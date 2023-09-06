The Best New Cocktail Bars in New York for Fall

There is never a bad time to enjoy quality drinks in New York. By many accounts, our fair city might just be the cocktail capital of the world. But even by those outsized standards, autumn is an especially awesome season for sipping here, as the weather becomes more manageable and rooftop bars across town are in full swing.

This fall promises to be a particularly auspicious moment for high-minded mixology, too, with a record number of hotly-anticipated lounges and speakeasies ready to cut the ribbon.

The newcomers join a spate of cocktail-centric bars which have opened—and are very much thriving—in the post-pandemic era. We’ve distilled our list of the top cocktail bars down to the best, based upon what matches your mood on any given evening…or afternoon (we’re not here to judge). Because in the city that never sleeps, it doesn’t matter what time of day you’re getting your drink on; only that you’re getting a good drink in, and the following spots will serve you just that. They might very well become your new go-to haunts for this fall, and well beyond.

One small note on geography: we’re keeping things focused on Manhattan. For a look at something similar in the outer boroughs, we’re going to need a whole other list!

Most Fun New Cocktail Bar: Superbueno

13 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003

Nobody ought to be surprised by the immediate success of Superbueno. Owner Ignacio “Nacho” Jimenez is a seasoned pro when it comes to elevating the East Village cocktail scene. The acclaimed alum of Saxon & Parole and Ghost Donkey returned to the neighborhood in spring 2023, swinging open the doors to this colorfully-appointed Mexican-American cocktail bar. It’s already the talk of the town for its savory, mushroom-infused mezcal margarita, as well as its memorable Mole Negroni. These preparations are poised for Instagram, sure, but they’re much more than mere novelty; they’re downright delicious—as are the concisely curated bar snacks. Standouts on that side of the menu include pork belly tacos and a birria grilled cheese served with comforting consommé. If you’re entering with an entourage, don’t miss out on the Tepache, a large format presentation of tequila, shochu and yuzu accompanied by fermented cucumber and chili soda. It’s enough booze for four.

Best Bar For a Taste of Japanese Cocktail Culture: Sip & Guzzle

29 Cornelia St., New York, NY 10014

Speaking of pedigree: The folks behind this eagerly anticipated September arrival were formative forces for two of the city’s most cherished cocktail venues. Shingo Gokan (formerly of Angel’s Share) and Steve Schneider (of Employees Only fame) are reuniting in New York with this dual concept izakaya. It unfolds across two floors, with the main level, Guzzle, focusing on expertly-executed classics fit for boisterous yet discerning crowds. The lower level will showcase elaborate arrangements in a more intimate setting: a speakeasy known simply as Sip. Both will come equipped with Japanese food offerings conceived by chef Mike Bagale, who helped Alinea earn three Michelin stars in Chicago.

Best Drink With a View: Darling

36 Central Park S, 47th Floor, New York, NY 100

Although it opened last year, Darling is really starting to hit its stride as one of the best bars in this part of town. It’s the only rooftop lounge on Central Park South, affording guests a peerless panorama from the tented terrace. The venue, located on the 47th floor of the Park Lane, backs up the scenery with some admirable drinks and a funky nighttime vibe, fueled by live DJ sets. Tequila and wasabi converge with blood orange in Here Comes Trouble; single malt scotch finds balance against green peppercorn and melon puree in The Parker. And don’t sleep on the caffeinated rush of their rum-based Carajillo. This clearly isn’t the mediocre tourist fare you expect from this part of town. Just make sure to have a reservation, as it is a popular place to be and be seen. If you have a hankering for a weekend staycation, guests of the hotel enjoy exclusive access to the bar during daylight hours.

Best Pop-Up Art Bar: The Basquiat Bar

686 Broadway, New York, NY 10012

Great Jones Distillery opened in 2021 as Manhattan’s first legal whiskey distillery in over a century. It’s a stunning Art Deco-inspired space spread out across some 28,000 square feet. Many who come in for a tour of the operation might overlook the stylish bar hidden in its basement, but it’s worthy of a dedicated trip. That’s especially true this fall, as it plays host to a pop-up homage to one of the surrounding neighborhood’s most iconic artists: Jean-Michel Basquiat. The Basquiat Bar takes its cues from the eponymous painter’s favorite watering hole, The Mud Club. The converted space features decals, ephemera and signature cocktails plucked straight from 1980s New York, and it even holds two original prints from the local legend. If you reserve a special tour, you’ll also get to sample Basquait-labeled whiskey in the distillery’s multi-sensory Barrel Room. The experience is available for booking now and runs through the end of September. It’s open from 6-10PM on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

Best Dimly-Lit Parisian Style Parlor: Titsou Bar

456 Greenwich St., New York, NY 10013

Hotel Barrière Fouquet’s New York is a hidden gem of a hotel, rising quietly above the cobblestone streets of Tribeca. For anyone outside of France, the luxury Hôtels Barrière brand is one of those, “if you know, you know” sort of destinations. It’s sleek but low-key; sumptuous yet quaint. And all those markers apply in spades to its latest of four F+B concepts on-property. Titsou opened at the end of last year, and it already exists as the premiere destination for top-notch tipples in this part of town. Accessed through an unmarked entrance in the hotel lobby, it is a portal to 1920s-era Paris. Small tables are lit by candlelight, Art Deco furnishings populate the dark, moody den; barmen sport suspenders and handlebar mustaches. But it’s the expertly arranged cocktails that tie it all together. Selections veer towards the savory, with some featuring rhubarb and carrot, while others combine Chartreuse with sage and tequila. The bar’s barrel-aged Negroni replaces gin with a sophisticated mezcal from Siete Misterios. It is sensual magic served up. And they just might make the best gin and tonic in town. thanks to the thoughtful use of Procera—an assertive gin sourced from Kenya—alongside a homemade tonic syrup.

Best Revival of an Old Classic: Angel’s Share

45 Grove St., New York, NY 10014

Angel’s Share was a mainstay of the craft cocktail scene for near 30 years; a legendary fixture of East Village nightlife. After an unexpected closure in 2022, the tipple temple relocated and, in March 2023, reopened as a speakeasy sensation of the West Village. The setting may have shifted, but the scene is still the same: nondescript, no reservations, no parties larger than four and an outsized stock of great Japanese whisky. But if brown spirits aren’t your thing, don’t fret—cocktails here are elegantly arranged and artfully balanced across all categories of liquor. Check out Danny Boy, an orange-infused Martini variation. Or, the mezcal-forward Serenade. Dimly-lit and effortlessly cool, it’s a chill choice for any night out. Except Mondays, that is—they’re closed,