The Most Stylish Combat Boots to Complete Your Fall Wardrobe

There are few shoes out there that seamlessly combine the best of practicality and high fashion quite like combat boots. Nearly every single year, the combat boot is heralded as making a comeback into the sartorial mainstream, but has the shoe ever really left anyone’s radar?
Combat boots have been popular for decades (Doc Martens released their iconic shoe in the 1960s), but the lace-up style is perhaps most closely associated with the grunge heyday of the 1990s. The combat boot has never really gone out of fashion, though, and has become a wardrobe staple that has been reinterpreted and reimagined by countless designers over the years, with twists on the material, color and heel of the shoe. While you can’t go wrong with a traditional black leather combat boot, there are now options out there ranging from white patent leather lace-ups to glitzy suede silhouettes, to suit any personal taste or occasion.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
It’s not surprising that combat boots have cemented their place as a fashion fundamental; not only are they functional, but they add a cool girl edge to any outfit. The right pair goes with nearly every possible ensemble, and they’re an ideal shoe for transitional weather, since they work just as well with jeans and sweater during cooler temperatures as they do paired with a floaty dress and oversized blazer when it starts to warm up. You can’t go wrong throwing them on with leggings and a tee, and since fashion is all about balance, try sporting them with a ’90s-esque slip dress.
Combat boots give an instant edginess and sophistication to your outfit, and of course, they’re far more comfortable and sturdy to frolic around in than any kind of a heel. They’re a reliable year-round shoe, though depending on the style, they’re especially fitting during transitional, in-between months as cold weather starts to set in. Now that you’ve decided it’s time to invest in a new pair of stylish combat boots, we’re here to help. Below, see our top picks for the best women’s combat boot styles to shop right now.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Combat Boots for Women
All the most stylish pairs of combat boots to shop now.
-
Stuart Weitzman Sondra Sleek Bootie
These flattering and sleek lace-up ankle booties are perfect for the minimalist, thanks to the tone-on-tone hardware and subtle heel.
-
Gianvito Rossi Martis 20 Leather Ankle Boots
If you want an alternative colorway to traditional black, consider these fashionable tan leather lace-up boots from Gianvito Rossi, which have ribbed paneling and a solid rubber sole.
-
Reformation Ada Combat Boot
These sleek black boots come a bit higher on the leg, landing at the mid-calf, for an elegant yet edgy look.
-
Dr. Martens 1460 W Boot
You can’t talk about combat boots without acknowledging the original Doc Martens. These are an undisputed classic that you’ll wear year after year—that is, after you get through that break-in period.
-
Vionic Shoes Lani Lace-Up Boot
Not only are these classic black lace-up combat boots a tried and true silhouette, but they’re also ultra-lightweight and happen to be water-resistant, with a rubber outsole, so you don’t need to fret about ruining them when frolicking around in inclement weather. They oh-so-comfy and supportive, too, with a removable EVA foam footbed and great arch support.
-
M. Gemi The Benedetta
A classic lace-up combat boot never goes out of style, but why not try a more unexpected hue, like this unique yet versatile deep burgundy? The hidden side zipper makes these easy to get in and out of, while the chunky rubber lug sole provides some traction.
-
Malone Souliers Bryce Black Leather Military Boot
These timeless, high-quality leather combat boots have understated gold hardware accents and a patent leather strap on the toe and ankle. The side zipper allows for easy removal, so you don’t have to untie all the laces every single time.
-
Koio Cortina Boot
Keep it simple with these straightforward and sturdy black combat boots, with a chunky sole and black leather upper.
-
Proenza Schouler Textured Leather Ankle Boots
White shoes can be daunting, to say the least, especially if you tend to be a little rough on your footwear. Don’t get nervous with these boots, though, as the textured leather makes them durable as well as fashionable, as does the contrasting black rubber tread lug sole.
-
Margaux The Skater Boot
If you want a feminine pair of boots with a bit more heel height, try these lace-ups from Margaux. They’re made of water-resistant suede and leather, with a durable lug sole and extra cushioning thanks to foam padding.
-
Thursday Boots Combat
A chocolatey brown boot is a softer option than the typical black combat boot, and these lug sole leather lace-ups already have that perfectly worn-in aesthetic. Plus, the memory foam insoles provide tons of extra comfort and support.
-
Gucci Trip GG Quilted Leather Hiker Booties
Logo prints can be tricky, but why not embrace the trend with Gucci’s luxe take on the heeled combat boot? The chunky lug sole heel and quilted detailing are just *chef’s kiss.*
-
Zadig & Voltaire Joe Boots
Zadig and Voltaire is here for all your French girl style needs; these leather boots have wide grosgrain laces and a statement-making black insert over the back.
-
Manolo Blahnik Lugata Leather Combat Boots
If you’re ready to splurge on a classic pair of forever combat boots, look no further than these timeless Manolo lace-ups. The black-on-black-on-black look of the leather, soles and laces makes these ultra-flattering and versatile, while the side zip promises convenience and ease.
-
Alexandre Birman Evelyn Knee-High Leather Combat Boots
Can’t decide between a classic riding boot and an edgy combat boot? Try these knee-high boots, instead, for a more daring, trendy take on the silhouette. The signature Alexandre Birman knot detail adds a whimsical, feminine touch to the utilitarian shoe.
-
Dr. Martens Molly Platform Boot
Don’t forget that there are *so* many Doc Martens options, like this glossy leather pair with a stylish high platform and cushioned footbed, with a slip-resistant sole.