The Stylish Black Leather Jackets You’ll Wear Forever

There are certain classic pieces without which a fashionable closet is simply incomplete, and a black leather jacket is right up there with white sneakers, perfectly worn-in jeans and crisp button-downs. A leather jacket is an iconic and timeless item of clothing that instantly elevates any look with a cool girl edge, no matter the occasion.
While classic leather jackets can be worn year-round, they’re especially key during transitional seasons since they’re *so* good for layering. This wardrobe staple is the ultimate in outerwear versatility, as a black leather jacket pairs just as well with a delicate silk slip dress or worn-in denim and a t-shirt as with your favorite LBD or even a suiting situation.
Whether you’re partial to classic leather moto jacket, a tailored blazer, a bomber silhouette or anything in between, we’ve found all the most fashionable black leather jackets that never go out of style. Below, see a few of our favorite picks.
The Best Leather Jackets for Women
Saint Laurent Leather Biker Jacket
Saint Laurent’s classic biker style is quite possibly the crème de la crème of leather motorcycle jackets. Yes, it’s pricey, but this is an investment piece that you’ll wear forever. It’s made of such soft yet structured buttery lambskin leather, with a slim silhouette that hits right at the waist.
Retrofete Tai Jacket
The puffed sleeves and gold detailing on this jacket add a feminine touch to the classic biker look, while the belt keeps it from looking *too* frilly.
Acne Studios Leather Biker Jacket
Acne’s luxe leather classic moto jacket is perfect for the traditionalist; it has a boxier (yet not bulky) fit, silver hardware and classic belt, with plenty of zippers and pockets. The slightly looser silhouette is also great if you want to be able to wear it over heavier sweaters.
L’agence Kenzie Leather Blazer
This unapologetically luxurious leather blazer combines the best of ladylike apparel and menswear, with a double breasted front, peaked lapels and oversized fit.
Rudsak Kiraly Women's Leather Trench Coat
For a more unexpected silhouette, try a chic leather trench coat, like this sleek topper from Rudsak, which looks just as fashionable with a sweater dress as with jeans or leggings.
Madewell Leather Bomber Jacket
Looking for a leather bomber jacket? Consider this elevated yet effortless retro-inspired option, with front pockets and an elasticated hem, which comes in sizes XXS through XXL.
AllSaints Cargo Quilted Biker Jacket
AllSaints is known for their high-quality, genuine leather jackets, and while the brand has quite a few styles to choose from, this timeless moto-style topper is sure to be a go-to staple in your closet year after year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Winterized Vegan Leather Bomber Jacket
This relaxed fit, slightly oversized vegan leather jacket has a detachable faux fur, shearling-inspired collar, depending on the weather and if you’re in a more minimalist mood for the day.
Levi's Faux Leather Moto Jacket
If you’re not a fan of real leather but don’t want to give up quality, check out Levi’s faux leather moto jacket. It’s a classic style that’s just the right amount of edgy.
Toteme Army Leather Jacket
This oversized leather jacket just oozes cool girl sophistication.
Theory Leather Crop Jacket
Forgo the classic moto look and try a cleaner cut, like this minimalist crewneck cropped leather jacket with full-length long sleeves and zippered front.