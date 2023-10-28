Bill Gates Turns 68: His Top 10 Quotes on Money, Success and Life

Bill Gates turns 68 today. The Microsoft (MSFT) cofounder and former CEO is the longest-reigning world’s richest person for more than 20 years until being dethroned by Amazon cofounder Jeff Bezos in 2017. He is still among the five wealthiest people on the planet, with an estimated net worth of $122 billion. Aside from his astronomical wealth, Gates is also known his passions for science, philanthropy and books and his bold (and sometimes controversial) stance on public issues like climate change and health care.

Since retiring from Microsoft in 2008, Gates has spent most of his time running his family nonprofit, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the largest of its kind in the U.S., and investing in high-tech startups. He is also an avid blogger and social media user, recommending books every Christmas and hosting “Ask Me Anything” sessions once a year on Reddit.

Here are Gates’ top 10 quotes that inspire business and life decisions:

“Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.” —1995 book The Road Ahead

“Unhappy customers are always a concern. They’re also your greatest opportunity.” —1999 book Business @ The Speed of Thought

“Surround yourself with people who challenge you, teach you, and push you to be your best self.” —Instagram post, Sept 4, 2018