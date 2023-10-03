Jet Set: The Best Travel Backpacks for Women

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. You might think you have all the travel gear necessary for a jet set wardrobe, but have you considered adding a backpack to your collection before your next getaway? It turns out that a good travel backpack can be both stylish and practical, and the ability to use the two shoulder straps can give your shoulders a much-needed break from your usual tote or duffel bag while trekking around the airport. From a useful laptop backpack and luxe leather bag to classic nylon travel packs and neoprene options, these are the best women’s travel backpacks we’re loving and coveting right now.
Away The Front Pocket Backpack
This Away backpack is made of water-resistant nylon, and offers maximum space and convenience in a perfectly minimalist format. A wraparound clamshell zipper opens for easy access to the main compartment; there’s also a padded laptop sleeve with a magnetic locking zipper for extra security. A hidden zippered external pocket is ideal for safely storing your passport or other valuables. The sleek bag is all about comfort, with padded shoulder straps and a breathable mesh back panel, in addition to a water bottle pocket and an extra external front zippered pocket, which is perfect for holding extra chargers and other small items.
Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
The classic Dagne Dover Dakota bag comes in a few different sizes, but the large option is great for fitting all your carry-on essentials into one bag. It’s outfitted with tons of storage space; there’s one large main compartment in addition to small interior pockets; there are two mesh pockets, a 16-inch laptop sleeve and exterior pockets, including one phone pocket, with a luggage sleeve that seamlessly attaches to your rolling suitcase. It also comes with a detachable key leash, zippered pouch and a shoe bag. Plus, it’s made using recycled materials.
Monos Metro Backpack
Monos’ chic and streamlined backpack is made of water-resistant, high-quality vegan leather, with adjustable straps. There’s one roomy main compartment, with plenty of pockets for smaller items, including a laptop compartment. This one is great as a work backpack, too, for a stylish yet comfortable daypack to tote around all the essentials on your daily commute.
Tumi Voyageur Celina Backpack
Tumi is known for their luxe and durable travel bags, and this classic carry-on travel backpack is no different. It comes in a few hues, but you can’t go wrong with the timeless back option, complete with gold hardware. The interior offers a main compartment plus a laptop pocket and various other smaller pockets, while there are exterior zip pockets, including a side pocket, as well.
Lo & Sons Rowledge Backpack
This cult-favorite bag is a traveler-favorite for good reason. This lightweight backpack is practical yet stylish, and the separate laptop compartment makes it particularly easy to remove your electronics as your breeze through TSA. It’s ideal as a personal item on its own, or you could slide it onto your carry-on bag thanks to the handy luggage sleeve.