What to Watch on Streaming This Week: September 8-14

Not everything is as it seems in the movies and shows on streaming this week. From period pieces with a modern mindset to some puzzling mysteries, just about every platform has something to draw you in and subvert your expectations.

What to watch on Netflix

Don’t Worry Darling

It’s been just over a year since one of the juiciest press tours in cinematic history, and Don’t Worry Darling still occupies a place in the mind of many a movie fan. Whether that’s because of the behind-the-scenes mess or because the film was another stepping stone for Florence Pugh’s ever-rising career, the movie makes for an entertaining watch. Though the plot takes many twists and turns, the basics are as follows: Florence Pugh plays Alice, a happy housewife who’s married to Jack (Harry Styles) in an impeccably crafted ‘60s-style company town—but things are not as they seem. Don’t Worry Darling started streaming on Netflix (NFLX) earlier this month.

What to watch on Hulu

Corsage

A period drama with a little bit of bite, Corsage stars Vicky Krieps as Empress Elisabeth of Austria at a time when the monarchy was slowly dying out. She’s estranged from her husband, facing a mid-life crisis as she hits her 40th birthday, and distressed over the thought of her fading beauty. More acerbic and wry than your typical historical biopic, it’s a fantastic showcase for Krieps’ varied talents. Plus, late 19th century Austria makes for quite the unexplored setting, outfitted with period details that show an interesting merging of the past and the present. Corsage streams starting Sunday, September 10th.

The Other Black Girl

Adapted from the book of the same name, The Other Black Girl takes on the world of corporate racism with a twist. Newcomer Sinclair Daniel stars as Nella, an editorial assistant at a successful publishing house—and it’s only Black female employee. So when Hazel (Ashleigh Murray), another Black woman, is hired, she can’t help but be excited. However, a few foreboding messages and a sense of misplaced favoritism set Nella on edge, and she starts to feel like there may be some sinister secrets at the heart of her company. The Other Black Girl premieres Wednesday, September 13th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Sitting in Bars With Cake

Sitting in Bars With Cake is a new dramedy that traces its source back to a rather unique cookbook with the same name. Based on a true story, this movie follows a pair of twenty-something besties in L.A.; Corinne (Odessa A’zion) is the definition of a people person, but Jane (Yara Shahidi) is hopelessly shy. So, Corinne convinces Jane to use her baking skills as a conversation starter, leading to the practice of “cakebarring” (or, bringing a full cake to a bar in the hopes of forming a new connection or two). The results, much like the ingredients, are mixed. Sitting in Bars With Cake premieres Friday, September 8th.

What to watch on Max

Interview with the Vampire

AMC+ is doing business with Max through the end of October, giving viewers the opportunity to watch some great shows that they might’ve missed, including Interview with the Vampire. Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid take over the roles played by Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in the film from ‘94, and the series as a whole is much more willing to dig a little deeper than the movie adaptation. It’s a gripping psychosexual tale with a splash of bloody horror, making for an exciting watch. Interview with the Vampire is available to stream for a limited time.

What to watch on Apple TV+

The Changeling

Melina Matsoukas, the woman behind much of Beyoncé’s Lemonade visual album and the movie Queen & Slim (as well as a producer and director on Insecure), helms this new fantasy horror series. The Changeling stars LaKeith Stanfield and Clark Backo as a married couple who suffer a major fallout after the birth of their child. What should be a period of newfound familial bliss crumbles, and Backo’s new mother makes a devastating decision before disappearing completely. Stanfield takes the reins from there, embarking on a nightmarish journey to make his family whole. The Changeling premieres Friday, September 8th.

