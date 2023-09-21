What to Watch on Streaming This Week: September 22-28

Whether you want a movie that’s fun for the whole family or a horror story for one, this week’s streaming options have you more than covered. There’s an extension of the John Wick universe, a new carefully crafted Wes Anderson movie, and a swoon-worthy rom com, but that’s only the start.

What to watch on Netflix

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Over two decades after the first movie in the Spy Kids series, director Robert Rodriguez returns with the fifth installment of the family franchise. Spy Kids: Armageddon follows a new family, with the secret agent parents played by Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi. The movie sees this powerful pair face great danger, as their kids accidentally help a treacherous game developer (Billy Magnussen) gain control of the world’s technology. The siblings must team up and take on this villain to save their parents and the world as they know it. Spy Kids: Armageddon premieres Friday, September 22nd.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Wes Anderson fans rejoice, because the eclectic filmmaker has a series of shorts set to premiere on Netflix (NFLX). Anderson is once again adapting Roald Dahl stories for the screen, starting with The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Clocking in at just under 40 minutes, the short boasts quite the cast. Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel and Richard Ayoade all star in this whimsical story about a rich man who decides to follow a guru who can see without using his eyes in order to craft a new gambling strategy. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar premieres Wednesday, September 27th.

What to watch on Hulu

No One Will Save You

Kaitlyn Dever stars in this new sci-fi horror movie that watches an alien home invasion unfold. In No One Will Save You, Dever plays Brynn, a young woman who lives alone in her childhood home. She’s isolated from her neighbors and community, and that’s how she tends to prefer it. So when something goes bump in the night, Brynn knows she’s not safe, and that feeling only gets worse as she discovers that the intruders aren’t of this earth. Can she fend them off and save herself, or is she on her own and doomed to die? No One Will Save You premieres Friday, September 22nd.

What’s Love Got to Do With It?

A sweet rom com that blends cultural understanding with crowd pleasing, What’s Love Got to Do With It? sees Lily James star as Zoe, a determined documentary filmmaker hoping to make a movie about her British-Pakistani neighbors and their tradition of arranged marriage. The main subject is Kaz (Shazad Latif), her childhood best friend and first kiss, whose parents are hoping to find a suitable match for. Of course, things get a bit complicated as Zoe travels halfway around the world to document Kaz’s eventual wedding, but any rom com fan knows how this ends. What’s Love Got to Do With It? streams Saturday, September 23rd.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

A Thousand and One

A Thousand and One was awarded the highest honor at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, lauded for its heart-wrenching take on parenthood. Teyana Taylor stars as Inez, a young mother who returns home from a stint in prison to find her son in the foster system. Determined to amend her relationship with her son, she abducts him from his foster home, forges his documents and marries a fellow former criminal to provide some form of stability. It’s a devastating drama that shines a light on a plight steeped in a flawed system. A Thousand and One premiered on streaming earlier this week.

Cassandro

This biopic tells the true story of Cassandro, a famed exótico—a draggy, gay wrestler—in the world of Mexican Lucha Libre as he rises to the top of his field. In Cassandro, Gael García Bernal stars (and shines!) as the titular wrestler, bringing pathos and pizzazz to a hypermasculine arena. The film chronicles the wrestling career of Saúl Armendáriz as he transitions from being the runt of the ring to gaining confidence as Cassandro. Along the way, he struggles with romantic complications and long-gestating family issues, which he must juggle with his new fame. Cassandro premieres Friday, September 22nd. Read Observer’s review of Cassandro.

What to watch on Peacock

The Continental

For fans of the John Wick series and action in general, you’re in luck. The Continental takes place in the world of the film franchise—or, more specifically, in the hotel where much of it takes place. A prequel of sorts, the series happens in 1970s NYC, and crime of all kinds is running rampant. Colin Woodell stars as a younger version of Ian McShane’s character in the series, learning the ins and outs of the hotel (and the underground it sits on top of). The first episode of The Continental premieres Friday, September 22nd. Read Observer’s review of The Continental.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.