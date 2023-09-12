The Best Fashion from the 2023 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

The MTV Video Music Awards return to Prudential Center tonight, so get ready for an exciting evening celebrating all things music. Nicki Minaj is hosting the 2023 MTV VMAs, after sharing emcee duties for the ceremony last year with LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow, and she’s also part of the grand finale performance, joining Lil Wayne, LL Cool J and more as a final tribute in celebration of the 50th anniversary salute to hip-hop. Other expected performers throughout the evening include Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.

The VMAs always make for a memorable evening, and that includes the fashion choices. Attendees never fail to go all out for the VMAs, and the more carefree feel of the night lends itself to fun, campy ensembles—this is, after all, the same awards show where Lady Gaga sported a meat dress, and where Madonna wore her iconic “Like a Virgin” outfit.

The 40th annual MTV VMAs on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 are sure to bring plenty more unforgettable stylish moments. Below, see all the best red carpet fashion from all your favorite celebrities.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Bebe Rexha

Cardi B

Aryeè The Gem

Stephen Sanchez

Demi Lovato

Anitta

in Schiaparelli

Kaliii

Karol G

Megan Thee Stallion

in Brandon Blackwood

Saweetie

in Area

Rachel Smith

Olivia Rodrigo

Doja Cat