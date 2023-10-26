The Cape Coat Era Has Arrived

As temperatures start to drop, you might be wondering how to go about that whole outerwear situation. Figuring out what kind of jacket to wear is probably the biggest wardrobe dilemma throughout fall and winter, but instead of seeing that extra layer as an annoyance, look at it as an opportunity to polish off your look.

Coats aren’t just functional; they’re also a chance to add fashionable flair to your ensemble. The best coats complement and complete your outfit, and while a classic peacoat, timeless trench coat and cozy shacket are all good options, consider elevating your autumnal aesthetic this year with a chic cape coat.

Before you panic over the thought of wearing a piece of outerwear that seems more suited for a Halloween costume than everyday life, just take a peek at the latest cape coats—these fashionable toppers are an elegant and decidedly modern twist on the accessory you might most closely associate with a 19th-century novel. Today’s statement-making cape coats are sophisticated and polished, and also far easier to wear than you might think. Just look to Kate Middleton, who adores a certain blue cape jacket.

The key is selecting a cape coat that has a similar aesthetic to your usual outerwear, whether you’re partial to a trench, a military-inspired jacket, a feminine flared number or a classic, double-breasted look. A black, tan or winter white cape coat goes with anything, but you could also try out a bold colorway or unexpected print.

Now that you’re convinced it’s time to add a cape coat to your winter wardrobe, see the most stylish options to shop now.

