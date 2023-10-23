A Guide to Madrid: Spain’s Capital of Art, Culture and Tapas

Madrid is an electrifying city that never sleeps—except during that sacred window of siesta, of course. It’s a metropolis where the guitar strings of history are strung to the rhythm of the present, creating a harmonious symphony of art, architecture and aperitivos that captivates the soul. Its grand boulevards serve as the city’s arteries, showcasing an architectural timeline that stretches from the Baroque majesty of the Royal Palace to the sky-piercing modernity of the Cuatro Torres Business Area.

Even without its world-class museums and electrifying nightlife, the Spanish capital exudes an energy that pervades everywhere from its grand boulevards to its manicured parks. Madrid’s centro is not what it used to be—and that’s superb for visitors and locals alike. It’s undergone a sort of urban metamorphosis, with chic boutiques and gourmet delis sprouting all around town. But don’t be fooled. The city’s soul still beats in its traditional tapas bars and time-honored shops. These are the cultural linchpins that keep Madrid’s identity intact amid its ever-evolving facade.

Accessibility is another one of Madrid’s unsung virtues. No matter where you find yourself staying, the city’s major cultural institutions—the Prado, Thyssen-Bornemisza and Reina Sofia, to name a few—are usually just a stroll away. Yet what will truly imprint itself on your memory are the unplanned detours; the accidental discoveries that seem to be a rite of passage in this city. Madrid doesn’t just welcome spontaneity—it insists on it. So, if you find your meticulously planned itinerary crumbling, don’t fret. It’s not a sign of defeat, but an initiation into the authentic Madrileño way of life, a life that thrives not on plans, but on the joy of the unexpected.

Where to Stay

Mandarin Oriental Ritz Madrid

Plaza de la Lealtad, 5, 28014 Madrid, Spain

The Mandarin Oriental’s elegant renaissance of this historic edifice—once the legendary Ritz—adds a contemporary sheen to a lineage that traces back to King Alfonso XIII. With 167 rooms, each dressed in old-world English and French design, the hotel is as much a visual feast as it is a luxurious retreat. The gastronomic experiences here are as compelling as the aesthetics. From a breakfast buffet that sets new standards in morning indulgence to a wood-paneled bar that transforms into a nocturnal playground.

Urso Hotel and Spa

Calle de Mejía Lequerica, 8, 28004 Madrid, Spain

Located in a regal 20th-century palace, Urso embodies the best of its location, with both the residential charm of Chamberí and the hip allure of Chueca. The design narrative is a dialogue between Neoclassical architecture and contemporary interiors, orchestrated by renowned architect Antonio Obrador. Original features like marble staircases and stained-glass windows are preserved and celebrated, adding an authentic patina to the modern design.

Rosewood Villa Magna

Paseo de la Castellana, 22, 28046 Madrid, Spain

Positioned in the elite Salamanca district, this hotel is the epitome of redefined modern luxury. Its 2021 transformation has elevated it to a bolthole where design speaks in hushed tones of grandeur. The interiors are a harmonious interplay of mahogany and creams, accented by exclusive toiletries from Asprey of London. The Real Suite is nothing short of a penthouse fantasy, complete with an open-air terrace and a private kitchen staffed by a butler.

The Madrid Edition

Plaza de Celenque, 2, 28013 Madrid, Spain

A collaboration between hospitality maven Ian Schrager and architect John Pawson, this establishment offers 200 rooms and suites that provide a tranquil counterpoint to the city’s bustling energy. While the state-of-the-art spa and fitness center cater to the body, the dining spaces are a feast for the senses. Restaurants like the modern-Mexican Jerónimo and the rooftop Peruvian Oroya are delectably stylish dining spaces with high-caliber menus to match.

Where to Shop

Real Fábrica

Calle de Cervantes, 9, 28014 Madrid, Spain

Forget the trite tourist trinkets; this is where you’ll find objects that resonate with genuine nostalgia. Each item, whether a piece of marbled ceramic or an artisanal jar of olives, feels like it’s been lifted straight from a bygone era, yet it’s brand new. It’s a physical space that began as a digital concept, and now it’s a tactile experience of Spain’s rich heritage.

Tipos Infames

Calle de San Joaquín, 3, 28004 Madrid, Spain

Tipos Infames is not your average bookstore. It’s a sanctuary for the intellectually curious, where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingles with the scent of crisp pages. The space is a multi-sensory experience, complete with a café, wine bar and even an exhibition room. The transparent floors on the second level serve as both a design element and a metaphor for the establishment’s unfiltered passion for culture.

El Rastro Flea Market

Plaza de Cascorro, 28005 Madrid Spain

El Rastro is Madrid’s Sunday ritual, a sprawling market that transforms the Embajadores neighborhood into a buzzing network of stalls. Come noon, the street becomes a frenetic artery of shoppers, each on their own treasure hunt. Amid the cacophony of vendor shouts and haggling voices, you’ll find everything from vintage clothes to rare vinyl records. Once you’ve unearthed your finds, nearby La Latina bars provide the ideal backdrop for a post-shopping toast.

Antigua Casa Crespo

Calle del Divino Pastor, 29, 28004 Madrid, Spain

In the Chamberí district, this family-run establishment has seen four generations perfect the art of espadrille-making. But don’t mistake its longevity for complacency. In the 1970s, the shop redefined the espadrille by introducing colored canvas, transforming a traditional item into a contemporary essential. It’s a local secret that has even attracted the likes of Queen Sofía, making it a must-visit for those in the sartorial know.

Where to Eat

Mercado de la Paz

Calle de Ayala, 28B, 28001 Madrid, Spain

Mercado de la Paz is a Salamanca institution that’s been around since 1882. The star here is Casa Dani, home to Madrid’s most sought-after tortilla de patata. But don’t overlook Matteo Cucina Italiana, a few stalls down, where pasta is an art form. Whether you’re a foodie or a souvenir hunter, the market’s charcuterie, cheese, and conservas vendors won’t disappoint.

Casa Macareno

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 44, 28004 Madrid, Spain

Casa Macareno is a time capsule, a culinary echo from 1920 when Felipe Marín and his brothers first opened this bodega. The original mosaic tiles at the entrance are like a secret handshake, welcoming you into a world where the 1950s never ended. The menu is a love letter to Spanish gastronomy with Iberian classics like patatas bravas and salmorejo; yet, it flirts with modernity with dishes like sea bream crudo and glazed artichokes. For a casual dining experience, the bar and bistro-style tables by the windows offer the perfect perch.

Corral de la Morería

Calle de la Moreria, 17, 28005 Madrid, Spain

Corral de la Morería is a double act: Spain’s top flamenco tablao and a Michelin-starred culinary stage. Chef David García is the maestro, conducting a menu that harmonizes Basque tradition with avant-garde restraint. The kokotxas—a fish delicacy—will make you an instant believer in the sanctity of raw materials. But let’s not forget the wine cellar, a veritable cathedral for Jerez wine aficionados, boasting a choir of a thousand vintages.

Paco Roncero

Calle de Alcalá, 15, 28014 Madrid, Spain

Paco Roncero is a Michelin-starred spectacle crowning a 19th-century building on Calle Alcalá. The menu is a revolving canvas of innovation, starting with the signature Filipino biscuit with foie gras and cardamom, and evolving into seasonally-inspired mains. Desserts like beetroot with black garlic challenge the conventional boundaries between sweet and savory. Secure a seat on the terrace for a spectacular finale to your day.

Where to Drink

La Venencia

Calle de Echegaray, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain

Untouched since 1922, La Venencia remains Madrid’s revered temple to sherry. Here, photography is off-limits, preserving an atmosphere that feels like Hemingway might still be lingering at the bar. Amidst barrels draped in cobwebs and vintage bullfighting posters, you’ll find a curated selection of sherries that defy expectations—think citrusy finos, nutty amontillados and delicate palo cortados. As Madrid’s cocktail culture surges forward, La Venencia is an enduring tribute to tradition.

Salmon Guru

Calle de Echegaray, 21, 28014 Madrid, Spain

Salmon Guru is Diego Cabrera’s 2016 reboot of Madrid’s cocktail scene, a sensory explosion of wood, copper, comic art and whimsical decor. With some of Spain’s top mixologists behind the bar performing their liquid alchemy, the cocktails are just as daring, served in dragon mugs and featuring saltwater-aged blends.

Chinchín

Calle de Andrés Borrego, 8, 28004 Madrid, Spain

Chinchín is the brainchild of Laura Vandall and Edgar Kerri, the duo behind some of Madrid’s most iconic nightclubs. Picture 1930s Hollywood glamour—red velvet, shimmering glassware and tapestries that double as wall art. The venue is a favorite among the creative and LGBTQIA communities, delivering a cocktail menu as diverse as its patrons. From margaritas to pisco sours, each drink takes center stage, supported by a soundtrack that spans musical genres from cumbia to jazz.

1862 Dry Bar

Calle del Pez, 27, 28004 Madrid, Spain

1862 Dry Bar is an homage to the golden era of mixology, tucked in the up-and-coming enclave of Malasaña. Named for the year the first cocktail book graced the world, it’s a laboratory for classic libations. Barman Alberto Martínez crafts everything from mint juleps to gin fizzes in an atmosphere that’s as straightforward as the drinks are robust. There’s a hidden menu for those in the know, featuring even older recipes that harken back to the 19th century.