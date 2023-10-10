Home Set: Leather Trench Coats

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Fall is here, which means it’s time to up your cool weather outerwear game. A leather jacket is nice and all, as is a trench coat, but what about combining the two classic fall jacket options? A leather trench coat instantly adds an elevated, cool girl street style edge to any outfit, and while there are plenty of the Matrix-worthy options out there, there are also countless unique takes on the jacket, in various materials, colors and silhouettes. From a classic black leather trench coat and a metallic jacket to a faux leather coat and minimalist number, these are the best leather trench coats we’re loving and coveting right now.
The Best Leather Trench Coats for Women
Burberry Waterloo Leather Trench Coat
While Burberry is perhaps best known for their timeless, best-selling camel-colored cotton gabardine trench, it’s no surprise the British brand excels in designing the best trench coats in more inventive fabrics, like this luxe lambskin leather option. It’s in the brand’s signature classic trench double-breasted silhouette, with side welt pockets and a polished belt.
Mango 100 Percent Leather Trench Coat
Mango’s long leather trench coat offers a structured yet feminine classic black option, with two side pockets, a back slit and a sash belt.
Alice + Olivia Elicia Vegan Leather Trench Coat
If you prefer not to wear real leather but don’t want to skimp on quality, consider this chic faux leather chocolate brown trench, with a retro-inspired feel and buckled cuffs. Pair it with classic straight-leg blue jeans and loafers or ballet flats.
Ronny Kobo Roxton Croc-Embossed Vegan Trench Coat
For another faux leather trench coat with some serious edge, try this croc-embossed vegan leather jacket. The olive green hue adds an unexpected touch to the cool girl look of this oversized trench coat, complete with a maxi length, notch lapels and a button-front closure. This is definitely a more unique silhouette, sans belt or sash, but that only adds to its appeal.
Rudsak Kiraly Women's Leather Trench
Why not bring a truly special element into your wardrobe with a metallic trench coat? More specifically, this almost gold, shimmery ivory leather trench. The fitted, ladylike silhouette and midi length of the double-breasted leather trench coat instantly pull together any outfit.
Khaite The Murphy Trench Coat
It’s no surprise that Khaite has mastered the art of the trendy yet somehow timeless long trench coat. This particular version features motorcycle biker jacket-inspired details, from the cuffs to the belt, along with an exaggerated shoulder and traditional storm flaps.
Apparis Faux Patent Leather Double-Breasted Isa Coat
This oversized faux patent leather jacket has a more relaxed, casual fit.