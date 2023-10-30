When one thinks of California, images of sunny skies, swaying palm trees and ocean waves typically come to mind. However, there are several towns that turn into true winter wonderlands as the festive season nears. From blankets of snow to holiday-inspired streets, the Golden State is home to far more than coastal towns like Los Angeles and San Diego. Get ready to cozy up at the best winter wonderland getaways in California.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Solvang

Known as the “most Christmassy town in America,” Solvang, California is a charming Danish destination located in the Santa Ynez Valley. Though you won’t find any snow, this tiny town goes all out during the holidays, making it the picture-perfect place for a wine-filled winter escape. Admire the rows of Christmas trees that sit outside of each shop and winery as you hop from tasting room to tasting room. The iconic Solvang Julefest also takes place from November 24 to January 6 and features holiday shopping, seasonal treats and plenty of wine. Don’t forget to stop by The Solvang Bakery to grab some sweets and check out their legendary gingerbread houses.

Where to Stay:

The Landsby is a more modern hotel that sits right in the heart of Solvang. The rooms are bright and airy, and the on-site restaurant, Mad & Vin, serves up contemporary American cuisine with a focus on seasonal ingredients. The Genevieve is a recently reimagined hotel that is located only four miles away from Solvang. This peaceful property has only 20 rooms and is surrounded by the rolling hills of wine country.

Big Bear Lake

Big Bear Lake is one of the most popular places for skiing in Southern California. However, if winter sports aren’t your thing, Big Bear Lake Village has plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to keep you occupied. Bundle up as you explore this snow-covered winter wonderland with a cup of hot cocoa in hand. In the evening, sit down at Peppercorn Grille for a glass of wine and elevated Italian cuisine ranging from fresh salads and pasta to pizza and steak.

Where to Stay:

Accommodations are rather limited in Big Bear, but Noble + Proper brings a modern touch to this old-school lakeside town. Enjoy private cabins that are decorated to the nines, boasting bold patterns, floral wallpapers and a timeless charm. When it comes to luxury, this is by far the best lodging option in Big Bear Lake.

Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is one of the few places in California that is just as beautiful in the winter as it is in the summer. The entire landscape becomes blanketed in snow, creating a serene scene straight out of a movie. That said, blizzard-like conditions are also known to pop up, so it’s important to always be prepared. After a long morning of skiing, head to Boathouse on the Pier and warm up with a hearty cup of clam chowder while taking in the panoramic views. In the evenings, be sure to take advantage of the unparalleled stargazing opportunities with a hot toddy in hand.

Where to Stay:

Between the 17,000-square-foot spa and the modern, cabin-inspired suites and guest rooms, you can’t go wrong with The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. The surrounding pine trees can be seen clear as day from the floor-to-ceiling windows, immersing you in nature even when you’re inside your suite. If you’d prefer to be right on the lake, consider booking a room at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

Mammoth Lakes

Located in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Mammoth Lakes becomes a haven for skiers and snowboarders looking to escape the perpetually sunny weather of SoCal during the winter. The Mogul Restaurant is a local favorite that serves some of the best prime rib in a cozy log cabin. The Lakefront Restaurant is another great dinner spot that has everything from epic views to locally-sourced wines. However, no trip to Mammoth Lakes would be complete without a soak in one of the many hot springs.

Where to Stay:

The Westin Monache is an all-suite hotel that mindfully blends luxury accommodations with mountain living. Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort is a mere five miles away, but there is also plenty to do on the property. Get an in-room massage during your downtime or take a dip in the heated outdoor pool. Those wanting to stay in a more walkable hotel should consider booking at The Village Lodge, which is just steps away from some of the best shops and eateries in Mammoth Lakes.

Yosemite

Yosemite is most popular during fall and spring, but the beautiful, snowy landscape during the winter should not be overlooked. Though climbing and hiking is obviously more treacherous in the snow, there is still plenty to do and see in Yosemite. Snap some incredible photos of El Capitan and Half Dome before heading into Yosemite Village. Though many restaurants close for the season, you can stop by the Village Store for picnic supplies. Make your own sandwiches and snag a bottle of wine to enjoy by the fire while sitting under the stars. However, if you prefer a sit-down restaurant, make a reservation at the elegant Ahwahnee Dining Room, which is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Where to Stay:

In addition to housing one of the best restaurants in the area, The Ahwahnee Hotel is also home to cozy, cabin-like rooms, rustic decor and a full-service bar. Though it is slightly less luxurious, Yosemite Valley Lodge is located directly across from Yosemite Falls, making it a great option for families looking to spend most of their time outside and exploring.