Jet Set: The Best Travel Tote Bags

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A dependable travel tote bag is a must for any jet set wardrobe; it’s among the most crucial travel accessories out there. Whether you’re looking for an oversized personal item to coordinate with your go-to carry-on suitcase or prefer a more petite carryall for any kind of a getaway, we’ve got you covered. From minimalist leather bags and classic carryalls to canvas options and more petite choices, these are the best travel totes we’re loving and coveting right now.
The Best Tote Bags for Travel
MZ Wallace Large Metro Tote Deluxe
MZ Wallace’s cult-favorite Metro Tote comes in a few different sizes, but the large tote option is ideal for those that want to keep all their personal items and a few extra essentials close. The bag is equipped with padded handles and a detachable nylon crossbody strap, with a zip-top closure exterior and a trolley sleeve to easily slide onto your go-to carry-on bag. It comes with three detachable pouches to stay organized and store your valuables. The interior features one spacious main compartment in addition to six smaller interior pockets, with space for a laptop and a dedicated phone pocket.
Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender Bag
While Everlane technically categorizes this as a weekender, it has all the hallmarks of a dependable tote bag. This carryall is water-resistant, which is a major plus, and is outfitted with a padded laptop sleeve and two water bottle holders. There’s already one exterior pocket, and the luggage handle sleeve also functions as a separate pocket when zipped. Thanks to the removable and adjustable strap, you can wear it as a crossbody, shoulder bag or use the top handles, depending on your needs.
Away The Everyday Tote
This casual, lightweight and versatile tote from Away works for everyday use and for travel. This no-frills, no-fuss bag offers one large main compartment with a zippered top, as well as a trolley sleeve. It’s also foldable; this packable tote will pack itself into a built-in zipper, so you can easy stash it in your suitcase if you know you’ll want an extra tote bag.
Cuyana Classic Easy Zipper Tote
If you’re looking for more of an everyday travel tote that functions both as a commuter’s dream work bag and as a travel bag, try this carryall from Cuyana. This leather tote has a zippered top and comes in a few color options; it doesn’t have a luggage sleeve, though, but it does have plenty of room to stow all your everyday essentials, and it has room for a laptop. It also comes in an open-top version, for easy access.
Béis The East To West Tote in Black
This structured tote bag is designed with plenty of internal interior pockets, including a sleeve for a 13-inch laptop or 15-inch laptop. A large pocket on the outside converts into a trolley sleeve when you undo the zipper closure on the bottom, while a removable shoulder strap contributes to the versatility.
Longchamp Le Pliage Original L Tote Bag
You can’t talk about travel totes without mentioning the iconic Le Pliage. While this recycled canvas tote bag isn’t for everyone, certain travelers swear by this particular carry-all, which offers one large main compartment and is accented with leather trim and leather handles.