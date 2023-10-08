‘Evil Does Not Exist’ NYFF Review: A Movie Filled With Murky Metaphors

In 2021, Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi made one of that year’s most well-received, exciting movies in Drive My Car, a three hour drama that wove together a story from Haruki Murakami’s Men Without Women and Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya with enrapturing results. Nominated for four Oscars—and winning Best International Feature—it launched Hamaguchi onto the world stage. Expectations for his next film were high, but although the new Evil Does Not Exist won a jury prize at the Venice Film Festival, the movie disappoints.

EVIL DOES NOT EXIST ★★ (2/4 stars)

Directed by: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Written by: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Starring: Hitoshi Omika, Ryuji Kosaka, Ayaka Shibutani, Ryo Nishikawa

Running time: 105 mins.

Evil Does Not Exist takes place in a small Japanese village, where life is simple. Widowed Takumi (Hitoshi Omika) resides with his young daughter Hana (Ryo Nishikawa, responsible for a few of the movie’s most delightful moments), living off the land and doing odd jobs for his fellow community members. He treks through the forest, chops wood, and collects stream water for a local udon joint. Takumi frequently forgets to pick Hana up from school, but there’s hardly any worry from her teacher—it’s peaceful and idyllic enough here that everyone knows she’ll be fine.

This perfect existence gets interrupted, though, as a talent agency barges into town to make good on some leftover pandemic subsidies and erect a glamping site for city-dwelling tourists. The company sends a pair of clueless reps (Ryuji Kosaka and Ayaka Shibutani) that are no match for the residents who are protective over their pristine land and resources. After getting sufficiently dressed down in the film’s most thrilling, effective scene, the reps decide to win the townspeople’s trust by following Takumi on his odd jobs and recruiting him for their own project.

The story itself is slow and measured; there’s not much going on plot-wise. It’s all very poetic, imagery-heavy and metaphor-laden as the salt-of-the-earth types challenge the big city agency reps. There are discussions and insinuations about how capitalism is inherently damaging, how shallow modern entertainment has made us, how fulfilling living with nature can be. Evil Does Not Exist is all about our increasingly threatened existence, taking aim at it on a small, local scale.

It’s nice (and perhaps a bit reassuring, for the more jaded among us) to see the agency reps so willing to adapt to the way of life their company seems determined to destroy. Individual empathy overpowers corporate demands, and all may just work out for the humble village—that is, until a mystifying finish that all but guarantees the opposite. The ending serves as a sharp contrast to the rest of the fairly plodding film, a would-be shock to the system that confuses more than it concludes.

The messaging resonates and Hamaguchi makes good points, but the film fails to be immersive enough to really engage the viewer. While Drive My Car grabs your attention for all of its 179 minutes, Evil Does Not Exist can barely do the same for 105. There are moments of beauty and simplicity, but not nearly enough to sustain a feature. There’s meaning to be wrung out of extended shots of trees, lumberjacking, and deer skulls, sure, but the movie’s ambivalence gets old quick.

Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.