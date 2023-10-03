Lifestyle

Unveiling the Best Beauty Trends from Fashion Month

From New York to London and Milan to Paris, these trends redefine the boundaries of beauty and self-expression.

Image: Models walking the runway for Saint Laurent at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023.
Saint Laurent at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images

As the curtains close on yet another whirlwind fashion month, it’s time to take a look at the trends that graced the runways this season. Beyond the designer collections, this year’s shows featured an array of glamorous beauty looks that both incorporated current fads while also creating new ones. From the audacious to the elegantly understated, the beauty notes at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks did not disappoint.

Below, see the most enchanting beauty trends that defined this year’s fashion month

New York Fashion Week

Fresh, dewy base

Fresh, dewy bases dominated at New York Fashion Week, notably in the Tory Burch and Staud shows. At the former, models like Emily Ratajkowski showed off radiant, luminous skin with minimal makeup, emphasizing a glowing, healthy complexion, which perfectly complemented the ‘clean girl aesthetic’ that remains oh-so-popular on TikTok. 

Image: A model walks the runway for Staud at New York Fashion Week, September 2023.
Staud at New York Fashion Week, September 2023. Albert Urso/Getty Images

Bobbi Brown’s makeup artists created fresh, glowing glam for the Staud show, enhancing the models’ natural beauty.  

Image: Emily Ratajkowski walking the runway for Tory Burch at New York Fashion Week, September 2023.
Tory Burch at New York Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images for Tory Burch

Rest assured, the ‘clean girl aesthetic’ is not going away anytime soon. 

Abstract eyeliner

Another beauty trend that stood out at NYFW was the prevalence of abstract eyeliner, as demonstrated at shows like Helmut Lang, Eckhaus Latta and Concept Korea. Makeup artists for each brand offered their own unique takes; at Helmut Lang, for example, with a delicate, floating eyeliner, while Eckhaus Latta opted for bolder, thick black lines outlining the eyes and Concept Korea presented a dramatic cat-eye look. 

Image: A model walking the runway for Helmut Lang at New York Fashion Week, September 2023.
Helmut Lang at New York Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Thin, floating eyeliners were a favorite at the Helmut Lang show, with each model sporting different colors. 

Image: A model walking the runway for Eckhaus Latta at New York Fashion Week, September 2023.
Eckhaus Latta at New York Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images

Makeup artist Daniel Salstrom left his mark on both the Helmut Lang and Eckhaus Latta shows, where he brought the abstract eyeliner trend to life. 

Image: A model walking the runway for Concept Korea at New York Fashion Week, September 2023.
Concept Korea at New York Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Reminiscent of Julia Fox’s signature eyeshadow style, every model wearing Charm’s at the Concept Korea show exuded a similarly intentionally messy look. 

Wet looks

Similarly, hairstylists unveiled various interpretations of the on-trend wet look. At Chuks Collins and KGL, models flaunted a “fresh out of the shower” appearance. Jason Wu’s show featured models with a clean, meticulously slicked-back hairstyle, showcasing a refined, elevated take on the trend. 

Image: A model walking the runway for Chuks Collins at New York Fashion Week, September 2023.
Chuks Collins at New York Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Hairstylist Alejo Gómez brought Chuks Collins’ “sea corals and marine life” inspiration to life, adding an aquatic touch to the runway. 

Image: A model walking the runway for KGL at New York Fashion Week, September 2023.
KGL at New York Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images

Hairstylist Diego Miranda achieved the “fresh out of the shower” look using Unite Hair products. 

Image: A model walking the runway for Jason Wu at New York Fashion Week, September 2023.
Jason Wu at New York Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

At the Jason Wu show, Jimmy Paul created the wet, mermaid-core hair look with TRESemmé products. 

London Fashion Week

Pops of color

While a bright pop of color isn’t exactly a new trend, it always gains momentum for the vibrant spring and summer seasons, as beauty enthusiasts get excited about the warmer weather. While fall is in the air, the runways showing off spring collections didn’t shy away from colorful beauty options. At Ashish, Hector Maclean and Masha Popova, models showcased colorful eyeshadow that added an electrifying yet refreshing dimension to their overall aesthetic. 

Image: Model Rittika Ray walking the runway for Ashish at London Fashion Week, September 2023.
Ashish at London Fashion Week, September 2023. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Model Rittika Ray stood out in shimmery blue eyeshadow and a sari-inspired gown at the Ashish show. 

Image: Model Maria Aio walking the runway for Hector Maclean at London Fashion Week, September 2023.
Hector Maclean at London Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images

Radiating a golden sunset aura with her eyeshadow, model Maria Aio embodies the essence of Hector Maclean’s S/S 2024 “Orlando in Opulence” show. 

Image: A model walking the runway for Masha Popova at London Fashion Week, September 2023.
Masha Popova at London Fashion Week, September 2023. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

While green and blue are bold eyeshadow choices, they certainly fit Masha Popova’s “Monster” show and its avant-garde feel. 

Bleached brows

This season’s LFW vividly captured the resurgence of ‘90s nostalgia, with bleached brows taking center stage at Fashion East and Huishan Zhang. An enduring comeback trend over the past few years, bleached brows add a fierce and fresh element to the runway looks. 

Image: Models backstage, Fashion East at London Fashion Week, September 2023.
Fashion East at London Fashion Week, September 2023. WireImage

Makeup artist Terry Barber was partial to bleached brows at the Fashion East show this season.

Image: A model walking the runway for Huishan Zhang at London Fashion Week, September 2023.
Huishan Zhang at London Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images

To perfect the subtle space-age theme, makeup artist Jo Frost opted for a bleached brow. 

Slicked-back buns

The sleek and polished slicked-back bun took the spotlight at Edward Crutchley and Roksanda. This trend, favored by current celebrity style icons Sofia Richie and Hailey Bieber, epitomizes enduring elegance. However, it’s the ballerina-inspired twist that truly sets this look apart. Adding a graceful touch, it transforms the already popular slicked-back bun into a sophisticated statement for the season, infusing it with a refined update. This twist is meticulously styled, for a tight, secure appearance that promises a flawless hold throughout the day. 

Image: A model walking the runway for Edward Crutchley at London Fashion Week, September 2023.
Edward Crutchley at London Fashion Week, September 2023. WireImage

At the Edward Crutchley show, hairstylist Johanna Cree Brown juxtaposed the clothes’ abstract theme with a refined touch. 

Image: A model walking the runway for Roksanda at London Fashion Week, September 2023.
Roksanda at London Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images

At the Roksanda show, the ballerina-inspired hairstyle was very much in theme. 

Milan Fashion Week

Dark smoky eyes

An emphasis on the dark smoky eye was among the dominant beauty trends at Milan Fashion Week, where it was prominently featured at Tom Ford, Luisa Spagnoli and Avavav. Whereas the TikTok-famous clean girl aesthetic was a favorite at NYFW, models at Tom Ford’s Milan show sported a classic smoky eye. Models on the Avavav runway adopted a mussed, “post-cry” effect, creating an even more dramatic result. At Luisa Spagnoli, models wore a uniformed cat-eye liner featuring a thick, straight tail that deviates from the traditional angled liner. 

Image: Model Tess Breeden backstage, Tom Ford at Milan Fashion Week, September 2023.
Tom Ford at Milan Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images

Consistent with Tom Ford’s luxurious, provocative appeal, makeup artists at the show perfected a sultry smoky eye on models like Tess Breeden. 

Image: A model backstage, Avavav at Milan Fashion Week, September 2023.
Avavav at Milan Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images

Though the classic smoky eye is a look we all know and love, this grunge interpretation of the “crying girl makeup” seamlessly complements Avavav’s niche styles.

Image: Models backstage, Luisa Spagnoli at Milan Fashion Week, September 2023.
Luisa Spagnoli at Milan Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images

In Luisa Spagnoli’s collection, which embodies a “combination of strong attitudes, confidence, and mood-boosting fashion,” the cat-eye liner is the dramatic finishing touch that fully encapsulates this vision. 

Finger waves

A nod to the Roaring Twenties, Milan Fashion Week showcased a captivating revival of finger waves, brilliantly featured at Giorgio Armani and Hui. While London Fashion Week embraced ‘90s nostalgia with the bleached brows trend, Milan transported beauty enthusiasts back to the glamour of the 1920s, as hairstylists drew inspiration from this iconic era and created coifs exuding retro sophistication. 

Image: Models backstage, Giorgio Armani at Milan Fashion Week, September 2023.
Giorgio Armani at Milan Fashion Week, September 2023. WWD via Getty Images

Hairstylist Roberta Bellazzi created iconic 1920s finger waves on most models at the Giorgio Armani show.

Image: Models backstage, Hui at Milan Fashion Week, September 2023.
Hui at Milan Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images

In contrast, Hui ventured into a diverse array of hairstyles and looks, drawing inspiration from popular styles spanning various eras and cultures.

Sleek, short side-parts

Elegantly presented at Jil Sander and Calcaterra, this minimalist hairstyle added a touch of modernity to the runway looks, aligning perfectly with the clean and contemporary aesthetics of both shows. While Gen Z TikTok has been favoring center parts and advocating ditching side-parts over the past few years, it evidently did not take long for this hairstyle to make a comeback. 

Image: Model Lea Haesaert walking the runway for Jil Sander at Milan Fashion Week, September 2023.
Jil Sander at Milan Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images

Model Lea Haesaert’s understated hairstyle highlighted Jil Sander’s nod to timeless minimalism. 

Image: A model backstage, Calcaterra at Milan Fashion Week, September 2023.
Calcaterra at Milan Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images

At the Calcaterra show, the MKS Milano team featured sleek side-parts on most of its models, creating an overall emphasis on polished, refined looks.  

Paris Fashion Week 

Baby bangs

Curtain bangs and face-framing fringe have been popular for a few years now, gaining traction thanks to viral TikTok and Instagram trends. Yet, baby bangs, characterized by their ultra-short length, dominated the runways at Paris Fashion Week, particularly at Junya Watanabe and Litkovska, while models at Comme des Garçons sported hairpieces styled after Rei Kawakubo’s iconic baby bangs. With its popularity at PFW, it wouldn’t be a surprise if baby bangs emerged as the next audacious viral trend. 

Image: A model walking the runway for Junya Watanabe at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023.
Junya Watanabe at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

At the Junya Watanabe show, models sported more than just a simple, straight-cut baby bangs—they were artfully cut diagonally, creating a fringe, edgy vibe that matched the show’s dark color-themed aesthetic perfectly. 

Image: A model walking the runway for Litkovska at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023.
Litkovska at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

At Litkovska, models showcased a clean-cut style with classic straight baby bangs. 

Image: A model walking the runway for Comme de Garçons at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023.
Comme de Garçons at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Meanwhile, at the Comme des Garçons show, models showcased straight-cut baby bangs, each with bright-colored hair. 

White eye makeup

While bold makeup is a staple look throughout fashion month, makeup artists at Par Jane and Giambattista Valli went a lighter route, with white eye makeup. This unconventional choice contrasted the usual everyday preference for black mascara and eyeliner, adding a refreshing touch to the runway looks. 

Image: A model walking the runway for Par Jane at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023.
Par Jane at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images

At the Par Jane show, every model wore white mascara, perfectly matching their white dresses in a striking all-white collection. 

Image: A model walking the runway for Giambattista Valli at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023.
Giambattista Valli at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023. Getty Images

At Giambattista Valli, models sported minimal makeup, accentuated by white eyeliner on the lower lash line, complementing the show’s romantic, feminine aesthetic. 

Goth glam

Goth glam made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week, particularly on the runways at Christian Dior and Vaquera. 

Image: A model walking the runway for Christian Dior at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023.
Christian Dior at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023. Corbis via Getty Images

While models at Dior flaunted an overall clean-girl makeup aesthetic, this was juxtaposed by the makeup artists’ bold choice of faded black lipstick, adding a witchy element to each look. 

Image: A model walking the runway for Vaquera at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023.
Vaquera at Paris Fashion Week, September 2023. WWD via Getty Images

At Vaquera, each model donned a more dramatic dark look with black eyeshadow and lipstick, closely resembling the classic goth makeup style with its bold and moody aesthetic.

