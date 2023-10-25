Skiing Off the Beaten Piste: Europe’s 9 Best-Kept Winter Secrets

As ski season looms, let’s ditch the clichés. Forget the Swiss Alps and Aspen’s velvet-roped VIP lounges, where the only thing steeper than the slopes is the price of a hot chocolate. Instead, imagine yourself on a slope so untouched, it’s as if the snowflakes settled just for your arrival, and the only soundtrack is the crisp crunch of your skis. Welcome to Europe’s hidden powder paradises—so under-the-radar, they’re practically in the ski-witness protection program.

These are the places where the trails are as fresh as the local pastries and the culture hasn’t been gift-wrapped for tourists. But why have these alpine treasures been eclipsed? Blame it on the marquee names like St. Moritz and Chamonix, whose reputations loom as large as their mountain ranges, overshadowing smaller yet equally mesmerizing spots. But as the queues snake longer at these ski meccas, a savvy set of snow-seekers are scanning the map for fresh coordinates.

From Spain’s sun-drenched pistes to Greece’s mythic peaks, these unsung European ski havens are finally having their moment in the sun—or should we say, snow. Here, you’ll find more than just elbow room; you’ll find an authentic winter experience, unmarred by the trappings of touristy gimmicks. Après-ski isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a cultural passport, whether you’re clinking ouzo glasses in a Greek taverna or savoring a shot of slivovitz in a Serbian saloon.

If you’re keen to sidestep the mainstream and carve your own path, you’re in the right place. We’ve handpicked nine European ski locales that are as rich in character as they are in powder. So tighten those boot buckles and brace yourself for the game-changing alpine adventure that awaits.

Parnassos, Greece

Swap out those sun-drenched Grecian postcards for snow-capped peaks—Parnassos offers a Greek odyssey of a different sort. A mere two-hour jaunt from Athens, this mountain region is where the gods of Greek lore shake hands with modern-day thrill-seekers. Boasting 23 slopes and 13 lifts across two top-tier ski centers (Kelaria and Fterolaka), Parnassos may not outsize the Alps, but it out-charms them with a mythic allure that’s hard to pin down. As daylight wanes, the nearby town of Arachova flickers to life. No longer just a picturesque mountain hamlet, it’s earned the nickname “Winter Mykonos,” evolving into a nocturnal playground where the après-ski revelry rivals the hedonistic nights of any Aegean isle.

Where to Stay: Santa Marina Arachova Resort and Spa

Hewn from stone from a local quarry, this mountainside resort seamlessly melds with its rugged surroundings. All 20 suites overlook the UNESCO-designated site of Delphi, which is reachable in minutes. For those curious about Greek wines, the hotel’s Panorama Bar serves up a curated selection worth checking out once your ski day has wrapped.

Baqueira-Beret, Spain

Baqueira-Beret isn’t just Spain’s crown jewel of ski resorts—it’s also a long-time favorite of Spain’s royal family. With 100 miles of meticulously groomed slopes and 36 state-of-the-art lifts, this Pyrenees playground is a powder hound’s paradise, thanks to the Atlantic climate’s snow-making generosity. But the slopes are just the opening act. The main village, perched at nearly 5,000 feet, reinterprets après-ski with a Spanish flair, swapping simmering fondue pots for mountain-style tapas. And for those with a thirst for altitude and adrenaline, heli-skiing here won’t break the bank but will certainly elevate the pulse.

Where to Stay: Hotel AC Baqueira Ski Resort, Autograph Collection

Arguably the region’s most stylish resort, Hotel AC Baqueira is also a slam-dunk stay for winter sports enthusiasts to consider. The hotel’s unique selling point? A cable car just 164 feet away, bridging the gap between your sleek suite and the snow-draped slopes.

Vogel, Slovenia

Established in 1924, Triglav National Park stands as one of Europe’s venerable protected landscapes, accounting for a remarkable four percent of Slovenia’s entire territory. Nestled within this natural sanctuary is Vogel Ski Resort, a lesser-known jewel in the Julian Alps that serves as a gateway to Central Europe’s untouched wilderness. Despite its modest size, Vogel commands attention with its spectacular natural beauty. The resort offers sweeping views over Lake Bohinj, and from its elevated vantage points, you can behold the towering majesty of Mount Triglav, Slovenia’s loftiest peak, as it punctuates a rolling sea of clouds.

Where to Stay: Boutique Hotel Majerca

Boutique Hotel Majerca is a collaboration among Slovenia’s best architects and designers, who’ve married modern aesthetics with the traditional customs of the Gorenjska region. The hotel distinguishes itself with its farm-to-table ethos, turning meals into a culinary journey that pays homage to local recipes.

Champoluc, Italy

Overshadowed by its more illustrious neighbors, Alagna and Gressoney-la-Trinite, Champoluc is the Monterosa ski area’s unsung hero. Just an hour’s drive from Turin, this westernmost valley unfurls 100 miles of groomed runs, making it an idyllic retreat from the bustling Aosta Valley. But don’t let its quiet demeanor deceive you. Here, experts can ascend via the Indren lift to an awe-inspiring 11,000 feet for off-piste adventures on the southern flanks of the Monte Rosa massif, Western Europe’s second-highest range. The town itself goes big on authentic charm, but Bruno’s Bar, hidden in the forest, is the buzziest après-ski scene for those in the know.

Where to stay: Aethos Monterosa

This wood-clad resort is a playground for the active traveler, featuring an indoor rock-climbing wall that dominates the lobby and an ice wall that comes alive in winter. The Summit restaurant serves a generous catalog of dishes in a cozy setting, whereas the refined 1568 offers a modern twist on traditional Italian alpine cuisine.

Jasná, Slovakia

Often mistaken for Eastern Europe, this resort proudly aligns with Central Europe, signaling its modern transformation since the Iron Curtain’s fall. Located just a 40-minute drive from Poprad-Tatry Airport and within a three-hour radius of budget-friendly cities like Bratislava and Krakow, The resort sprawls across the northern and southern faces of Mount Chopok, a towering peak that reaches an elevation of 6,562 feet. For the adventurous, Jasná boasts 12 off-piste “freeride zones,” complete with challenging terrains and tree runs that remain untouched long after a snowfall. Jasná is both accessible and astonishingly affordable: Here, leisure doesn’t break the bank—a pint of beer on the mountain costs just $2.35.

Where to Stay: Hotel Pošta

Once the region’s only post office—as even non-Slovakian speakers can infer from its name—this building has been transformed into a stylish four-star hotel, its design inspired by the majestic Tatras Mountains. Situated at 3,661 feet, the hotel’s striking architecture harmonizes perfectly with the surrounding landscape.

Hochkönig, Austria

Located a mere 50 miles from the cultural hub of Salzburg, this Austrian jewel offers 75 miles of arboreal slopes that are both a visual spectacle and a skier’s dream. For those who crave a challenge, the 20-mile Königstour run traverses five awe-striking summits, each with its own topography. But the slopes are just the beginning. Hochkönig doubles as a gastronomic playground, where rustic ski huts serve up everything from mouthwatering roast pork to the iconic Kaiserschmarrn pancakes. As the sun bids adieu, the happy hour huts spring to life, offering a final sip of conviviality before you embark on nocturnal skiing adventures.

Where to Stay: Übergossene Alm Resort

Managed by the Burgschwaiger family since inception, this hotel is a gateway to the multifaceted offerings of Hochkoenig. Whether you’re keen on hiking or ski-in, ski-out perks, this resort is a fulcrum of outdoor activities. The culinary landscape is an homage to Alpine gastronomy, featuring a smorgasbord of regional, sustainable delicacies served with the genuine warmth of the area’s farmers and makers.

Rila Mountains, Bulgaria

The first mountain resort in the Balkans, the Borovets ski resort is the gateway to Bulgaria’s rich skiing history in the Rila mountains. Evolving over 120 years, Borovets now offers 24 trails, accessible by 13 lifts, that stretch across an expansive 36 miles of snow-laden terrain. Situated just an hour’s drive from Sofia Airport and 40 miles from the capital, accessibility is a non-issue. And with a one-day lift pass priced at a modest $40, you’ll have ample budget left to delve into the resort’s effervescent après-ski culture. Plan a day trekking the Seven Rila Lakes for activities beyond the manicured slopes.

Where to Stay: The Rila Hotel

The 450-room Rila Hotel is a freshly renovated ski-in, ski-out retreat set against the backdrop of the Rila National Park. The hotel’s unbeatable location places you at the foot of the nursery and four-person chairlift slopes, while bars and restaurants are just a snowball’s throw away. When you’re not carving up the mountain, take a dip in the indoor pool or soak in one of two hot tubs. And if you’re itching for a different kind of adventure, saddle up for a horseback ride through the breathtaking Rila Mountains.

Kopaonik, Serbia

Serbia’s skiing utopia boasts over 200 sunny days a year—one of the sunniest resorts in the Balkans, well-deserving of its moniker, the “Mountain of the Sun.” The resort caters to a diverse crowd—from families making their first foray into winter sports to adrenaline junkies seeking their next downhill rush. As the sun dips, the après-ski scene erupts into a flat-out fiesta complete with grilled meats, hearty stews and the mandatory shot of slivovitz to toast to a day of alpine exploits. The resort is a microcosm of Serbian culture, offering a welcome blizzard of traditional hospitality and modern amenities.

Where to Stay: Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia

This 119-room ski-in, ski-out resort from the global hospitality brand is a testament to the harmonious coexistence of untamed nature and modern luxury. Beyond the slopes, the resort guarantees year-round indulgence with its two all-season pools—an outdoor whirlpool and an indoor vitality pool—a full-service spa offering holistic wellness treatments, and two on-property restaurants.

Åre, Sweden

As the largest ski destination north of the Alps, Åre is a marvel that it remains a closely guarded secret, primarily frequented by Swedes and Norwegians. The resort unfurls 58 miles of slick runs, complemented by an impressive 186 miles of cross-country trails. Given the shorter daylight hours at this latitude, every moment on the slopes feels precious. As the day wanes, the sun casts a radiant farewell over the adjacent lake, a spectacle nearly as invigorating as the skiing itself. And as the clock hits 3 pm, marking the sun’s early descent, it’s time for “fika”—Sweden’s beloved ritual of coffee and cake, savored as the day’s final act.

Where to Stay: Copperhill Mountain Lodge

Perched atop Förberget, Copperhill Mountain Lodge is a triumph of Scandinavian design, offering comfortable rooms that encapsulate the essence of Nordic luxury. The food is another highlight, made with local seasonal ingredients. The cherry on top? The hotel’s award-winning spa has also been recognized as one of Europe’s best.