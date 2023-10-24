Elevate Your Travel Experience with Away’s Holiday Collection

The festive season is just around the corner, and so are plenty of exciting new limited edition holiday collections. Away’s 2023 holiday collection promises to captivate travel enthusiasts with exciting new takes on the brand’s beloved signature staples, notably the polycarbonate suitcases, in addition to brand-new products.

First, the brand will debut the Magenta Collection, inspired by the beauty of winter landscapes, on October 24. The collection highlights two new hues, including a magenta shade for all of Away’s Classic Suitcases, including the Bigger Carry-On, Large and the in-demand Trunk size. There’s also the brand-new Quilted Everywhere Crossbody—it’s Away’s stylish take on the popular puffy bag trend, in addition to the Circle Zip Pouch, made with smooth leather, both in magenta.

Aside from namesake shade, the Magenta Collection also introduces “Alpine Landscape,” a multi-colored print drawn from winter nature, exclusively available in the Bigger Carry-On and the Circle Zip Pouch, in addition to the four-piece Insider Packing Cubes, ensuring a seamless fit with the Carry-On suitcases.

But the holiday spirit doesn’t end there. On November 9, Away will drop its aptly-named Holiday Collection. The launch will unveil the Holiday Chrome colorway, a two-tone design with cranberry and rose gold tones in a festive, metallic finish, available in the Bigger Carry-On and Medium sizes for visually captivating and functional suitcases. The packing cubes are also offered in chrome, while the Circle Zip Pouch is available in Glitz, a shimmery silver crafted in smooth, metallic leather, offering a touch of glamour to any traveler’s assortment.

Lastly, the Luggage Tag and Charm duo are available in two combinations, Glitz and Glam. These metallic leather accessories, adorned with a heart or a moon, bring a personal touch to your luggage situation.

This year’s limited edition Away Holiday collection, which ranges in price from $30 to $455, promises to elevate your travel experiences with its festive designs and signature features, making them a must-have for the upcoming holiday season. See our top picks from the collection ahead.

