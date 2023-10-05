The Best of Budapest: An Insider’s Guide to the Hungarian City

From its breathtaking skyline and prime location along the Danube River, Budapest is one of the most iconic cities in Eastern Europe. The luxury hotels, renowned cuisine and rich history cater to a variety of interests, and even if you’ve historically been partial to destinations like France and Italy, Hungary’s capital should be at the top of your list. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a returning traveler looking for the most luxe side of the city, here’s how to experience the very best of Budapest.

Where to Stay

Budapest, Váci u 36, 1056 Hungary

Live like royalty when you stay at the Matild Palace. The hotel itself is a dream, with a lobby that blends timeless architecture with modern accents and decor. The 111 rooms and 19 suites are incredibly spacious, but the blue-tiled bathrooms with spa-like soaking tubs are unforgettable. You’ll also find five dining and drinking options on-site, including Spago by Wolfgang Puck.

Budapest, Erzsébet krt. 43-49, 1073 Hungary

If you love classic luxury and a solid spa day, Corinthia Budapest is the ideal place to call home during your trip. Hotel amenities include the indoor swimming pool at the Royal Spa and the bright and airy Brasserie and Atrium restaurant. After a busy day of exploring Budapest, there’s nothing better than coming back to a dip in the pool before indulging in a Swedish massage or hydrating facial at the 414-room property.

Budapest, Széchenyi István tér 5-6, 1051 Hungary

In true Four Seasons fashion, the 179-room Gresham Palace Budapest takes luxury to a whole new level. Its prime location is within walking distance of some of Budapest’s most iconic landmarks like St. Stephen’s Basilica, and the elegant accommodations are met with dedicated service from check-in to check-out. From afternoon tea in the lobby bar to a dip in the indoor infinity-edge swimming pool, the Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest is elite.

What to See

Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér 1-3, 1055 Hungary

The Hungarian Parliament Building is perhaps the most recognizable building in Budapest. Its massive size and dramatic architecture make it hard to miss, but the inside is equally as impressive. Between learning about the country’s resilient history and seeing artifacts like the Holy Crown of Hungary, a guided tour of the interior of the Hungarian Parliament Building is well worth it.

Budapest, Andrássy út 22, 1061 Hungary

Budapest’s elegant opera house is one of the most beautiful in Europe, even rivaling the Palais Garnier. Tickets to a show are relatively inexpensive, with individual tickets as low as $30. On some nights, you can even reserve a box for less than $100. No matter where you sit, admiring the sparkling chandelier and painted ceiling is a dream come true.

Budapest, Szent István tér 1, 1051 Hungary

Whether you choose to climb to the top of the dome to take in the panoramic city views or simply want to see the building from the outside, St. Stephen’s Basilica is a can’t-miss attraction in Budapest. The Roman Catholic church even houses King Stephen I’s mummified right hand, making it a treat for history buffs and fans of Neoclassical architecture alike.

Budapest, Szent György tér 2, 1014 Hungary

The breathtaking Buda Castle lies in the romantic Castle District. Simply strolling along the exterior of the castle is a treat in and of itself, and you’ll find plenty of wonderful photo ops all around the castle. There are also two museums inside the building, one being the National Gallery and the other the Budapest History Museum. However, the lookout points at the front of the castle offer some of the most epic views of the city, and you’ll get to see everything from the Parliament Building to St. Stephens’ Basilica.

Where to Eat

Budapest, Piarista köz 2, 1052 Hungary

Enjoy one of Budapest’s best wine and food pairings when dining at Babel. There are two different menu options; the Experience menu offers13 courses, while the Exploration menu features eight courses. Though the wine pairings are optional, they are highly recommended for the full effect. If you are plant-based, vegan menus are also available and can be requested when booking your reservation.

Budapest, Váci u 36, 1056 Hungary

Whether you’re in Hawaii, Beverly Hills or Budapest, Spago by Wolfgang Puck never fails to impress. Spago Budapest maintains Puck’s innovative approach and timeless setting, but no visit would be complete without the passion fruit-forward Devil in Disguise cocktail. In addition to fresh sushi rolls and sashimi, you can also order everything from handmade pastas to hearty dishes like beef Wellington and Australian Wagyu ribeye.

Budapest, Erzsébet krt. 43-49, 1073 Hungary

The simple yet sleek interior at Caviar & Bull Budapest sets the scene for a unique gastronomic experience in the heart of the city. Though you’ll find global inspiration across the menu, there is a strong connection to Mediterranean cuisine. If you want a true taste of what Caviar & Bull has to offer, consider opting for one of the two tasting menus. Both the Cosmopolitan and Contemporary tasting menus change regularly, but you’ll always find innovative creations like jellified tomato mozzarella or the signature lobster popcorn.

Budapest, Károlyi utca 9, 1053 Hungary

Centrál Grand Cafe & Bar is the ultimate place for lunch on the Pest side of the city. This centrally-located eatery is simple yet sweet, and both the interior and outdoor terrace are great for posting up with a glass of wine and some beef carpaccio. For a true taste of Hungarian cuisine, be sure to order the chicken paprikash with butter noodles.

Where to Drink

Budapest, Paulay Ede u. 5, 1061 Hungary

Boutiq Bar has been a favorite among locals and visitors since it opened in 2008. The atmosphere is relatively minimalist and modern, but the mixed drinks are the absolute star of the show. If you consider yourself a cocktail connoisseur, you’ll love the creative libations here are made using potent ingredients like African vanilla and unique botanicals. Though you can easily enjoy a quality cocktail in a mellow setting during the week, weekends get a bit livelier with dancing and music from local DJs.

Budapest, Matild Palace, Váci u 36, 1056 Hungary

Located at the Matild Palace, The Duchess is a chic rooftop bar that offers panoramic views of the city alongside creative cocktails. After taking a private elevator to the hidden entrance, guests are greeted by a chic lounge outfitted with teal suede couches, peacock-stand tables and geometric wooden floors. If the weather is nice, snag a spot outside at dusk for an unforgettable scene of the city alongside the coconut-forward Her Majesty cocktail.

Budapest, Széchenyi István tér 5-6, 1051 Hungary

Múzsa at the Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest is a must-visit, regardless of if you’re staying at the hotel or not. This elegant Art Deco bar serves craft cocktails, renowned wines and a blend of Asian and Hungarian bites. Múzsa is open until 1:00 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday, making it a great spot for a pre-dinner cocktail or post-night-out drinks. The smoking Carbon cocktail is a top-notch nightcap, but the Egyptian Blue is a vibrant showstopper.