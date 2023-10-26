The 5 Best Malbecs From Mendoza to Try Right Now

The malbec grape originated in Cahors, a town in southwest France, during the time of the Roman Empire. In the nineteenth century, the first malbec vines were planted in Argentina, where they flourished. The sunny and arid climate was the perfect combination to cultivate the vines, and ultimately contributed to the grape’s widespread distribution in Argentina. Today, 85 percent of the world’s malbec wine is produced in Mendoza, a wine-producing province in Argentina located at the foothills of the snow-capped Andes mountains.

At the core of Argentinian wine country are the subregions with unique microclimates that heavily influence the terroir, including Luján de Cuyo, Uco Valley and Maipú. Melting glaciers in the Andes feed into Mendoza’s rivers, and provide an excellent source of pure water to many of the wineries through a series of irrigation canals. The high altitudes also contribute to a distinct geological composition of alluvial soil, which includes sand, clay and silt. This fertile soil formation lends itself well to viticulture, and particularly to malbec wine.

The malbec varietal, characterized by its deep, reddish purple hue, is a great alternative to other widely popular full-bodied red wines such as cabernet sauvignon and merlot. The dry, rich wine pairs well with grilled meat or fattier fish, like salmon.

With over 1,000 wineries in Mendoza, we’ve rounded up a few excellent options to try. Here are five malbec wines from Mendoza to add to your list this season.

