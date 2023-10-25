Everything to Know About Sephora’s VIB Savings Event

One of the biggest beauty savings events of the year is just around the corner. That’s right, the last Sephora Beauty Insider Savings Event of 2023 is almost here, which means major discounts on some of the most popular and splurge-worthy products. Almost everything sold at Sephora is included in the sale, with minimal exceptions like Proven Skincare, The Ordinary and MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam.
How soon you get access and what discount you get depends on your Beauty Insider status: Insider, VIB or Rouge. Rouge members spend over $1,000 a year, so they get priority access to the savings event, with a 20 percent discount on all Sephora items starting October 26. This year brings an added bonus, as Rouge members can *generously* extend their 20 percent discount to one friend through October 30.
Both VIBs and Insiders get access to the sale on October 31. VIB members, who spend between $350 and $999.99 a year, receive a 15 percent discount. Regular Insiders, who spend less than $350 annually, get 10 percent off. A 30 percent discount applies to all Sephora Collection items, regardless of your tier.
Whether you have Rouge, VIB or Insider status, use the single-use code “TIMETOSAVE” to shop, and seize the opportunity to save on those products you’ve had your eye on before the sale ends on November 6.
You want to be prepared for this savings event, so head over to Sephora’s website and start planning your purchase. Don’t wait until the last minute, because even if it lasts for a week (or an indulgent 12 days for the loyal Rouges), in-demand items tend to sell out fast. Below, see our top picks on the most enticing deals for this season’s biggest beauty savings event.
Makeup and Tools
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True Set
This limited-edition collection box is a dream come true for all of the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk fans out there, with every must-have from the line included in full size.
Gucci Mini 3 Piece Glow & Care Shine Lipstick Festive Gift Set
This set is perfect for those partial to intense lip shades that emulate the festive season upon us.
Rare Beauty Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set
Sticking to only one blush or highlighter shade is nearly impossible for beauty lovers who can’t decide between peachy and rosy or gold and rose gold. This limited-edition set is the solution to those problems.
Patrick Ta Major Dimension II Rose Eyeshadow Palette
Patrick Ta is known for how well he does long-lasting pigment, from powder-based mattes and shimmers, to cream-based blushes and bronzers.
Yves Saint Laurent 10-Piece Lipstick Showroom Vault
When in doubt, buy them all. This 10-piece set features all of Yves Saint Laurent’s iconic lipsticks, from matte and satin to glossy and high shine, in all the shades a beauty addict could ever need.
Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint
This award-winning skin tint is clean, cruelty-free and fragrance-free. Plus, it has SPF 40, protecting you throughout the day.
Kosas Revealer Concealer
Infused with caffeine and hyaluronic acid, this cult-favorite concealer is best for covering dark circles and discoloration while keeping your base radiant.
Merit Beauty The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick
This lightweight stick is a 2-in-1 foundation and concealer that leaves a naturally flawless complexion.
Hourglass Vegan Face & Eye Travel Brush Set
This limited edition set features all the versatile brushes you could possibly ever need on your next travels. Plus, each brush is ultra-soft and made with vegan bristles.
Skincare
La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection Set
This collection set includes the four La Mer best-sellers that loyal users live by. Plus, with the exclusive online code “PICKALAMER,” you can get a complimentary La Mer travel size set with any La Mer purchase over $150.
NuFace Trinity + & Effective Lip and Eye Attachment
If you’re looking for a home skincare device that visibly contours, lifts and reduces the appearance of fine lines simultaneously (with consistent use, of course), this NuFace set is the one for you.
Sunday Riley Win-Win Good Genes Lactic Acid Duo Kit
This new limited edition duo kit from Sunday Riley is the key to reducing pores and the appearance of fine lines without stripping the natural moisture and brightness of your skin.
Tatcha Plumping Dewy Skin Essentials for Dry to Combination Skin
A favorite line from the Japanese skincare brand’s collection, these Tatcha dewy skin essentials are hydrating, plumping and friendly to all skin types.
Glow Recipe Dewy Skin Goals Kit
This limited edition set features Glow Recipe’s best-selling products for achieving that fresh, dewy skin glow: the PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner, Niacinamide Dew Drops and Pink Juice Oil-Free.
Drunk Elephant The Littles Skincare Travel Set
With holidays coming up, those with planned trips are probably scrambling to figure out how to fit all their skincare needs along with the rest of their travel essentials. This Drunk Elephant kit answers all those problems with a mini-sized cleanser, vitamin c serum, glycolic acid serum, moisturizer, facial oil and sunscreen in one compact case.
PMD Beauty Personal Microderm Pro
This at-home microdermabrasion device is ideal for those who want a professional fix for their pores and fine lines. Plus, it helps make skincare products absorb into your skin more effectively, allowing you to maximize their benefits.
Phlur Missing Person Body Lotion
Formulated with coconut oil, shea and Cupuacu butters and niacinamide, this body lotion is ultra-hydrating and nourishing, keeping your skin healthy and moisturized as the temperature drops.
Fragrance
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum, 3.4 oz
A classic in the extensive Chanel fragrance collection, this elegant floral scent is perhaps the best splurge to add to any perfume lover’s arsenal.
Maison Margiela ‘Replica’ Mini Coffret Set
If you’ve been meaning to get one of the best-selling Margiela fragrances but can’t seem to land on which, this set is definitely the one for you.
Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, 5 oz
Miss Dior is among Dior’s iconic fragrances, loved for its distinct blend of florals with a hint of soft musk.
Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum, 100 mL
With its warm, vanilla scent, you’ll feel like a goddess with just a few sprays, hence the name. This perfume is a must-have for those partial to sweet vanilla notes.
Jo Malone Cologne Collection Set
This limited-edition set of Jo Malone’s classic fragrances is perfect for those who genuinely love a long-lasting fragrance but can’t finish a full-sized bottle.
Hermès Mini Fragrance Discovery Set
This set is ideal for Hermès aficionados who want to carry each of the brand’s popular fragrances with them on the go.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ‘62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist, 240 mL
There’s a reason why this simple body mist was all the rage on TikTok and Instagram earlier this year: it’s the perfect blend of salted caramel and vanilla. Plus, the scent isn’t too overpowering.
Hair
Dyson Airwrap Multi Styler Complete Long
At any other time of the year, getting the Dyson Airwrap feels like there would be a significant hole in your pocket. But with a major savings event at Sephora, it’s not so painful. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to finally get the cult-favorite hair styler from Dyson, this is your sign to go for it.
Drybar The Half Shot Blow Dryer Brush + Prep Rally Hair Primer Set
While the retail price for this kit is already a good deal considering its value, it’s an even more incredible deal during the savings event. This limited edition set is the perfect addition to your hair routine, as it includes everything you could possibly need for a simple, everyday style.
Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub and Hair Oil Set
This online-exclusive set is a must-have for those in desperate need of full hair and scalp rejuvenation.
Shark Beauty Shark FlexStyle Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-Styler for Straight & Wavy Hair
This versatile hair multi-styler has gained social media attention over the last few months and is often hailed as an affordable alternative to the Dyson Airwrap. If you’re looking for a standout styling tool without breaking the bank, the Shark Beauty FlexStyle is your perfect match.
Olaplex Strong Days Ahead Hair Kit
This limited edition set includes the mini-size No. 3 Hair Perfector, full-sized No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.
Amika Planet Perk Up Dry Shampoo Duo Set
This trial-size and full-size dry shampoo duo is best for those looking for a quick hair fix that eliminates greasiness while giving volume.