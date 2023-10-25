Everything to Know About Sephora’s VIB Savings Event

One of the biggest beauty savings events of the year is just around the corner. That’s right, the last Sephora Beauty Insider Savings Event of 2023 is almost here, which means major discounts on some of the most popular and splurge-worthy products. Almost everything sold at Sephora is included in the sale, with minimal exceptions like Proven Skincare, The Ordinary and MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam.

How soon you get access and what discount you get depends on your Beauty Insider status: Insider, VIB or Rouge. Rouge members spend over $1,000 a year, so they get priority access to the savings event, with a 20 percent discount on all Sephora items starting October 26. This year brings an added bonus, as Rouge members can *generously* extend their 20 percent discount to one friend through October 30.

Both VIBs and Insiders get access to the sale on October 31. VIB members, who spend between $350 and $999.99 a year, receive a 15 percent discount. Regular Insiders, who spend less than $350 annually, get 10 percent off. A 30 percent discount applies to all Sephora Collection items, regardless of your tier.

Whether you have Rouge, VIB or Insider status, use the single-use code “TIMETOSAVE” to shop, and seize the opportunity to save on those products you’ve had your eye on before the sale ends on November 6.

You want to be prepared for this savings event, so head over to Sephora’s website and start planning your purchase. Don’t wait until the last minute, because even if it lasts for a week (or an indulgent 12 days for the loyal Rouges), in-demand items tend to sell out fast. Below, see our top picks on the most enticing deals for this season’s biggest beauty savings event.

