What to Watch on Streaming This Week: September 15-21

Be it a biting satire about one of South America’s most heinous dictators, an exciting thriller dominated by, well, a dominatrix, or one of this year’s biggest, most bonkers blockbusters, streaming platforms have plenty of great new titles on offer this week.

What to watch on Netflix

El Conde

Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín follows up on his eerie biopics Jackie and Spencer with another twisted film about a real-life figure. In El Conde, the focus is on brutal former dictator Augusto Pinochet—who just so happens to be a vampire. Larraín’s satire frames Pinochet as an unwilling member of the undead, exhausted with his afterlife now that the tides of public and political opinion have turned against him. Whether chuckling or gasping at the jabs that the movie is willing to make, it’s sure to provoke a reaction. El Conde streams starting Friday, September 15th. Read Observer’s review of El Conde.

Love at First Sight

Haley Lu Richardson is no stranger to starring in a story about falling for a guy abroad (to grossly simplify her arc in The White Lotus Season 2, that is), and Love at First Sight makes use of that. In this new romantic comedy, she plays Hadley, a woman whose poor luck on a transatlantic flight produces a once-in-a-lifetime chance encounter with Oliver (Ben Hardy). Sweet airport flirting turns into a plane date and a blossoming crush, only for Hadley to lose any and all forms of contact once they’ve landed. Will they ever reunite? Love at First Sight premieres Friday, September 15th. Read Observer’s review of Love at First Sight.

What to watch on Hulu

Sanctuary

Margaret Qualley stars as a dominatrix with a grudge towards her client in this darkly funny psychosexual thriller. Sanctuary takes place over the course of one night in a hotel room, as Hal (Christopher Abbott) brings Qualley’s Rebecca in for one final appointment; see, his CEO father has just passed, leaving behind a massive company for him to lead, so Hal has to put an end to this delicate arrangement in case gossip gets out. What follows is a war of wits, as Rebecca takes the kind of acting she was hired for to the extreme. Sanctuary will be available to stream on Thursday, September 21st.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

A Million Miles Away

Based on a true story, A Million Miles Away revolves around NASA flight engineer José Hernández and his improbable journey from working in California cornfields with his migrant family to orbiting the planet in the International Space Station. Though determined and intelligent, he’s rejected by NASA countless times before he’s finally given his shot. It’s a tale of unique drive, support and sacrifice, as José’s loved ones compromise their own hopes and dreams to uplift him. Michael Peña stars as the migrant farmworker-turned-astronaut in this heartwarming, family-driven biopic. A Million Miles Away streams starting Friday, September 15th.

Wilderness

Between its steamy, savage subject matter to its sneak preview of a re-recorded hit from Taylor Swift, Wilderness has plenty of people paying attention. The thriller series stars Jenna Coleman as Liv, who leads a happy life with her loving husband (Oliver Jackson-Cohen)—until she discovers that he’s having an affair with another woman. As a means to amend their relationship, the couple decides on a sprawling trip across a handful of National Parks. It’s the perfect place for them to clear their heads, or, maybe, for Liv to have a little revenge. Wilderness premieres Friday, September 15th.

What to watch on Peacock

Fast X

We’re in a moment where IP and CGI schlock rule the cinemas, but, hey, sometimes they make for fun movies. Ten installments in (plus a Jason Statham/Dwayne Johnson fueled spin-off), and the Fast & Furious franchise is further proving that point, with this year’s Fast X as gleefully ridiculous as they come. Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel, the film sees the crew go up against a fearsome opponent in the form of Dante Reyes (a wonderfully over the top Jason Momoa). Fast X premieres on streaming Friday, September 15th. Read Observer’s review of Fast X.

What to watch on Paramount+

The Gold

This British import revolves around one of the biggest robberies in history. The Gold tracks the story of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery, when £26 million worth of gold, diamonds, and cold, hard cash was stolen from a warehouse on the outskirts of London’s Heathrow Airport. The deed launched over a decade of investigations and related crimes, with globetrotting suspects and a handful of mysterious deaths. Representing both the investigators and the perpetrators, Hugh Bonneville, Dominic Cooper and Jack Lowden star in this exciting crime drama. The Gold makes its US premiere Sunday, September 17th.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.