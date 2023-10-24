Home Set: The Best Red Lipsticks

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. No makeup bag is complete without a truly great red lipstick, but the perfect red for one beauty aficionado might not be the favored choice for another. Finding the best red lipstick shade depends on a variety of factors; whether you’re looking for perhaps a glamorous bold matte, a sheer glossy lip or a wearable red for an everyday makeup look. From a Rihanna-approved liquid lipstick and a cult-favorite matte red to a balm-like berry hue and classic true red, these are the best red lipsticks we’re loving and coveting right now.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.