The Cape Coat Era Has Arrived

As temperatures start to drop, you might be wondering how to go about that whole outerwear situation. Figuring out what kind of jacket to wear is probably the biggest wardrobe dilemma throughout fall and winter, but instead of seeing that extra layer as an annoyance, look at it as an opportunity to polish off your look.
Coats aren’t just functional; they’re also a chance to add fashionable flair to your ensemble. The best coats complement and complete your outfit, and while a classic peacoat, timeless trench coat and cozy shacket are all good options, consider elevating your autumnal aesthetic this year with a chic cape coat.
Before you panic over the thought of wearing a piece of outerwear that seems more suited for a Halloween costume than everyday life, just take a peek at the latest cape coats—these fashionable toppers are an elegant and decidedly modern twist on the accessory you might most closely associate with a 19th-century novel. Today’s statement-making cape coats are sophisticated and polished, and also far easier to wear than you might think. Just look to Kate Middleton, who adores a certain blue cape jacket.
The key is selecting a cape coat that has a similar aesthetic to your usual outerwear, whether you’re partial to a trench, a military-inspired jacket, a feminine flared number or a classic, double-breasted look. A black, tan or winter white cape coat goes with anything, but you could also try out a bold colorway or unexpected print.
Now that you’re convinced it’s time to add a cape coat to your winter wardrobe, see the most stylish options to shop now.
The Best Women's Cape Coats
Maison Margiela Microhoundstooth Check Virgin Wool Cape Blazer
Houndstooth is a quintessential fall print, and if you’re a fan of the look, try this structured, menswear-inspired cape coat with a contrasting collar.
Lafayette 148 New York Cashmere Leather Pocket Cape
This cashmere cape coat gives instant drama to any ensemble, with leather pockets, an oversized silhouette and woven enclosure.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Glen Plaid Buckle-Trim Wool-Blend Cape
A plaid coat is a timeless fall staple, and this elegant, perfectly preppy cape version is a lovely alternative to your usual outerwear.
Marant Etoile Faty Fringed Scarf Jacket
Cape coats aren’t just about preppy and polished workwear; this draped wool sweater cape coat adds a plush and cozy element to any outfit, with a draped shawl that can be either wrapped around the neck for a chic scarf effect or left along for a capelet look.
Burberry Reversible Hooded Checked Wool Cape
You can’t go wrong with a classic Burberry (BURBY) coat, especially when it’s as chic as this black poncho cape style, with the brand’s signature tartan check.
Saint Laurent Cape in Shearling
For a cold weather winter coat that’s as stylish as it is cozy, try this splurge-worthy Saint Laurent shearling number, with a high-neckline and toggle detailing.
Moschino Tweed Double-Breasted Cape
A dark gray tweed never goes out of style; it’s just preppy enough. This particular hip-length style offers a peacoat-inspired silhouette, with a button-down front and two pockets.
Scanlan Theodore Crepe Knit Cape
For a glamorous, elegant and more elevated, formal silhouette, consider this chic A-line crepe knit cape, which can be worn either as outerwear or on its own.
Allora Single Breasted Wool Cashmere Cape
A minimalist navy blue wool cape coat is just so wearable.
Vince Wool and Cashmere Double-Face Cape
Add a touch of sophisticated coziness to your attire with this cape sweater coat.
L.K. Bennet Lisbet Black Italian Recycled Wool Cape
This understated wool-blend black cape coat from one of Kate Middleton’s go-to British brands is simple and elegant, with gold accents at the neck. Pair it with classic denim and knee-high boots.
Loro Piana Salzburg Cape
Loro Piana’s sumptuous cashmere cape coats are so luxurious, and have a leather belt you can tie to accentuate the waist.
Karen Millen Viscose Blend Military Trim Knitted Cape
This sleek olive green cape coat jacket featured an equestrian-inspired buckle fastening for all those horse girl enthusiasts, in addition to military-influence gold buttons down the front.
BCBGMaxazria Cape Jacket
For a chic take on the tuxedo jacket, try this simple yet elevated cape jacket.