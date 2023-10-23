The Stylish Puffer Jackets to Keep You Warm and Cozy

Few items are as crucial to any cold-weather wardrobe as the humble puffer jacket, which is an absolute must-have during the chilliest time of year. While the puffer was once largely seen as a sensible item of clothing that simply served the purpose of protecting you from Arctic-level temps, the comfy and cute jacket has experienced a serious fashionable resurgence. Yes, the puffer jacket’s most important function is to keep you warm and dry, but thanks to a plethora of new styles and silhouettes, it now serves on both fashionable and practical levels.
The cozy and comfy puffer jacket offers insulation, warmth and an adorable cozy aesthetic. You can’t go wrong with a classic black cut, but there are also more unexpected options, from statement-making neon colors and whimsical florals prints to metallic colorways and elegant, longer styles. Below, shop all the best puffer jackets that will have you actually looking forward to bundling up this season.
The Best Women's Puffer Jackets
Triple F.A.T. Goose Montalva Women's Puffer Down Belted Jacket
This wind-resistant down puffer is both incredibly warm and water-repellent, with a practical hood and flattering belted waist.
Apparis Jemma Puffer Jacket
If you’re loving the look of all things leather right now, but prefer not to wear the real thing, consider this cool girl puffer winter jacket. It’s made of a high-quality faux leather, with open hand pockets and a stand collar with snaps.
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
You can’t go wrong with the North Face’s iconic puffer jacket. It comes in a few different color options, but serious bonus points go to the dusty pink colorblocking on this particular windproof coat, made of 100 percent recycled materials. It’s a classic, with a boxy fit and zippered pockets, and you’re sure to turn to it time and time again during the winter.
Rudsak Maia M Fitted Down Parka With Removable Faux Fur Hood
Stay toasty and chic in this sleek fitted parka, with a slightly longer, mid-thigh length and a removable hood with faux fur lining, in addition to fleece-lined pockets. The feather and down fill will keep you extra warm, while the adjustable draw cords help protect you from the wind.
Good American Belted Puffer Coat
Make a statement in this hot pink ankle-length long puffer, complete with a flattering tonal belt.
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
This Uniqlo puffer just might be the perfect lightweight jacket, especially for jet-setters. It’s an absolutely ideal layering piece, and somehow manages to keep you as warm or cool as the temperature outside calls for. No, it’s not the heavy hitter to turn to when the weather is below freezing, but it’s a dependable, solid choice for the pre-Arctic times, and it has the added bonus of being supremely packable, folding up into the teeny-tiny bag that it comes with, so you can easily pack it for any trip.
Moncler Marre Long Puffer Coat with Shearling Trim
When in doubt, turn to Moncler. The fashionable brand always makes the most elegant (and warm!) splurge-worthy coats, and if you’re looking for a longer style, you must check out this timeless shiny black silhouette, simple black silhouette, with a two-way zipper and a hooded collar with removable shearing trim.
Farm Rio Black Sweet Mermaids Reversible Puffer Jacket
Brighten up these dreary winter days with a colorful printed puffer, like this fun Farm Rio jacket, which also happens to be reversible.
The Arrivals Turbo Puff
This eco-friendly baby blue puffer has a more relaxed fit, so you can wear it over your heavier sweaters.
Noize Coco Cropped Puffer
Shine bright in this glossy cropped short puffer, which proves you can still make a statement even in your everyday winter coat. The elasticated drawstring at the hem means you can alter the silhouette, depending on how you prefer to wear your coat, and it’s also entirely vegan.
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Iridescent Onion Quilted Maxi Puffer
A winter white piece of outerwear instantly elevates your look, like this water-resistant maxi-length down coat.
La DoubleJ Reversible St. Moritz Jacket
Embrace the best of holiday dressing with this luxe metallic jacquard hip-length coat, which also happens to be reversible.
Alpha Industries Ma-1 Women’s Quilted Bomber Jacket
This quilted jacket combines the best of the bomber silhouette with the puffer, complete with a cinched waist and classic aesthetic.
Alo Yoga Pearlized Pristine Puffer
Elevate the usual sporty puffer look with this subtle pearlescent version from Alo, made from a water-resistant ripstop fabric. Plus, it’s machine-washable.
Canada Goose Cypress Puffer
Canada Goose is known for making some of the warmest puff jackets out there, and you can’t go wrong with this classic black hoodie style, filled with duck down and complete with an adjustable hood for extra protection.
Hill House Home The Violet Ruffle Sleeve Puffer Jacket
A festive red tartan puffer is adorable enough on its own, but the sweet ruffled accents take this jacket to a whole other level. Don’t let the unapologetically feminine details fool you; this is a cold weather powerhouse layer, as it’s windproof and water-resistant. Plus, the interior is filled with PrimaLoft Black Thermoplune, a cruelty-free down alternative insulation.
Quince Responsible Down Cropped Puffer Jacket
No winter wardrobe is complete without a versatile, classic black hooded puffer jacket.
Aritzia The Super Puff
Aritzia’s viral Super Puff jacket is available in a rainbow of colors, so you have plenty of choice when it comes to the hue of your winter coat. It’s an oversized, comfortable fit, with 700 + fill-power goose down, for tons of warmth without sacrificing on lightweight fabric.