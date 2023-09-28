What to Watch on Streaming This Week: September 29-October 5

Crime solving, amateur baking and more await streaming viewers this week. Whether you’re ready to start off your spooky season right with some horror movies or sit down with a sweet new musical drama, there’s certainly something for you to watch and enjoy.

What to watch on Netflix

Reptile

Benicio del Toro stars as the hardened detective Tom Nichols in Reptile, a new crime thriller. After the shocking murder of a young real estate agent, Detective Nichols must dive headfirst into an investigation that consists of real estate empires, secretive relationships and police corruption, but nothing is as it seems. Alicia Silverstone co-stars as Nichols’ loyal but wily wife, while Justin Timberlake serves as the victim’s conflicted boyfriend. There are twists and turns to gasp at, with enough overlapping motivations to make any viewer want to dig deeper. Reptile premieres Friday, September 29th.

The Great British Baking Show

Amateur bakers and anglophiles rejoice, because The Great British Baking Show has a new season ready to be served. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are returning, as is host Noel Fielding, with the delightful Alison Hammond serving as his new partner in crime. Be prepared for more baking puns than you ever could have imagined coupled with the show’s trademark warmth and good vibes. The tent may be hot and these bakers may have something to prove (aside from their bread), but it’s sure to be a viewing experience as sweet as sugar. The newest season of The Great British Baking Show premieres Friday, September 29th.

What to watch on Hulu

Murder on the Orient Express

While A Haunting in Venice still lurks in theaters, Kenneth Branagh’s first outing as Agatha Christie’s famed detective Hercule Poirot is making a stop on streaming. Murder on the Orient Express paved the way for the actor-director’s ongoing series, making a case for itself with a clever mystery and a talented ensemble cast. When a lengthy train journey ends in an avalanche and a brutal killing, Poirot must suss out his fellow passengers, played by Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr. and Michelle Pfeiffer, among others. Murder on the Orient Express streams starting Sunday, October 1st.

Appendage

A little horror does the body good—or, rather a little body horror. Appendage keeps its premise fairly simple: a young fashion designer named Hannah has made a habit of repressing her debilitating self-doubt, but she becomes unable to ignore it when that internalized negativity literally manifests itself as a new appendage. The newly sprouted limb drains her health and happiness, and it threatens to dismantle her entire life from the inside out. It’s mental health horror at its most grotesque, and is there any better way to kick off spooky season? Appendage premieres Monday, October 2nd.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Gen V

The hit satirical superhero show The Boys has spawned a new spin-off in Gen V. Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo star as two members of the newest generation of supers, both fighting for their futures (and their lives) at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. Classes are cutthroat, as students go up against each other to ensure their own successful careers as superheroes. Fans can be sure that the show will keep up with The Boys’ trademark violent streak (Sinclair even plays a student who can control blood), making for an action-packed and shocking series. Gen V premieres Friday, September 29th.

What to watch on Max

Scream

Scream may very well be the perfect movie to start off the month of October, putting viewers in the Halloween spirit with several knowing winks at the trappings and tropes of the horror genre. Wes Craven’s satirical slasher is nearly 30 years old, but it’s still as fun and genuinely thrilling as ever. For the uninitiated, Neve Campbell stars as Sidney Prescott, a high schooler whose mother’s brutal murder weighs heavy on her. So when a masked murderer begins taunting and threatening her, it’s do or die. Scream (as well as Scream 2 and Scream 3) will be available to stream starting Sunday, October 1st.

What’s Up, Doc?

Barbra Streisand and Ryan O’Neal star in one of Peter Bogdanovich’s best movies. What’s Up, Doc? is a classic screwball comedy that relies on some of the oldest tricks in the book—swapped suitcases, mistaken identities, chase scenes—to deliver movie magic. Streisand shines as a delightful, conniving interloper who butts into everything from a musicologist banquet to shady government secrets. Things get delirious and bonkers, with mile-a-minute gags for the entire runtime. They don’t make them like this anymore, and that’s genuinely a shame. What’s Up, Doc? starts streaming on Sunday, October 1st.

What to watch on Apple TV+

Flora and Son

Director John Carney (Once, Begin Again, Sing Street) has delivered another “deceptively simple” movie about how music can change a person’s life. Flora and Son stars Eve Hewson (who just so happens to be Bono’s daughter, adding to the film’s Irish musical lilt) as Flora, a single mother living in London with her son. He’s at a difficult age, so she tries to fix him up with a new hobby by picking up an old guitar. But when he couldn’t care less, she decides to give it a try herself, enlisting the help of an online guitar teacher (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Flora and Son premieres Friday, September 29th.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.