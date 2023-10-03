Space Missions to Watch in October 2023: Amazon Kuiper, NASA Science Probe, SpaceX

After an eventful summer packed with International Space Station missions, tourism spaceflights and government science probes, the space community is kicking off another action-packed season. In particular, October will be a busy month in Earth’s orbit with several satellite missions scheduled to lift off, including the first launch of Amazon (AMZN)’s Project Kuiper.

SpaceX has at least two rocket launches coming up for its commercial clients. And the Elon Musk-led company has a better chance than September to test fly its Starship rocket again. Farther out in space, NASA will send a spacecraft to study a mysterious asteroid orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter.

Read Also: Who Is Dave Limp, the Incoming CEO of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin?

This month’s roundup of space missions to watch also coincides with World Space Week, running from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10. The United Nations and the World Space Week Association organize the annual celebration of science and education.

Here are the most exciting space missions to watch in October: