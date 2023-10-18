The Stylish Black Leather Jackets You’ll Wear Forever

There are certain classic pieces without which a fashionable closet is simply incomplete, and a black leather jacket is right up there with white sneakers, perfectly worn-in jeans and crisp button-downs. A leather jacket is an iconic and timeless item of clothing that instantly elevates any look with a cool girl edge, no matter the occasion.

While classic leather jackets can be worn year-round, they’re especially key during transitional seasons since they’re *so* good for layering. This wardrobe staple is the ultimate in outerwear versatility, as a black leather jacket pairs just as well with a delicate silk slip dress or worn-in denim and a t-shirt as with your favorite LBD or even a suiting situation.

Whether you’re partial to classic leather moto jacket, a tailored blazer, a bomber silhouette or anything in between, we’ve found all the most fashionable black leather jackets that never go out of style. Below, see a few of our favorite picks.

