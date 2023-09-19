What to Expect from Paris Fashion Week

As autumn descends upon Paris, so does the crème de la crème of the fashion world. Paris Fashion Week is a high point of the fashion calendar, as designers from around the world converge to showcase their creations. As the grand finale of Fashion Month, following the vibrant runways of New York, London and Milan, PFW promises an unforgettable culmination of sartorial artistry.

What are the highlights?

Paris boasts the lengthiest fashion week of the Spring/Summer 24 season, spanning eight days. Renowned houses such as Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Chanel are bound to leave an indelible mark with their respective shows on Sept. 26, Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, according to the final calendar on Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. Amidst the atmosphere of heightened anticipation of the season, Gabriela Hearst’s last collection as the creative director at Chloé will mark a significant moment in the fashion landscape on Sept. 28. Two days later, Sarah Burton will showcase her final collection for Alexander McQueen, after 26 years at the fashion house, including 13 spent as creative director.

Who is back on the Paris Fashion Week calendar?

After skipping the runway action for the last five years, Carven, which appointed Louise Trotter as its new creative director earlier in 2023, will finally make its long-awaited comeback to the PFW scene on Sept. 30. Similarly, after revising its ‘See Now, Buy Now’ marketing strategy, Mugler, led by Casey Cadwallader, is set to rejoin the Paris Fashion Week calendar on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m Paris local time. Later that evening, Maison Margiela also returns to PFW with a runway show.

When are the luxury fashion powerhouses scheduled?

Let’s not forget the influential figures in luxury couture. Saint Laurent is scheduled on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m., followed by Balmain the next day at 8 p.m. However, Balmain’s show took an unfortunate turn when Olivier Rousteing revealed on Instagram that over 50 pieces from the collection were stolen after the driver was “hijacked” by a group of people. Even so, Rousteing is still planning on showing as planned. “We are redoing everything but this is so so disrespectful,” he shared on Instagram.

As for the remainder of the lineup, Givenchy will take the stage on Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m., followed by Hermès on Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Finally, the always celebrity-filled Valentino show is set on Oct. 1 at 3 p.m., and Miu Miu on closing day at 2 p.m.

Who are the newcomers?

Alongside major fashion mainstays, the City of Light will also welcome new designers into its Fashion Week calendar this season. Peter Do, who just debuted his first collection as the creative director of Helmut Lang at New York Fashion Week, is among the few first-timers at Paris Fashion Week, with his namesake label scheduled for a digital show on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. The following day also marks Marni’s Paris debut. Last but not least, Paris welcomes Casablanca on Oct. 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 24 promises to be an event to remember. From iconic shows and farewells to returns and debuts, each moment holds the promise of sartorial brilliance—not to mention the plethora of street style looks, too.