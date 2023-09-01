What’s Leaving Streaming This Month: September 2023

September kicks off with a long weekend, so why not spend it streaming these last chance titles? Whether you feel like delving into a richly realized period film or want some thrilling action, you need to check out these movies and shows before they go.

What’s leaving Netflix

Colette

Keira Knightley is the undisputed queen of period pieces, but she traded the corsets of Anna Karenina and the provincial dresses of Pride & Prejudice for ink stains and smart slacks in Colette. The actress stars as the titular French novelist, whose incredibly popular works were co-opted by her philandering husband. In her time, Colette was a cultural revolutionary; not only was she a female author writing for female audiences, but she created art that reflected the little-discussed subjects of queerness. Suffice it to say, Knightley navigates her portrayal of this fascinating historical figure with aplomb. Colette streams until Wednesday, September 13th.

Titanic

Rose said she’d never let go, but Netflix (NFLX) hasn’t made the same promise to Titanic. James Cameron’s epic drama is a testament to the director’s talent outside of the sci-fi sphere that he’s made his primary focus over the last 40 years. Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as a pair of star-crossed lovers on the doomed ship remain as swoon-worthy as ever, and Cameron’s mastery of anything and everything technical is on full display for the three-plus hour runtime. Before he could manage Avatar: The Way of Water , he perfected Titanic. Titanic streams until the end of the month.

What’s leaving Hulu

Attack the Block

This lo-fi sci-fi horror is thoroughly original, from its creature design to its protagonists. Attack the Block stars a pre-Star Wars John Boyega as Moses, an aimless teen who leads his buddies in committing petty crimes around their high rise apartment complex. But when strange meteorites begin crashing down in their London neighborhood, he must team up with the neighbor they tried to rob (Jodie Whittaker) to beat back the beasts that emerge. The film is sharp, smart and scary when it needs to be, making for a frightfully fantastic watch. Attack the Block streams until the end of the month.

What’s leaving Max

The Tourist

You have Labor Day Weekend and not much longer to watch this riveting series of survival. The Tourist is a BBC import starring Jamie Dornan as a man who wakes up in an Australian hospital with no memory of who he is or why exactly he’s there. The dramatic thriller sees several parties interested in solving the puzzle that this man presents, and people from his past inevitably threaten his present. With six hour-long episodes, the show makes for the perfect long weekend binge watch. The Tourist is available until Friday, September 8th.

Chicago

Just over two decades ago, Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones came into cinemas as a pair of high-kicking, note-belting murderesses in Chicago. This musical is a contemporary classic, taking place in the Windy City of the Jazz Age amidst organized crime, moral decay and widespread infidelity—your typical ‘20s fare. When Zellweger’s Roxie Hart goes behind bars for murdering her lover, she competes to be the most infamous on the cell block. Zeta-Jones and Queen Latifah shine in supporting roles, with Richard Gere and John C. Reilly further aiding and abetting the ensemble. Chicago streams until the end of the month.

What’s leaving Peacock

Easy A

In modern cinematic history, every decade has a classic teenage girl movie. The ‘80s have Heathers (or all of those John Hughes flicks, I guess), the ‘90s have Clueless, the ‘00s have Mean Girls, and the ‘10s? They have Easy A. Emma Stone stars as Olive, a teen whose little white lie about losing her virginity snowballs into a scarlet letter. Soon enough, the school church group (led by a wonderful Amanda Bynes) is trying to get Olive to reform, while boys hope to bolster their reputations by soiling hers. Easy A streams until the end of the month.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.