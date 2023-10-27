The Dallas dining scene is full of exciting eateries, but if you catch a craving for Mexican cuisine, the options are virtually endless. And with amazing Tex-Mex comes even better margaritas. After all, from tacos to tamales, nothing pairs better with these beloved dishes than a fresh margarita. Though a classic margarita on the rocks always hits the spot, many Dallas restaurants and bars have put an innovative twist on the traditional cocktail. Whether you prefer a fruity flavor or a frozen swirl, here’s where to get the best margaritas in Dallas.

4912 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX 75205

Inspired by the cuisine of Mexico City, Javier’s Gourmet Mexicano is a locally loved restaurant and cigar bar located on the outskirts of Highland Park. The restaurant is pretty spacious, and there are several different interior places to dine. The margarita section of the drink menu features 10 different renditions of the cocktail, ranging from a skinny margarita to a serrano spicy margarita. If you want to keep things simple, opt for the Top Shelf margarita—it’s zesty, refreshing and made with El Jimador Reposado Tequila. Those who prefer fruity flavors can enjoy the mango, raspberry, strawberry or sangria swirl frozen margaritas. The food menu is also quite extensive, boasting delicious appetizers, seafood, chicken and more.

Multiple Locations

Mi Cocina is a beloved chain that has truly mastered the art of elevated Tex-Mex. Though you can’t go wrong with any of their frozen margaritas, the Mambo Taxi is a signature favorite. The sangria swirl provides not only extra flavor, but an extra buzz, hence why these cocktails are known for their strength. If you prefer something a little more sweet and refreshing, the frozen mango margarita never gets old. For food, kick things off with chile con queso and the bean and cheese nachos. The sunset enchiladas are a local favorite, but you don’t forget about the classic fajitas.

6300 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231

In addition to putting a Latin twist on Texas grilling, Mariano’s Hacienda is known for creating the world’s first frozen margarita machine—so of course the original frozen margarita is a must. For something a bit sweet, order the mango or strawberry flavor for only $3 more. If frozen margaritas aren’t your favorite, the spicy cool cucumber margarita is a crisp and fresh option that has the perfect amount of heat. Once drinks are taken care of, kick things off with a cup of home-cooked queso and fajita nachos. When it comes to entrees, the Tex-Mex tacos and Spanish-style enchiladas are both wonderful options.

Multiple Locations

Meso Maya relies on traditional techniques and recipes from Mexico and the Yucatan to create a vibrant and enticing menu. There are a handful of locations across the DFW area, ensuring that Meso Maya is never too far from your neighborhood. There are eight different signature margaritas to choose from, but the Avocado margarita is a must-try. Made with freshly muddled avocado, fresh pineapple juice, lime juice, Cointreau and tequila, this unique recipe boasts a beautiful green color and a mild yet fresh flavor. Pair the avocado margarita with ceviche and chicken taquitos. The pollo serrano enchiladas never get old, but for a more authentic Yucatan dish, order a Budin Azteca with shrimp, veggies, diced pork or chicken.

1401 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207

Looking for a more elevated eatery? The Mexican on Turtle Creek Boulevard has a sleek dining room, artful cuisine and renowned margaritas. If you’re visiting on a temperate evening, sit on the cactus-lined patio under the stars. In addition to classic Mexican appetizers like guacamole and crispy pork belly, The Mexican also has a raw bar that serves fresh seafood like oysters, sashimi and ceviche. These lighter bites pair perfectly with the La Flaca, a tasty take on a skinny margarita that uses minimal ingredients, showcasing the natural flavors of fresh lime juice and tequila. However, if you’re a fan of mezcal, order the Frida, which is made with mezcal, pineapple juice and pomegranate liqueur.