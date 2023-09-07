Once the weather cools down, it might be time to start plotting your next beach getaway. If you don’t feel like crossing the country to visit Los Angeles and would rather not go island hopping, it might be easier to venture down to South Florida for a quick weekend visit.

Just in time for cooler temps, Observer has rounded up some of the best hotel pools in Miami, from South Beach to Wynwood. Whether you’re hoping to party with A-listers while a DJ blasts EDM hits for a memorable girls’ trip, or are seeking an elegant, adults-only experience, you’re sure to have the best time at these luxurious swimming pools.

601 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Pharrell Williams is one of the big names behind the buzzy Goodtime Hotel, which guarantees a chic adventure (and of course, a good time), with pale pink decor and palm frond sculptures in the heart of South Beach. This 24,000-square-foot pool and rooftop deck provide visitors with a total tropical oasis, but it’s still a see-and-be-seen spot. For guests craving the ultimate escape, the $225 Poolside Cabana Spa Package, available Monday through Thursday, offers an hour-long massage on the deck, a cabana and a complimentary bottle of rosé to complete the experience.

455 Grand Bay Drive Key Biscayne, Miami, FL 33149

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is the only luxury hotel on the bay, offering the a resort-worthy experience only 20 minutes south of Miami Beach, right off the coast. Head to the adults-only pool or bring your kids to the family-friendly watering hole, depending on your travel companions. The hotel also boasts a custom blue and white Lilly Pulitzer cabana, with its own bottle of champagne and, more importantly, the perfect preppy vibe for an afternoon by the pool. Plus, guests can strike a pose with the matching Lilly surfboard.

This Art Deco South Beach spot, built in 1939, is the sole beachfront adults-only hotel in Miami, so there won’t be screaming children cramping your well-earned piña colada buzz. The National Hotel is also home to Miami’s longest infinity pool, at a whopping 205 feet, along with a leisure pool if guests don’t feel like doing lengthy laps. And for those who aren’t swimming at all, simply enjoy lunch at Aqua Bar & Grill while taking in the views.

2217 NW Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33127

Hipsters rejoiced when the Arlo Wynwood opened its doors, becoming the first hotel in Miami’s on-the-rise artsy neighborhood. This rooftop pool, with stark white cabanas and millennial pink striped umbrellas, also gives guests epic views of the whole city. Plus, the Arts District hotel hosts regular pool parties complete with DJs befitting the buzzy neighborhood. After taking a dip, head into the heart of Wynwood to snap photos of the murals.

2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

The 1 Hotel’s rooftop pool is a whopping 18 stories high, offering visitors vistas of the beach down below for a perfect people-watching opportunity in South Beach. Visitors can indulge in cocktails and bar bites while getting a tan. Unlike some of the other pink and green, pop art pools, the 1 Hotel is all white, transporting guests to a Greek island mindset for the day. The hotel also houses a more intimate pool on the second floor.

4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

There’s a reason the Fountainebleau’s pool has been a hot spot for years—even James Bond spent time poolside in Goldfinger. With multiple dipping pools and luxury cabanas galore, it’s still just as chic as it was when it made its cameo in the 1964 film. For those traveling with children, there are kid-friendly pools, with an interactive children’s area. Looking for more of a LIV nightclub vibe? Book a cabana at the Arkadia Day Club pool, which serves up tropical cocktails alongside EDM beats.

3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

The candy-cane striped pool umbrellas at The Faena make this hotel stand out in the sea of pink and green properties all along Miami Beach. The Faena pool is sophisticated, but it’s also the perfect place to unwind, with a full menu offered poolside. You’ll live it up in the lap of luxury at this pool, with butlers on hand to offer up everything from citrus-infused water to reading materials. The butlers will even clean your sunglasses off, to ensure a perfect view of the candy cabanas.

2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

This boutique hotel might be most famous for its Instagrammable amenities, like the ice skating rink and bowling alley in the basement, but unlike the more nightlife heavy underground venues, the pool is decidedly relaxed and laid-back. The lush outdoor space is named “Tropicale” as an homage to the ‘50s Havana nightclub Tropicana, and it lives up to its name with two private pools. If you’ve gotten a bit too much sun, head to the Sandbox, hidden right next to the pool. The little nook includes hammocks and beds to unwind, and plays host to private events like movie screenings and yoga classes.