Discover New York City’s Best New Vegan Restaurants, from Mediterranean to Mushrooms

Vegan dining in New York City is no longer relegated to granola-esque cafes and unassuming spots near NYU. Now, the vegan culinary scene is on the rise, with plenty of specialty restaurants opening up all around the city, offering innovative options for every type of diner.

Even the most carnivorous folks will adore these standouts, from a twist on Mediterranean classic meat dishes to a trendy pop-up made up exclusively of mushroom dishes that was so popular, it’s now here to stay. Whether you’re just starting to sample vegetarian cuisine or you’re a devoted plant- based diner, read on to discover 2023’s best new vegan restaurants in New York City.

21 East 7th Street New York, NY 10003

A love of mushrooms is a prerequisite to dine at the latest Overthrow Hospitality restaurant, which started as a pop-up. Mushrooms are the number one vegetable on the menu—even the dessert includes truffles. Overthrow Hospitality is behind some of the most popular and innovative vegan restaurants in the East Village, including Lady Bird and Cadence. Overthrow owner Ravi DeRossi told Observer exclusively that the pop-up is now here to stay, with a permanent restaurant space due to its popularity, so there’s no longer a rush to sample everything from beech ‘shrooms to lion’s mane.

290 8th Ave, New York, NY 10001

The team behind City Roots Hospitality Group opened this elegant vegan and kosher Mediterranean restaurant in Chelsea at the beginning of 2023. Former Shark Tank contestant chef Guy Vaknin was raised on a kibbutz and brings his plant-based knowledge to the menu, which highlights recipes from Greece, Turkey and Lebanon. Classic beef, salmon and lamb dishes are reimagined with plant protein. Diners with a sweet tooth can’t miss the dessert list, which includes takes on medjool date cake and halva.

It’s not just the food that can’t be missed—the interior is just as noteworthy, with green velvet seating and gold accents on the walls, making for an elevated dining experience.

265 Bowery, New York, NY 10002

Spicy Moon is a longtime favorite with vegans hoping for a taste of Szechuan food with no animal byproducts—that is, as long as they can handle the heat. The latest location opened up on the Bowery in May (the other two locations are in the West Village and East Village), and has been a hit ever since. The newly-opened outpost is also the largest vegan restaurant in the city.

Enjoy Chinese classics like mapo tofu and scallion pancakes without worrying there’s secretly pork hiding away. For those who don’t feel like venturing to the hip Bowery locale, it’s easy to order in instead. After all, there’s nothing better than Chinese leftovers.

128 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003

Seasoned Vegan was a big hit in Harlem, with celebrity fans including Stevie Wonder, Colin Kaepernick, Cory Booker and more. After closing up the Harlem spot, the fast casual eatery re-opened up its doors in the East Village this August. Mother/son team chef Brenda Beener and Aaron Beener are behind the wildly popular restaurant, which pays tribute to its New Orleans roots with veganized versions of Southern classics, like a crawfish po-boy smothered in barbecue sauce and crusted nuggets in Cajun seasoning.

96 South St, New York, NY 10036

The famed Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant opened its doors in the Tin Building in August, bringing its healthy Flatiron menu and sleek digs to the ever expanding Seaport. The chic, model-approved seasonally-driven restaurant was previously Seeds + Weeds, another Jean-Georges vegan spot, before transforming into the ABC Home classic. Indulge in innovative dishes and funky tonics while taking in views of the East River.

388 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016

The Upper East Side Candle 79 closed its doors in 2019, before opening a new Kips Bay locale this spring called Candle. Now, the vegan cafe is back with all of their old favorites, including polenta fries, grilled kale salad and seitan piccata. The plant-based restaurant is perfect for people with other dietary restraints, as it also serves gluten-free, nut-free and soy-free options.

300 W 135th St, New York, NY 10030

Slutty Vegan is taking over New York City one veggie burger at a time—and once you taste the burger (plus the fries), you’ll immediately understand why. This is a dining experience truly like none other. If you’ve never been to the Black- and female-owned mini-chain before, the person taking your order will introduce you via speakerphone as a virgin. The menu items have inventive names like “Sloppy Toppy” and “Fussy Hussy,” and yes, those are also yelled via megaphone, so this burger joint is not for the faint of heart.

The latest location in Harlem was opened by entrepreneur Pinky Cole in March, making it the second location in New York City (the first is in Fort Greene) and the ninth in total. This is as close as vegans can get to a McDonalds Big Mac—the veggie burgers with “slut sauce” are truly addicting.