Home Set: What to Wear to the U.S. Open

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. The 2023 US Open tennis tournament is now in full force, marking the fourth and final Grand Slam championship event of the year. The US Open, held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, doesn’t have an official dress code for attendees, you still want to look the part. After all, #tenniscore isn’t going anywhere, so why not use it your advantage when outfitting yourself for a day spent courtside? Take inspiration from celebrity guests in the crowds, from Kendall Jenner’s minimalist slip dress last year to Michelle Obama’s denim ensemble this year. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you, and found plenty of chic tennis outfits ideas for every fashionista. From polished dresses and crisp white pants to polo shirts and timeless frames, here’s what to wear to the 2023 US Open.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
What to Wear to the US Open in New York City
-
Polo Ralph Lauren Belted Tiered Denim Shirtdress
A denim button-down shirt dress, like this Ralph Lauren midi, is a preppy style must. This frock is polished yet comfortable, with a tiered skirt and adjustable tie belt.
-
DL1961 Hepburn Extra Wide Leg High Rise Vintage 33"
Keep it simple in a stylish pair of white jeans, because even though it’s after Labor Day, fashion rules are meant to be broken. Pair these wide-leg pants with a classic white t-shirt for a monochrome look.
-
Etnia Barcelona Brutal No.02 Sunglasses
Don’t forget to bring a pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes while watching the matches. These tortoiseshell frames are such a fun and unique take on a classic look.
-
Naadam Silk Cashmere Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
A breathable silk-cashmere blend v-neck polo shirt instantly upgrades your look, whether you want to pair it with classic jeans or a trendy mini skirt.
-
Tory Burch Tory Sport Pleated Striped Ribbed-Knit Tennis Skirt Women
You’ll look the part of a true tennis player in this adorable pleated skirt, which is just as fitting on and off the court.
-
Duster The Weekender Dress
A crisp white dress never goes out of style. If it’s cooler out, just grab a blazer or sweater.
-
Frame Striped Cashmere Cardigan
Speaking of sweaters—a timeless nautical striped cardigan is the perfect lightweight layer.
-
Reebok Women's Club C Classic Sneaker
What shoe could be more fitting to sit courtside than a white sneaker inspired by the game itself? Not only do these pristine white lace-ups go with pretty much any ensemble you could choose for a day at the sporting event, but don’t forget that comfortable shoes are a must, since you’ll be walking around Arthur Ashe Stadium.