Where to Celebrate the Spookiest Time of the Year on the West Coast

As the temperatures drop and the air turns crisp, you know that the spooky season has arrived. Whether you’re a Halloween fanatic or you simply love any excuse to bundle up with a pumpkin spiced latte, fall is a favorite season for many. Though the East Coast is known to have a more haunted history, there are a handful of places in California, Washington and Oregon that go all out during October. Without further ado, here are the top five places to celebrate the spookiest time of the year on the West Coast.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Seattle, Washington

Its perpetually gloomy weather and seaside chill makes Seattle, Washington a go-to for spooky season. From a haunted cocktail soiree to a Halloween Bar Crawl, there are plenty of stylish and scary events for adults to indulge in during All Hallows Eve. For accommodations, if you want top-of-the-line luxury, you can’t go wrong with the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle. Between the infinity pool and the waterfront tavern, getting yourself to leave the hotel to explore the spooky side of Seattle might be the scariest part of your trip. However, those that prefer something a bit more cozy and quaint should opt for a stay at The Edgewater. The misty morning views over the water are something out of a mystery novel, and the hotel is also in prime walking distance to renowned restaurants like Shiro’s Sushi and more.

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles is a Halloween lover’s dream. Keep things classic by visiting Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights for a night of screams and scares. Those looking for a more elevated or mature way to celebrate spooky season can head to Mr. Wanderlust at Level8 in DTLA. This dim-lit and mysterious piano bar sets the scene for craft cocktails in a library-esque setting that looks straight out of the board game Clue. If you’re visiting for the weekend, consider booking at the Hollywood Roosevelt. This iconic hotel has been visited by the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Marilyn Monroe, and there are even rumors of it being haunted. If you’d prefer to stay on the Westside, The Georgian Hotel is a timeless classic that recently underwent a major renovation, but it too is said to have a supernatural history. Though there are plenty of seasonal activities and events to enjoy in L.A., Anaheim is also a short drive away, putting Disney and Knott’s Scary Farm on the list of possibilities.

Salem, Oregon

Though Salem, Massachusetts was home to the infamous Salem Witch Trials, Salem, Oregon also has a mysterious vibe that is perfect for Halloween. Since there aren’t a ton of hotel options in Salem, book a room at The Allison Inn & Spa, which is about 30 minutes outside of Salem. This luxury hotel is nestled among the trees, immersing guests in nature while still providing lavish amenities. The spa is renowned, so be sure to get a morning massage before heading into Salem for your spooky festivities. Learn about the haunted history of the town during a guided Ghost Tour or sip on some local ciders at Bauman’s Cider Festival. During your visit, don’t forget to get a seasonal donut from Dough Hook Bake Shop before heading back to your hotel for stargazing with a glass of Willamette Valley pinot noir in hand.

Portland, Oregon

Not too far from Salem, Portland is the most popular destination in Oregon. This incredibly creative and vibrant city has great restaurants, bars, and breweries, but during the fall, it really comes to life. The trees turn vibrant shades of yellow and orange, creating the most picturesque backdrop for all of your favorite fall activities. From pumpkin patches to haunted houses, Portland has it all. Not sure where to stay? The Sentinel is an elegant hotel that has been around since 1909, giving it an old-school appeal that fits the season. If you’d rather wake up to misty mornings on the water, the Kimpton RiverPlace is another great choice.

San Diego, California

San Diego does spooky season big. This SoCal city has everything from the HaloGloWeen at the San Diego Zoo to some of the best bars and nightlife in the Gaslamp Quarter. Having undergone a complete renovation, The Lafayette Hotel is perfect for a spooky escape; it’s one of the most stylish and design-forward properties in all of San Diego. The on-site Oaxacan bar Quixote has a mysterious atmosphere that is enhanced by rough cobblestone, Santa Maria candles and classic stained glass windows. This is the perfect setting for visitors looking to sip on a mezcal-forward cocktail in a spooky setting before hitting the town. If you’d prefer to be more centrally located, stay at the famously haunted Horton Grand Hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter.