, are trendy and fun, and embody Pijja Palace’s ethos of approachability—think TV screens surrounded by white oak furnishings, with pops of color throughout.

418 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Founded by the Mahendro brothers and helmed by their father, chef Pawan Mahendro, Badmaash celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2023. The eatery has cemented itself as a requisite visit for fans of Indian cuisine, thanks to its elevated takes on both traditional dishes and inventive Indian-fusion plates. Highlights include the chicken tikka poutine, chili cheese naan, Badmaash fried chicken sammich, fish and chips, spiced mango pork belly and Parle-G ice cream sandwich.

9531 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

Arth Bar & Kitchen is a casual, family-run restaurant with traditional Indian food. Arth is a solid middle ground Indian food option, in between fancier high-end restaurants and quick-service ones. Founded by Mihir Lad, the eatery’s homestyle dishes are crafted using the freshest local ingredients. We highly recommend the signature butter chicken, Bombay pav bhaji, malai chicken, tikka tacos and Sholay naan (a spicy naan, which is a family recipe). The lively ambiance is perfect for family gatherings and relaxed date nights. The eatery also frequently hosts Bollywood brunch parties and comedy shows.

8222 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Established over 18 years ago, Electric Karma is an upscale Indian restaurant and lounge, offering North Indian comfort food and specialty cocktails. This West Hollywood spot is known for its traditional Indian dishes, thoughtful service and welcoming atmosphere, with ornate lanterns and colorful decor throughout, plus a screen playing Bollywood songs. We suggest ordering the chicken tikka masala, fusion tandoori platter, saag, naan bruschetta and butter chicken fries.

​​50 N La Cienega Blvd #120, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

When it comes to Indian fine dining restaurants, Spice Affair is one of the best. Established by Sonia Batra and Puneet Chandak, this Beverly Hills eatery has a cult following, and for good reason. The swanky restaurant’s menu consists of modern Indian dishes with a California twist, along with traditional Indian plates. While the classics are excellent, the contemporary offerings are what really shine. Must-try dishes include avocado bhel, coco-li cauliflower, shrimp and scallops moilee and ​​edamame saag.

15112 S Inglewood Ave, Lawndale, CA 90260

Al-Noor Restaurant is a casual Pakistani eatery that’s a mere 10-minute drive from LAX, making it an ideal pitstop for tired travelers on their way home from the airport. The straightforward menu features popular desi favorites, including mutton qorma, palak paneer, biryani, goat paya and haleem, all of which are made using high-quality halal meat. “We take pride in serving the freshest and finest ingredients in all our dishes,” Hasan Zaidi, Al-Noor Restaurant’s chef and founder, told Observer.

10406 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

This award-winning eatery is our go-to for authentic South Indian fare, and it never fails to hit the spot. Situated in the heart of Culver City, this no-frills restaurant is always crowded, regardless of the time of day. Try the vadas, dum biryani and Chettinad chicken. The dosas are particularly well-loved; they have the perfect texture: crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside.