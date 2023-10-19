Celebrate Día de los Muertos With These Limited Edition Spirits

In its native Mexico, Día de los Muertos is a two-day holiday that honors the souls of the departed. Literally translating to “day of the dead,” the celebrations couldn’t be more full of life as families craft ornate altars strewn with bright marigolds and papel picado, traditional folk art designed out of vibrant-hued tissue paper. Of course, there are also the skeleton-painted faces of regional parades and private family parties where indigenous spirits are used as salutations for remembering loved ones.

While tequila is significant throughout celebrations, so are agave-based spirits like mezcal and more unique Mexican distillates like sotol, harvested from a desert shrub. This year, there are a flurry of new, limited edition labels launching in anticipation of the post-Halloween November 1 and November 2 holiday, promising stunning decanters and ultra-premium liquid that aren’t to be missed. Here are six special releases for celebrating Día de los Muertos in 2023.

