The Best Fashion from the 2023 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

The VMAs always make for a memorable evening, and that extends to the fashion.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
It’s time for the pink carpet. WireImage

The MTV Video Music Awards return to Prudential Center tonight, so get ready for an exciting evening celebrating all things music. Nicki Minaj is hosting the 2023 MTV VMAs, after sharing emcee duties for the ceremony last year with LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow, and she’s also part of the grand finale performance, joining Lil Wayne, LL Cool J and more as a final tribute in celebration of the 50th anniversary salute to hip-hop. Other expected performers throughout the evening include Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.

The VMAs always make for a memorable evening, and that includes the fashion choices. Attendees never fail to go all out for the VMAs, and the more carefree feel of the night lends itself to fun, campy ensembles—this is, after all, the same awards show where Lady Gaga sported a meat dress, and where Madonna wore her iconic “Like a Virgin” outfit.

The 40th annual MTV VMAs on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 are sure to bring plenty more unforgettable stylish moments. Below, see all the best red carpet fashion from all your favorite celebrities.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Bebe Rexha. Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Cardi B. Getty Images

Cardi B

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Aryeè The Gem. Getty Images for MTV

Aryeè The Gem

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Stephen Sanchez. FilmMagic

Stephen Sanchez

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Demi Lovato. FilmMagic

Demi Lovato

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Anitta. Getty Images for MTV

Anitta

in Schiaparelli

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Kaliii. Getty Images

Kaliii

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Karol G. WireImage

Karol G

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Megan Thee Stallion. Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

in Brandon Blackwood

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-ARRIVALS
Saweetie. AFP via Getty Images

Saweetie

in Area

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Rachel Smith. Variety via Getty Images

Rachel Smith

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-ARRIVALS
Olivia Rodrigo. AFP via Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Doja Cat. WireImage

Doja Cat

 

