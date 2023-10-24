Arts

Cindy and Howard Rachofsky’s TWO x TWO Raises $7.6 million for amfAR and the Dallas Museum of Art

The annual gala and auction, which included works by Anish Kapoor and honoree María Berrío, was a smashing success

By

This past weekend, Cindy and Howard Rachofsky, with Lisa and John Runyon, hosted the 24th annual TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art gala at the beautiful Rachofsky House in Dallas. The black-tie event, which was presented by Saks and designed by “sultan of the soirée” Todd Fiscus, drew a crowd of more than 500 art collectors, philanthropists and society notables, including NBA MVP Dirk Nowitzki, restaurateur Kyle Noonan, collectors Claire and Brian Gogel, designer Silvia Tcherassi, Saks CEO Marc Metrick, art advisor Sarah Calodney and artist María Berrío, who was the recipient of the amfAR Award of Excellence for Artistic Contributions to the Fight Against AIDS.

amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
(L-R) Sue Gragg, Tina Chen Craig, Prabal Gurung and Georgina Hartland. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Singer-songwriter Jason Derulo gave an epic performance—and kicked off the evening’s live art auction (presided over by Contemporary Art London’s Michael Macaulay) with a $100,000 donation. An Anish Kapoor canvas was arguably the auction’s standout lot, but in a preview video posted to Instagram, Howard Rachofsky was excited to present works by newer contemporary artists, like Lucy Bull, Michelle Blade and Francesca Mollett. Other artists with work in the auction included Tom Anholt, Tavares Strachan, Madeline Peckenpaugh, Calida Rawles, Maja Ruznic, Grace Carney and Alicia Adamerovich. Together, the silent, live and online auctions featured 122 lots encompassing paintings, sculpture, photographic prints and textile works.

SEE ALSO: Inside the New York City Ballet’s Star-Studded Fall Gala

By the evening’s end, TWO x TWO raised an impressive $7.6 million for amfAR, which will put donated funds toward AIDS research initiatives, and the Dallas Museum of Art’s Contemporary Art Acquisition fund and exhibitions, bringing the total raised by the philanthropic organization and its supporters over the years to more than $120 million.

amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
(L-R) John Runyon, Lisa Runyon, Howard Rachofsky, María Berrío, Cindy Rachofsky and Melissa Meeks. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
Gene Jones and Jerry Jones. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
Ken Fulk. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
(L-R) Moll Anderson, Charlie Anderson and Kristin Smith. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
Cornelia Guest. Getty Images for amfAR
amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
(L-R) Rochelle Gores, Tina Chen Craig and Kasey Sample Lemkin. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
Laura Cunningham and Thomas Keller. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
Kurt Wootton and Sarah Calodney. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
Jason Derulo. Getty Images for amfAR
amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
John Eagle and Jennifer Eagle. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
Georgina Hartland, Dana Rowland, Mike Arnold and Meghan Looney. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
Cameron Silver. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
Dave Clark and Leigh Anne Clark. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
(L-R) Moll Anderson, Charlie Anderson and Kristin Smith. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
Lilah Ramzi. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
amfAR's TWO x TWO For AIDS Art Gala
Jason Kidd and Porschla Kidd. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

 

Cindy and Howard Rachofsky’s TWO x TWO Raises $7.6 million for amfAR and the Dallas Museum of Art
Filed Under: Arts, Todd Fiscus, Howard Rachofsky, cindy Rachofsky, John Runyon, Lisa Runyon, Lucy Bull, Tom Anholt Tavares Strachan, Madeline Peckenpaugh, Calida Rawles, Grace Carney, Alicia Adamerovich, Michael Macaulay, María Berrío, Maja Ruznic, Jason Derulo, amfar, Dallas Museum of Art, Anish Kapoor, Galas, philanthropy, Texas