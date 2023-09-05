Home Set: What to Wear to the U.S. Open

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. The 2023 US Open tennis tournament is now in full force, marking the fourth and final Grand Slam championship event of the year. The US Open, held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, doesn’t have an official dress code for attendees, you still want to look the part. After all, #tenniscore isn’t going anywhere, so why not use it your advantage when outfitting yourself for a day spent courtside? Take inspiration from celebrity guests in the crowds, from Kendall Jenner’s minimalist slip dress last year to Michelle Obama’s denim ensemble this year. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you, and found plenty of chic tennis outfits ideas for every fashionista. From polished dresses and crisp white pants to polo shirts and timeless frames, here’s what to wear to the 2023 US Open.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.