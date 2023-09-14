Sneak Peek: What to Expect from Perelman Performing Arts Center

For nearly two decades, the quest to cultivate a cultural nucleus within the reimagined World Trade Center proved elusive. While a coterie of renowned artistic organizations, from The Joyce Theater to the New York Opera, along with design blueprints by Frank Gehry, were floated as potential centerpieces, none solidified into reality. Nonetheless, the landscape continued to transform with stunning additions like Michael Arad’s poignant Memory Fountains and Santiago Calatrava’s surrealist Oculus. This month, the final piece of the puzzle arrived: the Perelman Performing Arts Center.

But what makes this luminescent marble cube truly distinctive? This 129,000-square-foot architectural marvel, housing three adaptable theaters, is poised to be a transformative space for the arts and the surrounding neighborhoods. More than just another starchitect’s magnum opus, PAC NYC embodies New York’s relentless spirit of rejuvenation—a beacon of hope, resilience and ambitious artistic vision realized in the highly-anticipated completion of the World Trade Center’s metamorphosis.

Dreaming Up a Next-Gen Downtown Culture Hub

The dream to resurrect and redefine the World Trade Center site first took root in the years following 9/11, aspiring not merely to add to Manhattan’s skyline, but to weave a tale of rebirth and strength. New York’s then-newly elected mayor Michael R. Bloomberg swiftly became the driving force behind the revitalization of Lower Manhattan, laying the foundation for the World Trade Center site’s renaissance. By 2003, Daniel Libeskind’s “Memory Foundations” master plan was set in motion, earmarking a dedicated space for a performing arts center.

Billionaire businessman Ronald O. Perelman catalyzed the project with a generous $75 million pledge. Yet, it was Bloomberg, the billionaire ex-mayor and undying advocate for Lower Manhattan’s renewal, who delivered the most substantial solo contribution of $130 million—a tidbit only recently unveiled. Bloomberg’s involvement wasn’t limited to financial support. Having taken the helm of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in 2006, he succeeded Barbra Streisand as PAC NYC’s chairman in 2020, providing the project with much-needed fundraising prowess. While it proudly carries Perelman’s name, Bloomberg’s immense push and unmatched contribution were pivotal in bringing this architectural dream to fruition.

But why make such an effort in a district marked by daytime workers? As the neighborhood eventually evolved post-9/11 into an affluent residential area, a conspicuous void emerged: the absence of cultural life post-business hours. Over two centuries ago, the area was home to New York City’s theater district, alive with the fervor of theater aficionados and the zealous spirit of performers. Yet, as the years rolled by, the core of artistic energy migrated uptown, leaving a stark cultural silence in the Financial District’s nights. Now, with the rise of PAC NYC, there’s a palpable anticipation in the air. Could this signify the renaissance of performing arts in the district? Set among gleaming contemporary high-rises and distinguished mid-century architecture, and contrasting the district’s daytime bustle, PAC NYC is poised to be the torchbearer of a much-awaited cultural revival below Chambers Street.

Facade and Form: The Making of an Architectural Marvel

After sidelining Frank Gehry’s designs in 2014, a global competition was launched to identify the next architect for the Perelman Performing Arts Center. The commission was ultimately awarded to NYC-based REX. Led by its founding principal, Joshua Ramus, the architectural firm proposed a captivating vision: a 138-foot cubic monolith distinguished by innovation inside and out.: “When PAC NYC was under construction, it appeared as if it was multiple buildings being constructed inside the building—because it was,” the project’s design lead, Alysen Hiller Fiore, told Observer of the distinctive box-within-a-box design. “To ensure acoustic and vibration isolation, the theaters are independent structural boxes, from one another and from the building.”

During the day, PAC NYC basks in sunlight, transforming into a softly luminous cube by night, courtesy of innovative aluminum chandeliers shining through its marble panels. The slabs are set within layered glass that mitigates glare, imparting a timeless, weathered elegance. The facade comprises nearly 5,000 panels of Estremoz marble originally quarried in Portugal, then triple-laminated in France and finally conjoined in Germany. Using the “book matching” technique, REX then aligned the marble’s natural veins on-site, to create a harmonious flow across all four sides.

Because of its location over the Oculus and WTC Transportation Hub, PAC NYC’s construction had to answer a slew of infrastructural riddles. Given the subterranean complexities, traditional foundational methods weren’t feasible. However, REX, working closely with Magnusson Klemencic Associates, conceived an ingenious blueprint: seven robust columns rooted deeply into Manhattan’s bedrock, topped with a pioneering truss system. This design effectively elevates the theaters, optimizing their acoustic performance. “A continuous isolation joint [a gap] circumscribes the auditoria, while the theaters themselves bear on massive rubber pads,” Fiore explained, ensuring uninterrupted clarity for audiences and performers alike, irrespective of subway vibrations or neighboring performances.

The Perelman Center’s interiors epitomize transformation, fluidly accommodating both drama and symphony. Designed with Charcoalblue, its theaters boast over 60 flexible settings that demonstrate unparalleled adaptability with movable guillotine walls, some tipping the scales at 46 tons. The Zuccotti Theater showcases this architectural prowess, shifting effortlessly from intimate settings to expansive stages, effectively converting a 1,000-seat venue into three smaller spaces. Above, a network of catwalks unfurls, hinting at boundless theatrical opportunities.

Programming at the Nexus of Creativity and Culture

Under the guidance of artistic director Bill Rauch and executive director Khady Kamara, formerly of the Second Stage Theater, the Perelman Performing Arts Center is setting the stage for unparalleled excellence in its programming. The curtain rises on opening day with “Refuge: A Concert Series to Welcome the World” on September 19, kicking off a five-day pay-what-you-wish spectacle featuring musical talents such as Shoshana Bean, Common and Laurie Anderson.

October heralds the inauguration of the Downtown Sessions musical series, bringing Tony winners LaChanze, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Ben Platt into intimate concert settings. The theatrical line-up for the coming year proves equally compelling, featuring Laurence Fishburne’s eagerly awaited solo debut, Like They Do in The Movies, in March, and a reimagined rendition of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, drawing inspiration from NYC’s vibrant Ballroom Scene, set to captivate audiences during Pride Month 2024.

Beyond its spellbinding performances, the Perelman also entices visitors with a gastronomic odyssey. This autumn, Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson debuts, serving dishes influenced by the diverse flavors of New York City’s five boroughs—a tribute to the immigrants who shaped its rich culinary tapestry—in a three-level space envisioned by the Rockwell Group. Meanwhile, the John C. Whitehead Lobby becomes a theater in its own right, offering complimentary performances on the Clare and Vartan Gregorian Lobby Stage.

The Perelman, in all its grandeur, is more than just a venue—it’s a beacon of potential, further amplifying New York’s prominence in the global arts scene and standing as Manhattan’s fresh fountain of creativity. The invitation is clear: for artists, visionaries and aficionados to converge and celebrate this contemporary masterpiece.