Pre-Game Paris+ par Art Basel with a Visit to the Jardin des Tuileries

On October 20, the second edition of Paris+ par Art Basel will open to the public with artworks exhibited by 154 galleries from 34 countries and territories in the Grand Palais Éphémère and the Champ de Mars extension. This year’s fair integrates an expanded, citywide program that includes public artworks—including an open-air group show at the Jardin des Tuileries featuring pieces by more than twenty contemporary sculptors.

“La Cinquième Saison” (“The Fifth Season”) was jointly organized by Paris+ par Art Basel and the Louvre and curated by Annabelle Ténèze, director of the Louvre-Lens Museum.

The sculptures chosen for the open-air exhibit speak to themes like heritage, cohabitation, our relationship with the natural world and the ways we perceive interstitial spaces.

“Working with the landscape itself, these artists highlight our interdependency—the strengths and weaknesses of our coexistence,” Ténèze said in a curator’s statement. “For them, the issue of habitat and the necessity of cohabitation in our earthly community is ever-present, and this mysterious ‘fifth season’ should be designed and lived together.”

The Art of Tuileries Garden

In addition to the works on view as part of “The Fifth Season” for Paris+ Art Basel, Tuileries Garden (which is managed by the Louvre) is home to a small museum’s worth of sculpture dating from the 17th Century through to the modern day.

There are works by Henri Laurens, Étienne Martin, David Smith, Henry Moore and Germaine Richier, as well as sculptures by Roy Lichtenstein, François Morrellet, Giuseppe Penone, Jean Dubuffet, Anne Rochette and Lawrence Weiner. One of the most famous statues in the Jardin des Tuileries is undeniably a bronze of Auguste Rodin’s Le Baiser (The Kiss).

From October 18 through the end of the art fair, students from the École du Louvre will be in the park every day from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to answer visitor questions about the works on view.