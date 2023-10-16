The Horniman Museum’s Nick Merriman Is Stepping Down to Head English Heritage

Nick Merriman, chief executive of London’s Horniman Museum and Gardens, is set to step down from the cultural institution after nearly six years at the helm. In early 2024, Merriman will take on a new position leading English Heritage, a charity overseeing state-owned historical sites across England, as announced today (Oct. 16).

For Merriman, the transition will be a return to his longstanding interest in archeology and conservation. “We wish him well in his new role with English Heritage, which will undoubtedly flourish under his guidance, just as the Horniman has done,” said Michael Salter-Church, chair of the Horniman’s trustees, in a statement.

During his leadership at the Horniman, which is known for its exhibitions of anthropology, natural history and musical instruments, the institution was awarded Art Fund’s Museum of the Year in 2022. Merriman also oversaw both its Nature + Love project, which aims to prioritize accessibility and environmental sustainability through the redevelopment of three areas on its site, and in 2020 published a museum manifesto outlining how the Horniman will address climate emergencies. The Horniman also focused on repatriation throughout Merriman’s tenure, announcing in August of 2022 that it would return more than 70 looted antiquities in its collection to Nigeria, including several Benin Bronzes.

What is the mission of English Heritage?

Merriman will succeed prior CEO Kate Mavor, who left English Heritage in June after eight years. With a history stemming back to the late 19th Century, English Heritage cares for more than 400 historic buildings and monuments across the country, including Stonehenge and Dover Castle. It also manages London’s blue plaques, which mark the relationships between England’s historical figures and the city’s architecture. One of Merriman’s priorities at English Heritage will be engaging communities in the care of local landmarks, according to a statement from Gerard Lemos, chair of the charity. “I’m sure he’ll usher in an exciting new chapter in the story of the great collection of historic sites in our care,” he said.

Merriman’s background makes him a natural fit for the position. He first became interested in archeology during his childhood in Birmingham’s Sutton Coldfield, where he was involved in local archaeological digs and visited sites overseen by the charity. “Like many others, my childhood was spent clambering around English Heritage castles and I firmly believe that heritage is as much about people as it is about places, whether those who lived and worked there in the past or who like me, enjoy them today,” said Merriman in a statement.

Merriman studied archeology at Cambridge University, where he later earned a PhD focused on overcoming social barriers in museums. Before working with the Horniman, he directed the Manchester Museum and oversaw a public engagement program and the refurbishment of many of its permanent galleries—initiatives that doubled museum visitors to 450,000 annually. He also worked at both University College London, where he created new courses focused on museum studies and heritage; and the Museum of London, where he headed its department of Early London History and Collections.