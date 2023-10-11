The Best New York City Coffee Shops for Working Remotely

In New York City, finding a cafe that offers the perfect balance of work-friendly and cozy can be a game-changer for productivity. From Midtown to Soho, the city boasts an eclectic array of cafes and coffee shops tailored to the needs of the modern professional, complete with complimentary wifi and comfortable seating. Whether you’re seeking a quiet corner to write, or a vibrant hub to network and collaborate, this guide unveils the city’s best coffee shops for a productive and enjoyable work experience. From hidden gems to well-known establishments, each cafe offers a unique blend of ambiance, amenities and, of course, exceptional brews for that much-needed caffeine fix. Ahead, see the most work-friendly cafes in Manhattan.

25 East 20th Street, New York, NY 10003

600 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10022

+ Multiple Brooklyn locations

Devoción brings a taste of Colombia to New York City, with locations in Flatiron and Midtown, plus multiple outposts in Brooklyn. At the heart of their ethos lies a commitment to sourcing farm-fresh coffee from producers in Colombia, ensuring a rich and distinctive brew. The Flatiron location is particularly noteworthy, featuring brick walls and a plant display for a warm, fresh atmosphere. It strikes the perfect balance between comfort and productivity, making it an ideal choice for Manhattan’s working crowd.

450 Park Ave South, New York, NY 10016

+ Multiple locations

The interiors at Felix Roasting Co. are inspired by the late-19th-century aesthetic movement in Britain. With locations in NoHo, Hudson Square and a flagship in NoMad, Felix Roasting Co. transports visitors to another era with its carefully curated ambiance. From the blue velvet chairs to the hand-drawn tiled walls and wooden bar, Felix Roasting Co. offers guests a truly immersive experience. If you want to try a special drink, visit the NoMad location and order the store-exclusive Hickory Smoked S’mores Latte for an unforgettable graham cracker-infused experience.

498 7th Ave, New York, NY 10018

+ Multiple locations

With multiple locations all across the city, Ground Central Coffee Company offers a unique blend of literary charm and cozy ambiance. Each branch boasts an extensive book display, creating a haven for bookworms. The exposed brick walls add a rustic touch, complemented by warm, subdued lighting. The seating options range from plush leather couches to sleek metal chairs, providing a comfortable setting for work or a leisurely coffee experience. Whether you visit the quaint Hell’s Kitchen cafe or the busy Garment District location, Ground Central is a standout destination for both coffee connoisseurs and those seeking a relaxed, bookish escape in the heart of the city.

24 9th Ave, New York, NY 10014

Established in 1920, Kobrick takes pride in crafting USDA organic hand-roasted coffee. The cafe’s exposed brick walls, subtle plant decorations and warm lighting create a vintage atmosphere, offering a unique backdrop for your work-from-home (well, work-from-coffee shop) experience. Open from 7 am to 2 am, Kobrick welcomes you to savor their pastries during the day, and as night falls, indulge in their espresso martini—a perfect treat to cap off your productive day.

649 Broadway, New York, NY, 10012

+ Multiple locations

A beloved New York City chain, Gregorys Coffee is known for its diverse variety of offerings that cater to every palate, ranging from classic espressos and lattes to novelties like the salted caramel cold brew. Beyond the coffee selection, Gregorys serves a range of all-day breakfast sandwiches and baked goods, making it a one-stop destination for those on the go and those needing a morning-to-night place to work. While Gregorys has numerous locations throughout the city, the NoHo branch stands out for its lush plant display and warm, bright lights, creating a fresh atmosphere.

172 West 4th St, New York, NY 10014

Amano Cafe is a haven for coffee enthusiasts seeking a genuine experience. Its name, derived from the Spanish word for “by hand,” reflects Amano’s commitment to hand-picking beans directly from farmers in Latin America, providing a refreshing alternative to the popularity of mass-produced coffee. Boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, the West Village cafe caters to those who thrive in natural light.

350 Broadway, New York, NY 10013

+ Multiple locations

Think Coffee has made a name for itself through its commitment to sustainability and ethically-sourced coffee. The Tribeca location is a personal favorite, thanks to the large windows that flood the space with natural light. With ample seating, it’s an ideal spot for those looking to settle in for an all-day work session or a leisurely catch-up over a cup of coffee. Think Coffee’s blend of sustainability and quality has made it a go-to choice for eco-conscious consumers.

445 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024

222 Front St, New York, NY 10038

Nestled in the Upper West Side, About Coffee offers a calm escape from the busy city. The cafe’s warm, bright interior complements the abundant natural light that streams in. With indoor and outdoor seating options, guests can choose their preferred atmosphere for either work or relaxation. Conveniently located just a block from the American Museum of Natural History, About Coffee offers an excellent pre- or post-visit respite. Additionally, the cafe’s proximity to boutique shops in the area provides the perfect opportunity to indulge in some retail therapy and exploration after a work session.

750 11th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Afficionado is a haven for those who appreciate the art of sustainable specialty coffee. Its team goes above and beyond, traversing the world for the highest quality beans. The flagship location in Hell’s Kitchen is filled with vibrant plants, cozy seating and plentiful outlets. For those on the go, Afficionado offers a diverse selection of healthy snacks to power through a busy day. A standout is the Daddy Latte, a best-selling signature drink known among regulars for the infusion of cereal milk.

2020 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

939 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10065

Shakespeare & Co. is more than a typical bookstore; it’s a cozy retreat that blends coffee, books and creativity. The Lincoln Square location tends to draw in students from John Jay College, Fordham and Juilliard, creating a vibrant community of learners and creatives. Whether you’re perusing shelves, savoring a cup of coffee or lost in your writing endeavors, Shakespeare & Co. is a welcoming space.