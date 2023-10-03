A Mysterious Collection of 56 Rare White Porsches Is Headed to Auction

The White Collection, one of the rarest gatherings of Porsches, is shrouded in mystery. The identity of the collector has long remained anonymous, as has the location of his more than 50 white models. But this December, the White Collection’s home will turn into an auction space when its vast offerings are offered up by RM Sotheby's.

The two-day auction will take place in a warehouse described by the auctioneer as a “Porsche sanctuary.” Located in Houston, Texas, the venue is fittingly white, complete with white walls, floors and furniture. Visitors must wear socks or protective booties upon entry, according to a 2018 Porsche Club of America video, in addition to dropping their cell phones in a white bucket. The building also includes living quarters for the collection’s caretaker, Carl Bauer, who travels into the warehouse for three-week periods care for its astounding automobile collection.

Acquired over more than 10 years, most of the cars remain in original condition. “To truly comprehend this collection’s depth, one has to understand the secondary Porsche market,” said Gord Duff, global head of auctions at RM Sotheby’s, in a statement. “These vehicles, which show high originality and remarkably low mileage, are among the most sought-after Porsche sports cars in the current market.”

A 918 Spyder with a $3 million price tag

Leading the sale is a 2015 Porsche 918 Weissach Spyder with only 12 miles on its odometer. Painted in Grand Prix White and estimated to sell for between $2.5 million and $3 million, the car contains a blue leather interior and $96,000 worth of bespoke tailoring from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. It is the only 918 Spyder with these unique specifications, according to RM Sotheby’s, and will be offered with accessories including matching leather luggage and a race suit.

The White Collection will also offer up a 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.8. Delivered new to the U.K. in 1996, it was rediscovered in 2015 with just 43 miles on the odometer. With an estimate between $2 million and $2.5 million, the car’s white exterior is offset by the car’s striking red seats and rims.

Two Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7s will also be included in the sale, with a 1973 Lightweight model estimated to sell for up to $2 million. Meanwhile, a 1973 Touring acquired by the collector in 2012 could fetch up to $1.2 million. And for between $1.5 million and $2 million, a 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo S X85 “Flat-Nose,” one of only 39 examples built for the U.S. market that year, will hit the auction block. The model, which only contains 39 recorded miles, was acquired by the White Collection’s secretive owner in 2016.

In addition to 56 white sports cars, the collection encompasses seven other motor vehicles. Included among these lots are two red Porsche-Diesel junior tractors, expected to bring in $50,000 to $75,000 each. And the lots won’t be limited to vehicles—more than 500 lots of accessories, literature and rare parts from the White Collection will be sold this December. For buyers with children, toy cars, teddy bears and car seats will be offered at the sale, alongside bicycles, golf bags, tennis rackets, skis and sleds. The auction will also contain furniture, watches, prints, luggage and vintage memorabilia like a 1990s Porsche dealership display sign and a 1967 Porsche Rallye Monte Carlo poster.