The On-the-Go Beauty Must-Haves for Fall

As the leaves change colors and the air turns crisp, it’s time to embrace all things autumnal. That includes your go-to beauty products, and lucky for you, we’ve found all the best makeup must-haves for those jet-setters always on the go. The drop in temperature can often lead to skin that feels drier, so with an emphasis on cream-based formulations, these products not only offer that radiant, moisturized glow, but also simplify the application process. Whether you’re constantly en route or just need some travel-sized touch-ups, these fall beauty must-haves are designed to effortlessly take you from day to night, ensuring you’re ready to face all that autumn has to offer.

Base Coverage Hourglass Cosmetics. Hourglass Seamless Finish Foundation Stick The Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick is the key to a mess-free makeup routine, eliminating the risk of liquid spills. It’s lightweight but full coverage, effectively concealing scars and discoloration while maintaining a natural, second-skin finish. Ideal for both regular and oily skin types, this foundation stick comes in a range of 33 shades with various undertones. $49, Shop Now

$49, Shop Now Nars Cosmetics. Nars Mini Radiant Creamy Concealer It’s no surprise that the award-winning Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer is a best-selling gem. This product has garnered praise from professional makeup artists and beauty influencers across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram for its lightweight, creaseless finish. Ideal for achieving the sought-after ‘no makeup makeup’ look, it’s a must-have addition to any makeup enthusiast’s collection. With a mini, travel-friendly size now available, it’s easier than ever to carry around. $15, Shop Now

$15, Shop Now Clé de Peau Beauté. Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer is a cult-favorite, high-coverage formula that reduces the need to carry around a separate foundation. The stick packaging is also so convenient for seamless touch-ups, whether you’re trying to conceal undereye dark circles, stubborn blemishes or imperfections. Plus, SPF 27 adds an extra layer of protection for the skin. $75, Shop Now

Blush Nudestix. Nudestix Nudies Blush Stick The Nudestix Blush Stick is a versatile gem in the makeup world. For those who don’t like carrying multiple products around, this blush stick doubles up as an eyeshadow or lip tint. It comes in a wide array of shades, whether you’re into coral, mauve or bright pink. $35, Shop Now

$35, Shop Now Makeup by Mario. Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick The Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick is a game-changer for achieving that natural flush. Its dual-ended design, with the blush on one end and a brush on the other, makes it a convenient option for those on the move, while the buildable nature of the product offers versatility. $30, Shop Now

$30, Shop Now Charlotte Tilbury. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow The Lip & Cheek Glow is a standout addition to charlotte tilbury’s famous Pillow Talk Collection. A convenient travel companion for touch-ups on the go, it’s ultra-blendable and glowy. It’s on the lighter side, so it’s probably not the best choice for those that prefer a more intense blush. $40, Shop Now

Bronzer and Contour Tom Ford. Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Cream Contour Duo The Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo is a dynamic two-in-one cream formula palette, combining contour and highlighter in a sleek, compact package. The highlighter imparts a balmy, weightless texture that gives skin a naturally fresh appearance. Infused with nourishing botanical oils, the contour shade maintains your skin’s hydration, even as you aim to achieve a sun-kissed, sculpted look, preventing any cakiness. $90, Shop Now

$90, Shop Now Chanel. Chanel Les Beiges Travel Size Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream’s travel-sized packaging makes it an ideal companion for those on-the-go. The creamy, easy-to-blend formula imparts a natural, sun-kissed tan, giving you a healthy complexion no matter where your travels take you—it’s no surprise this one is a TikTok favorite. $40, Shop Now

$40, Shop Now Westman Atelier. Westman Atelier Face Trace Travel Size Contour Stick The Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick offers both versatility and convenience. The stick format allows for precise application of the particularly lightweight formula, for effortlessly sculpted cheekbones, and the travel size is ideal for toting around in your toiletry or makeup bag. $25, Shop Now

Glow Pat McGrath. Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo This dual-ended stick design is composed of a silky, pearlescent highlighter on one side and a transparent, moisturizing balm on the other, for different levels of luminosity depending on your mood. $50, Shop Now

$50, Shop Now Chanel. Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick The Chanel Multi-Use Glow Stick is ideal for achieving a luminous, hydrated glow. Not only does it work wonders as a traditional highlighter, to accentuate the high points of your face, but it also doubles as a moisturizing lip balm, adding a touch of radiance to your pout. The lightweight finish is akin to a water-based moisturizer, for comfortable wear throughout the day. $47, Shop Now

$47, Shop Now Supergoop. Supergoop Glow Stick Sunscreen and Highlighter While it’s important to apply sunscreen in the morning, dermatologists recommend touching up throughout the day. The Supergoop Glow Stick serves a dual purpose, acting as both a great touch-up face sunscreen and a highlighter. Its hydrating formula is perfect for achieving a dewy base without any greasiness, for that clean girl aesthetic. Whether you’re at the beach or in the city, it offers reliable sun protection with SPF 50, and you can even use it to accentuate your shoulders and collarbones and shoulders as a body highlighter. $26, Shop Now

$26, Shop Now Chantecaille. Chantecaille Radiant Blur Glow Powder The Chantecaille Radiant Blur Glow Powder offers a subtle blurring effect for a seamlessly blended complexion. It’s an excellent choice for setting and locking in makeup, to make a more even base, and unlike many powders, its soft pearlescent glow provides a luminous finish, making it an ideal choice for those who prefer a less matte, yet non-greasy look. $102, Shop Now

Lips Rhode Skin. Rhode Skin Peptide Lip Tint The Rhode Skin Peptide Lip Tint combines the shine of a lip gloss with the nourishing benefits of a lip balm. Its glossy finish and buildable color make it an essential addition to any makeup routine, ensuring your lips look and feel hydrated. $16, Shop Now

$16, Shop Now Hourglass Cosmetics. Hourglass Cosmetics Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm The Hourglass Cosmetics Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm comes in an array of twelve shades ranging from pinks to reds and berries. This lip balm leaves lips looking fuller and softer. $36, Shop Now

$36, Shop Now Dior. Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil The Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil caused quite a stir in 2022, becoming a viral TikTok sensation and consequently flying off the shelves, leaving many in search of it for months. Now, it’s back with every shade in stock—at least for the time being. Enriched with cherry oil, this subtly-tinted lip oil not only provides a luscious shine but also keeps your lips moisturized. $40, Shop Now

Eyeshadows Charlotte Tilbury. Charlotte Tilbury Easy Eye Palette The Charlotte Tilbury Easy Eye Palette in Charlotte Darling is the ultimate day-to-night eye companion. With a balanced mix of three matte and three shimmer shades in bronze and pink hues, it offers versatility for various looks. Begin with the lighter shades for a daytime look, then transition to the deeper tones for an evening glam. Its pocket-sized, travel-friendly design allows you to carry it effortlessly wherever the day takes you, while the long-lasting, transfer-free formula helps your eyeshadow stay flawless throughout the day. $60, Shop Now

$60, Shop Now Laura Mercier. Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow The Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow comes in 25 shades, including shimmer, chrome and matte options. The creamy, blendable formula ensures a mess-free application, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a quick yet glamorous look. Whether you choose to use it all over the lid or as a defining eyeliner, you can rely on its 12-hour-long formula. $32, Shop Now

$32, Shop Now Merit Beauty. Merit Beauty Solo Shadow Merit is a standout in clean, vegan and cruelty-free makeup. The Solo Shadow comes in a range of neutral and bold shades; moreover, these eyeshadows are enriched with peptides, which aid in minimizing the appearance of fine lines and creasing. $24, Shop Now

$24, Shop Now Ilia Beauty. Ilia Beauty Eye Tint This eye tint comes in a range of shades, including eight matte and eight chromatic options. Its liquid-to-powder formulation offers a fade-free, weightless feel, providing comfortable and long-lasting wear. $28, Shop Now

Brows Patrick Ta. Patrick Ta Brow Lamination Gel Finding a brow gel that will keep your brows in place all day might be one of the biggest struggles. The Patrick Ta Brow Lamination Gel is a game changer for keeping even the most stubborn hairs in place, especially if you want to achieve the laminated brow look. Plus, its non-sticky formula provides a comfortable hold that won’t damage your natural brows. $27, Shop Now

$27, Shop Now Glossier. Glossier Boy Brow The Glossier Boy Brow is a quick-fix wonder for achieving fuller, thicker brows in an instant, with a natural finish that avoids the drawn-on look. Its compact packaging is easily packable. $18, Shop Now

$18, Shop Now Dior. Dior Diorshow Brow Styler The Dior Diorshow Brow Styler is a waterproof eyebrow pencil with a precise tip for easy application. The eyebrow spoolie on the opposite end eliminates the need for carrying an extra tool. Plus, the blendable formula instills confidence in a stress-free application. $34, Shop Now