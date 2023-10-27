The Ultimate Wellness Gift Guide

With the holidays coming up, it’s time to start thinking about shopping for presents for all your loved ones. As the temperatures drop and the season gets more and more hectic, spread a little warmth to those you cherish than by treating them to a bit of self-care. Whether you’re looking for a present for your most wellness-adoring pal or want to treat the most special people in your life to the gift of self-care, you’re in the right place. Shopping for the perfect gift can be tricky, but we’ve got you covered with all the best self-care and wellness presents. And no, that doesn’t just mean sending your wellness-loving friends and family a new Starbucks tumbler and calling it a day—they deserve so much more than that this holiday season. Ahead, see our top picks for at-home relaxation, from luxury candles and bath sets to the softest loungewear sets and robes.
The Best Wellness Gift Guide
Nutribullet Ultra Blender
This sleek blender is a great gift for those who can’t go through a day without a smoothie or juice. It doesn’t take up too much space, which makes it ideal for anyone with a more petite kitchen.
Larq Insulated Filtered Bottle
This isn’t any regular water bottle; it’s made with a portable purification system, perfect for those who are conscious about having clean water on the go.
Chamberlain Coffee Powdered Matcha
This powdered matcha is made from ceremonial Japanese green tea; it’s a must for all the matcha lovers out there.
Ralph Lauren Home Ralph’s American Breakfast Tea
Ralph’s Coffee has been all the rage on social media over the past few years, resulting in bustling lines at Ralph Lauren boutique locations and pop-up trucks. Their breakfast tea is equally deserving of the acclaim, and such a good holiday gift for those that prefer their caffeine in a non-coffee form.
Alo Yoga Aura Diffuser
This two-in-one diffuser and humidifier is a must for creating a relaxing home environment to de-stress after a long-day.
Saje Natural Wellness Aromatherapy 101 Essential Oil Collection
If you’re already gifting the diffuser, you may as well get the essential oils, too. This set is perfect for starters who are yet to find a favorite scent, as it includes all the classics: lavender, eucalyptus, orange and frankincense.
Rose Inc. Uplifting & Balancing Signature Candle
If your special someone isn’t into diffusers, candles are a staple choice for creating a calm, cozy atmosphere.
Osea Total Body Glow Trio
This set includes all one could need for an everything bath: body oil, body scrub and a plant-based body brush.
U Beauty The Body Set
Glowing skin shouldn’t be limited to just the face. U Beauty’s two-stem body duo includes a concentrate that tones and tightens the skin, and a lightweight body moisturizer for long-lasting radiance.
Phlur Body Ritual Set
Phlur’s Body Ritual Set includes a trio of wood-scented body wash, body lotion and candle, providing a complete sensory experience for a pampering self-care day.
Nécessaire The Body Peel
Enriched with AHAs, BHAs and PHAs, this leave-on treatment combines exfoliating ingredients and is the perfect gift for those who struggle with ingrowns and strawberry skin, for smoother, clearer skin.
Lather Lavender Bath Bombs
This bath bomb trio is the key to a lavender fan’s heaven. It’s vegan, sulfate-free, and paraben-free, ensuring a clean choice for bath time indulgence.
Maude Wash No. 2
This vegan, pH-balanced body wash is gently cleanses while still nourishing the skin. Plus, it can be used as a foaming soap for a bubble bath.
14th Night Shampoo and Conditioner Duo
Infused with argan oils, pomegranate, almond and pea peptides, this gift set duo nourishes your hair and leaves it full of volume.
Balmain Hair Moisturizing Care Set
The Balmain Hair Moisturizing Care Set is a worthy splurge for hair and scalp revitalization, including a shampoo, conditioner and a mask.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
This at-home FDA-approved LED device is best for reducing the appearance of wrinkles, scars and redness, thanks to blue and red light therapy.
Sisley Paris Gingko Gua Sha
This luxurious tool isn’t only a face massager. It promotes lymphatic drainage, resulting in improved skin tone, texture and a radiant complexion.
SK-II Facial Treatment Mask with Pitera, 10 sheets
SK-II’s skincare line is a cult-favorite brand in the beauty world. This treatment mask is enriched with the brand’s exclusive Pitera complex, which is designed to deeply nourish and rejuvenate the skin, leaving behind a luminous and youthful glow.
Dolce Dew Glass Skin Energizing Mask
This mask is a revitalizing skincare treatment with a potent blend of hydrating ingredients, for a radiant and refreshed look.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Eye Patches
Infused with 24-karat gold, these eye mask patches are designed to visibly brighten and firm the delicate under-eye area, helping to get rid of dark circles and eye bags.
Eberjey Gisele Modal Robe
Crafted with Eberjey’s ultra-soft Tencel fabric, the luxe Gisele Modal Robe offers everyday comfort and easy care with its machine wash-friendly design.
Versed Skin Come Clean Headband Bundle
This headband bundle is a practical skincare accessory set that includes a soft, adjustable headband to keep hair away during your skincare routine, paired with cleansing wrist cuffs and of course, a gentle antioxidant cleanser.
Skims Soft Lounge Sleep Set
Comfort and style can—and do—go hand in hand. This sleep set features a sleek design and soft fabric to keep you cozy throughout the night and day.
Naadam Off-Duty Cashmere Jogger
Naadam is known for its high-quality, affordable cashmere pieces. This particular jogger is supremely soft, luxurious and comfy.
Ugg Classic Cozy Shearling Bootie
Whether you wear them at home or outdoors, these booties are perhaps the softest shoes anyone could have.
Lululemon Yoga Mat
If a good meditation is their idea of self-care, gift your loved one a high-quality yoga mat.
Wthn Acupressure Mat Set
This acupressure mat set is a thoughtful holistic self-care tool for relaxation and tension relief—perfect for a wind-down after a long day.
Therabody Theragun Mini
This portable massager is ideal for those in need of a quick ache and pain relief after a long day.
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
This silk pillowcase offers a luxurious touch to any nighttime routine. It’s crafted from high-quality silk to promote skin and hair health, too.
Bearaby The Napper Cotton Weighted Blanket
This knitted blanket is almost like a comforting embrace, whether for a cozy day at home or extra warmth at night.
Papier Happy Stripes Wellness Journal
Wellness isn’t just physical—it’s also about emotional and mental health. Journaling your thoughts and feelings helps release all the tension and energy, clearing your mind in the process to improve well-being. It’s such a truly thoughtful gift.