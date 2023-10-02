The New L.A. Restaurants You Need to Try for Fall

As the seasons change, so does the Los Angeles restaurant scene. From an innovative tapas bar in Santa Monica to a Japanese-French fusion restaurant from a Michelin-starred chef, there are a handful of new L.A. restaurants that have already managed to win the hearts of locals all across the city. The cooler temps and shorter days mean cozy dinners and date nights, and these newcomers are sure to impress, so get out your calendar and make a reservation at one of the best new L.A. restaurants for fall.

From Chef Shenarri “Greens” Freeman, Ubuntu is a brand new African restaurant located on Melrose Avenue. Patrons can expect bold flavor and modern twists on traditional dishes that hail from Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana and West Africa. The vegan menu shines a light on the beauty of West African cuisine, and even the most devout of carnivores will be impressed by the veggie-forward creations. Start with the jollof arancini and charred okra salad before digging into the lion’s mane pie. The wine list also features plenty of great varietals that pair perfectly with your meal.

Lou’Mar combines Korean and Venezuelan cuisine in an artful and innovative manner. This Beverly Hills newcomer recently opened in collaboration with Nerano, and it is located on the second floor of the restaurant. Both chef Marcos Spaziani and chef Louis Huh have managed to make a name for themselves among some of L.A.’s most elite foodies and celebs, ensuring that a meal at Lou’Mar shines. The menu is divided into hot and cold dishes, with some highlights being the upside-down tostada, charred octopus and borracha brisket dumpling. The vibrant cocktail menu is also worth exploring, but the Lou’Mar Garita is the ultimate thirst quencher.

Xuntos is the latest and greatest tapas bar to land in the Westside. The pink interior is met with a one-of-a-kind scallop shell wall, setting the scene for a romantic date or group outing. As is standard with tapas, everything is intended to be shared, but you’ll definitely want to kick things off with a glass of vino. From chilled reds to orange wines, your server will be able to point you in the right direction. When it comes to food, can’t-miss items include the scallops, fried anchovies and patatas bravas. Always ask about the seafood of the day, but if you tend to favor red meat, the Denver-cut steak is tender and flavorful.

Looking for your new go-to L.A. pizza spot? Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet Pizzeria recently opened in Culver City, and it has already become a favorite among locals. The wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas boast a perfectly puffy crust that is met with fresh, quality toppings. Keep things simple with a classic Margherita or branch out with the garlic sausage-topped Godzilla. Though most pizza shops maintain a laid-back setting, Best Bet Pizzeria uses dim lighting and minimalistic decor to create a moody and sleek dining room.

Originally from Mexico City, Santō has officially made its grand debut on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake. This contemporary Japanese restaurant uses Mexican influences to create unforgettable rolls, nigiri and chirashi bowls. From sake to the lychee-forward Lady M Martini, sip on something light and refreshing while indulging in an array of sushi and sashimi. The hand rolls are stuffed to the brim, but don’t skip out on the hamachi shoko nigiri. There are also a few set menus if you prefer to get a taste of all Santō’s most popular bites.

Maison Kasai is bringing an elevated teppanyaki experience to the heart of DTLA. Located at the Moxy and AC Hotel, Maison Kasai puts a French twist on traditional Japanese teppanyaki, making dinner an entire experience rather than a basic meal. Since each table holds seven guests, this is the perfect restaurant for groups looking to celebrate a birthday or event in style. That said, be sure to come hungry. Each teppanyaki dinner comes with a seasonal first course, your choice of appetizer and entree, fried rice, grilled asparagus and dessert. From cauliflower steak to A5 Wagyu striploin to red snapper, there are options for every kind of diet and preference.