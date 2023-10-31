Jet Set: The Best Packable Jackets

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A dependable packable jacket is a must for any jet set wardrobe, especially during transitional times of year when you know you’re going to need an extra layer. These jackets should not only be cute and functional, but also truly packable, even if you’re just bringing a carry-on. From classic black raincoats and preppy quilted toppers to practical puffers and chic liners, these are the best packable jackets we’re loving and coveting right now.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Packable Jackets for Your Next Trip
Our top picks for the best women’s jackets for travel.
-
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
First up is the powerhouse that is the Uniqlo puffer jacket. This particular style is one of the best lightweight jacket options out there for more temperate climates and travels; it’ll keep you warm (it has a fill power of 750), but is made with ultra fine yarns to make it as light as possible, and easily folds up to fit into the attached mini bag. The zippered, packable puffer has a boxy, slightly short silhouette, with a water-repellent finish to keep you dry on rainy days.
-
Loro Piana Windmate Traveller Jacket
Ready to splurge on a worthy packable jacket? Look no further than Loro Piana’s ultra-luxe, high-quality aptly-named Traveller. This casual yet chic travel jacket is waterproof and wind-resistant, with plush cashmere trim. It also features an adjustable drawstring at the waist to cinch in the style if preferred, and two side pockets plus two chest pockets.
-
Everlane The ReNew Quilted Mid-Length Liner
Everlane’s chic, military-inspired quilted liner is perfect as an extra layer to added extra warmth during especially cold weather, or to wear on its own on breezier days. It’s super packable, though it’s also great to wear while en-route.
-
Arc'teryx Cerium Jacket
The sporty traveler will adore this comfy, cozy, practical and extremely packable, slim-fit midlayer jacket. The insulated jacket will keep you oh-so-toasty thanks to 850 fill down, but the nylon outer is light and durable, with two zippered pockets.
-
Canada Goose Cypress Packable Down Jacket
Canada Goose is known for their warm down jackets, and they also happen to offer quite a few packable versions. This particular lightweight down jacket is equipped with an adjustable hood and zippered hand warmer pockets, and it’s packable into the left pocket with a cinched bag and backpack straps.
-
Polo Ralph Lauren Packable Water-Repellent Quilted Coat
If you prefer a longer silhouette, try Polo Ralph Lauren’s compressible jacket, which is a step up from just water-resistant thanks to a water-repellent shield. It easily packs into the right waist pocket, and also features a two-way zip closure.
-
The North Face Women’s ThermoBall Eco Hoodie 2.0
Keep it classic in North Face’s no-fuss, slim-fit quilted jacket, which is made of 100 percent recycled fabrics with down insulation.
-
Lole Piper Oversized Rain Jacket
A dependable yet stylish packable rain jacket is a must for any outerwear wardrobe, which is where this waterproof oversized raincoat comes into play. It’s breathable yet durable, plus quick-drying, and neatly packs into a backpack.
-
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Add a pop of color with this water-resistant jacket, made of ripstop nylon with goose down fill. There’s an adjustable drawcord waist as well as zippered hand pockets and an interior stash pocket, in addition to elastic cuffs and a fitted hood.