The Ultimate Wellness Gift Guide

From luxury candles and bath sets to the softest loungewear sets and robes, these are the best wellness gifts for the holiday season.

Image: Saje Natural Wellness Essential Oil Collection, Dr. Dennis Gross Mask, Phlur Body Collection.
Here’s what to get your wellness-loving friends and family for the holidays this year. Saje Natural Wellness, Sephora and Phlur

With the holidays coming up, it’s time to start thinking about shopping for presents for all your loved ones. As the temperatures drop and the season gets more and more hectic, spread a little warmth to those you cherish than by treating them to a bit of self-care. Whether you’re looking for a present for your most wellness-adoring pal or want to treat the most special people in your life to the gift of self-care, you’re in the right place. Shopping for the perfect gift can be tricky, but we’ve got you covered with all the best self-care and wellness presents. And no, that doesn’t just mean sending your wellness-loving friends and family a new Starbucks tumbler and calling it a day—they deserve so much more than that this holiday season. Ahead, see our top picks for at-home relaxation, from luxury candles and bath sets to the softest loungewear sets and robes. 

  • Image: Nutribullet Ultra blender.
    Nutribullet.

    Nutribullet Ultra Blender

    This sleek blender is a great gift for those who can’t go through a day without a smoothie or juice. It doesn’t take up too much space, which makes it ideal for anyone with a more petite kitchen. 

    $149.99, Shop Now
  • Image: Larq Insulated Filtered Bottle.
    Larq.

    Larq Insulated Filtered Bottle

    This isn’t any regular water bottle; it’s made with a portable purification system, perfect for those who are conscious about having clean water on the go. 

    $49.95, Shop Now
  • Image: Chamberlain Coffee Powdered Matcha.
    Chamberlain Coffee.

    Chamberlain Coffee Powdered Matcha

    This powdered matcha is made from ceremonial Japanese green tea; it’s a must for all the matcha lovers out there. 

    $20.70, Shop Now
  • Image: Ralph Lauren Home Ralph’s American Breakfast Tea.
    Ralph Lauren Home.

    Ralph Lauren Home Ralph’s American Breakfast Tea

    Ralph’s Coffee has been all the rage on social media over the past few years, resulting in bustling lines at Ralph Lauren boutique locations and pop-up trucks. Their breakfast tea is equally deserving of the acclaim, and such a good holiday gift for those that prefer their caffeine in a non-coffee form. 

    $17, Shop Now
  • Image: Alo Yoga Aura Diffuser.
    Alo Yoga.

    Alo Yoga Aura Diffuser

    This two-in-one diffuser and humidifier is a must for creating a relaxing home environment to de-stress after a long-day. 

    $98, Shop Now
  • Image: Saje Natural Wellness Aromatherapy 101 Essential Oil Collection.
    Saje Natural Wellness.

    Saje Natural Wellness Aromatherapy 101 Essential Oil Collection

    If you’re already gifting the diffuser, you may as well get the essential oils, too. This set is perfect for starters who are yet to find a favorite scent, as it includes all the classics: lavender, eucalyptus, orange and frankincense. 

    $40, Shop Now
  • Image: Rose Inc. Uplifting & Balancing Signature Candle.
    Rose Inc.

    Rose Inc. Uplifting & Balancing Signature Candle

    If your special someone isn’t into diffusers, candles are a staple choice for creating a calm, cozy atmosphere. 

    $42, Shop Now
  • Image: Osea Total Body Glow Trio.
    Osea Malibu.

    Osea Total Body Glow Trio

    This set includes all one could need for an everything bath: body oil, body scrub and a plant-based body brush. 

    $98, Shop Now
  • Image: U Beauty The Body Set.
    U Beauty.

    U Beauty The Body Set

    Glowing skin shouldn’t be limited to just the face. U Beauty’s two-stem body duo includes a concentrate that tones and tightens the skin, and a lightweight body moisturizer for long-lasting radiance. 

    $178, Shop Now
  • Image: Phlur Body Ritual Set
    Phlur.

    Phlur Body Ritual Set

    Phlur’s Body Ritual Set includes a trio of wood-scented body wash, body lotion and candle, providing a complete sensory experience for a pampering self-care day. 

    $111, Shop Now
  • Image: Nécessaire The Body Peel.
    Nécessaire.

    Nécessaire The Body Peel

    Enriched with AHAs, BHAs and PHAs, this leave-on treatment combines exfoliating ingredients and is the perfect gift for those who struggle with ingrowns and strawberry skin, for smoother, clearer skin. 

    $55, Shop Now
  • Image: Lather Lavender Bath Bombs.
    Lather.

    Lather Lavender Bath Bombs

    This bath bomb trio is the key to a lavender fan’s heaven. It’s vegan, sulfate-free, and paraben-free, ensuring a clean choice for bath time indulgence. 

    $20, Shop Now
  • Image: Maude Wash No. 2.
    Maude.

    Maude Wash No. 2

    This vegan, pH-balanced body wash is gently cleanses while still nourishing the skin. Plus, it can be used as a foaming soap for a bubble bath. 

    $22, Shop Now
  • Image: 14th Night Shampoo and Conditioner Duo.
    14th Night.

    14th Night Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

    Infused with argan oils, pomegranate, almond and pea peptides, this gift set duo nourishes your hair and leaves it full of volume. 

    $92, Shop Now
  • Image: Balmain Hair Moisturizing Care Set.
    Balmain Hair.

    Balmain Hair Moisturizing Care Set

    The Balmain Hair Moisturizing Care Set is a worthy splurge for hair and scalp revitalization, including a shampoo, conditioner and a mask. 

    $143, Shop Now
  • Image: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro.
    Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare.

    Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

    This at-home FDA-approved LED device is best for reducing the appearance of wrinkles, scars and redness, thanks to blue and red light therapy. 

    $455, Shop Now
  • Image: Sisley Paris Gingko Gua Sha.
    Sisley Paris.

    Sisley Paris Gingko Gua Sha

    This luxurious tool isn’t only a face massager. It promotes lymphatic drainage, resulting in improved skin tone, texture and a radiant complexion. 

    $160, Shop Now
  • SK-II Facial Treatment Mask with Pitera, 10 sheets.
    SK-II.

    SK-II Facial Treatment Mask with Pitera, 10 sheets

    SK-II’s skincare line is a cult-favorite brand in the beauty world. This treatment mask is enriched with the brand’s exclusive Pitera complex, which is designed to deeply nourish and rejuvenate the skin, leaving behind a luminous and youthful glow. 

    $145, Shop Now
  • Image: Dolce Dew GLASS SKIN Energizing Mask.
    Dolce Dew.

    Dolce Dew Glass Skin Energizing Mask

    This mask is a revitalizing skincare treatment with a potent blend of hydrating ingredients, for a radiant and refreshed look. 

    $79, Shop Now
  • Image: Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Eye Patches.
    Peter Thomas Roth.

    Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Eye Patches

    Infused with 24-karat gold, these eye mask patches are designed to visibly brighten and firm the delicate under-eye area, helping to get rid of dark circles and eye bags. 

    $75, Shop Now
  • Image: Eberjey Gisele Modal Robe.
    Eberjey.

    Eberjey Gisele Modal Robe

    Crafted with Eberjey’s ultra-soft Tencel fabric, the luxe Gisele Modal Robe offers everyday comfort and easy care with its machine wash-friendly design. 

    $128, Shop Now
  • Image: Versed Skin Come Clean Headband Bundle.
    Versed Skin.

    Versed Skin Come Clean Headband Bundle

    This headband bundle is a practical skincare accessory set that includes a soft, adjustable headband to keep hair away during your skincare routine, paired with cleansing wrist cuffs and of course, a gentle antioxidant cleanser. 

    $34.99, Shop Now
  • Image: Skims Soft Lounge Sleep Set.
    Skims.

    Skims Soft Lounge Sleep Set

    Comfort and style can—and do—go hand in hand. This sleep set features a sleek design and soft fabric to keep you cozy throughout the night and day. 

    $118, Shop Now
  • Image: Naadam Off-Duty Cashmere Jogger.
    Naadam.

    Naadam Off-Duty Cashmere Jogger

    Naadam is known for its high-quality, affordable cashmere pieces. This particular jogger is supremely soft, luxurious and comfy. 

    $135, Shop Now
  • Image: Ugg Classic Cozy Shearling Bootie.
    Ugg.

    Ugg Classic Cozy Shearling Bootie

    Whether you wear them at home or outdoors, these booties are perhaps the softest shoes anyone could have. 

    $84.90, Shop Now
  • Image: Lululemon Yoga Mat.
    Lululemon.

    Lululemon Yoga Mat

    If a good meditation is their idea of self-care, gift your loved one a high-quality yoga mat. 

    $98, Shop Now
  • Image: Wthn Acupressure Mat Set.
    Wthn.

    Wthn Acupressure Mat Set

    This acupressure mat set is a thoughtful holistic self-care tool for relaxation and tension relief—perfect for a wind-down after a long day.

    $78, Shop Now
  • Image: Therabody Theragun Mini.
    Therabody.

    Therabody Theragun Mini

    This portable massager is ideal for those in need of a quick ache and pain relief after a long day. 

    $199, Shop Now
  • Image: Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase.
    Brooklinen.

    Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

    This silk pillowcase offers a luxurious touch to any nighttime routine. It’s crafted from high-quality silk to promote skin and hair health, too. 

    $47.20, Shop Now
  • Image: Bearaby The Napper Cotton Weighted Blanket.
    Bearaby.

    Bearaby The Napper Cotton Weighted Blanket

    This knitted blanket is almost like a comforting embrace, whether for a cozy day at home or extra warmth at night. 

    $199, Shop Now
  • Image: Papier Happy Stripes Wellness Journal.
    Papier.

    Papier Happy Stripes Wellness Journal

    Wellness isn’t just physical—it’s also about emotional and mental health. Journaling your thoughts and feelings helps release all the tension and energy, clearing your mind in the process to improve well-being. It’s such a truly thoughtful gift.

    $38, Shop Now
