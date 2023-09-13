Looking to find—or celebrate—love in Los Angeles? From seaside dining at sunset to a fairytale-like restaurant tucked away in the woods, the L.A. dining scene knows how to do romance right. While French fare is typically seen as one of the most classic romantic kinds of cuisine, aphrodisiacs like oysters are not hard to come by in this coastal city. In addition to the food, some of L.A.’s most beautiful restaurants use twinkling string lights, dreamy flower arrangements and dim lighting to set the intimate mood for a candlelit dinner. Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary or getting ready to pop the question, here are the most romantic restaurants in L.A.

8164 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Upon stepping out onto the romantic patio at The Little Door, guests are greeted by bright blue furniture, a bougainvillea-covered terrace and vintage, candle-lit chandeliers. The beautiful brasserie puts a modern twist on French favorites, and the wine list features fine vintages from all over the world. If cocktails are more your style, the rhubarb martini is a unique yet refreshing libation. Can’t-miss appetizers include the steak tartare, hamachi crudo and fresh oysters with lemon verbena granita. For your main course, consider the seared sea bass or herb-crusted rack of lamb.

1121 Glendon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Violet Bistro is a charming restaurant that specializes in traditional French fare. This low-key bistro in Westwood has become a go-to for locals looking to cure their craving for steak frites and red wine. No French meal would be complete without baguette and butter, but Violet takes things to a new level by including crème fraîche in the spread. Still, the steak frites are the star of the show. The tender steak can be served alongside your choice of truffle butter, sauce Provençale or sauce au poivre. Finally, end your meal with the decadent chocolate mousse, topped with whipped cream and peanut brittle.

128 Old Topanga Canyon Rd, Topanga, CA 90290

Tucked away in Topanga Canyon, Inn of the Seventh Ray is a fairytale come true. The creekside outdoor patio is massive, and you’ll find glistening chandeliers, ethereal twinkle lights and trickling water fountains around every corner. If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind place to propose in the L.A. area, it doesn’t get better than the Inn of the Seventh Ray. When making your reservation, request a cozy corner table underneath one of the gazebos for an intimate and exclusive dining experience. Start with the yellowfin tuna crudo and grilled Spanish octopus while you sip on a bubbly glass of champagne. The creamy truffle risotto is beloved by both vegetarians and carnivores, but you can’t go wrong with the oven-roasted filet mignon.

27400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265

When it comes to oceanside dining, it doesn’t get more romantic than Geoffrey’s. This iconic Malibu restaurant sits perched right above the Pacific Ocean, and the spacious patio allows patrons to enjoy a sea breeze while sitting under sparkling string lights. Be sure to make a reservation ahead of time and try to plan your dinner to time up with the sunset for the ultimate show. Though you can enjoy everything from steak to salads, there’s nothing like a seafood feast by the ocean. The spicy fried oysters are hearty appetizers, as are the jumbo coconut shrimp.

9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Located on top of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Sant’olina is a Mediterranean oasis that offers panoramic views of the entire city. Dishes like the marinated feta and classic hummus provide a true taste of Tel Aviv, while the hamachi crudo offers a more modern take on Mediterranean cuisine. Build your perfect meal by choosing two different kebabs, which are served with laffa bread, tahini sauce and an Israeli salad. Whether you’re in the mood for shrimp, lamb or veggie-friendly mushrooms, there’s a kebab for every craving.

109 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Looking to set the mood for a romantic evening in Santa Monica? Bar Monette uses vintage decor, a dark interior and sinfully delicious cuisine to create the ideal date night. That said, you’ll definitely need to make a reservation well in advance. The menu is a unique blend of wood-fired pizzas and Italian tapas, with highlights such as the seasonal agnolotti, A5 Wagyu rib cap and jamon de Paris. In addition to classics like Margherita and spicy calabrese and honey pizzas, Bar Monette also serves more unique creations like pesto and Dungeness crab and vegan fig. If you want to take your pizza to the next level, top it with bone marrow, caviar or shaved truffle.