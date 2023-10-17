Why The Place Firenze Is the Jet Set’s Favorite Florentine Hotel

Walking into The Place Firenze feels like discovering one of the city’s best-kept secrets. While the five-star hotel isn’t an unknown entity by any means, it is one of the more low-key, under-the-radar spots in Florence, and that’s intentional. The hotel frequently tops the most coveted lists of the top properties in the world, but you won’t find a glitzy sign or pretentious exterior (or interior) here; instead, the hotel is identified only by a small sign on the door—it’s the kind of place that you won’t find unless you know what you’re looking for.

While plenty of luxurious hotels love to boast that they feel just like a home away from home, that rarely really holds true. The Place Firenze, however, is the exception, and the feeling is surely aided by the fact that the hotel occupies what is essentially a small private townhouse residence in the Italian city. Stepping into the hotel truly does feel like you’re in a private Florentine home; you aren’t faced with an imposing lobby or sterile reception area. Instead, you walk into a comfy yet chic sitting room, with upholstered couches, chairs and a fireplace. It’s the perfect welcome to Florence, evoking a sense of intimacy and exclusivity even in the most tourist-heavy seasons.

The reception area is really more of a desk in a library-like room, seamlessly blending into the interiors. Don’t let the rather petite size make you question the service, though—just because it’s not in your face doesn’t mean that you aren’t among the best of the best in the industry, as the hospitality here is unparalleled. The hotel isn’t flashy, and it doesn’t need to be—it’s one of the most exclusive stays in the city. Here’s everything to know about the chicest hotel in Florence.

What’s the background here?

The hotel, previously known as J.K. Place Firenze, rebranded in 2021, reopening as The Place. The property, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, was entirely redecorated prior to unveiling, but in a similar fresh, contemporary yet comfortable aesthetic, all in warm hues of green and earth tones meant to evoke the color palette of Florence. All the furnishings and decor are Italian-made; the vast majority are from Florence and Tuscany, with an emphasis on local craftsmanship.

There are various public spaces that are typically dotted with guests, including multiple sitting rooms and lounges. Don’t forget to head up to the alcove rooftop to take in some very impressive views while sipping on a glass of wine. This is a true boutique hotel stay; there’s no spa nor gym, but the hotel will happily tell you where to go to find those amenities if you’re so inclined.

What are the rooms like?

Part of The Place’s charm is it’s truly intimate nature—the property is composed of just 20 unique rooms, which only adds to its exclusive allure. The accommodations, which are spread out over four floors, differ in layout, size and decor, but for the most part, they all feature plush yet unassuming furnishings in shades of soft green and neutral creams. During a recent stay at The Place, I checked into one of the more petite rooms, which was ideal for a solo traveler, with an oversized bed, plush velvet chairs and parquet floors. While there are larger suites, you don’t come to this hotel for palatial rooms—you come for the impeccable service and flawless design.

How’s the food?

The dining situation at The Place further cements the hotel’s home-y charm, with an all-day menu served at any time you prefer, and wherever you might wish to eat. Weather permitting, we highly recommend dining on the terrace looking out at the Santa Maria Novella, where you can indulge in authentic, unfussy dishes like Calvana beef and spaghetti Fabbri, all of which are artfully plated. Or, cozy up in one of the many inviting interior spaces and order a meal while either seated at one of the tables in the dining area or in one of the living rooms. No matter where you dine, make sure to take a minute and appreciate the entire experience, including the plating and tableware situation—every single piece is locally made in Florence, from the porcelain to the glasses.

What really makes this hotel stand out?

Well, speaking of glasses—during a recent visit to The Place, I was sipping a coffee outside on the terrace and admired the tablescape, and specifically the blue-accented glassware. It turned out that the glass I complimented was created by a family-owned glassware company in the city, and The Place’s assistant manager asked if I wanted to see it. A few hours later, I was en route to Moleria Locchi, a family-owned and run crystal brand that has been around for over 200 years.

Everything about The Place is thoroughly Florentine, and the hotel pays homage to its history and surrounding. The aforementioned experience is part of the hotel’s The Place of Wonders project, which The Place’s owners, the Bambini family, debuted in spring 2023. The foundation’s goal is to preserve and promote Italian workmanship, and especially Florentine and Tuscan handicrafts, so these traditions don’t disappear. The project connects interested guests with immersive cultural experiences; the hotel has partnered with a variety of Florentine artisans who specialize in everything ranging from leather goods and glasswork to cashmere and jewelry.

Guests who want to take part head to the off-site locations (whether it be the studio, factory or so on) and are able to see what goes into these creations (there are six total experiences to choose from). It’s far less touristy than much of what you’ll see in Florence; instead, it’s a truly unique and immersive experience, where guests can connect with locals. The experiences come with a minimum €600 (about $633) donation, and that cost is invested by the foundation into scholarships and other initiatives to help fund learning opportunities for young Italians, in order to continue these lines historic lines of work and craftsmanship.