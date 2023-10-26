What to Watch on Streaming This Week: October 27-November 2

A thrilling crime drama about the opioid epidemic, an animated movie that set new standards for the medium, and a spine-chilling new horror film make up some of this week’s most exciting new streaming entries. Whether you want to make it a watch-worthy Halloweekend or take a peek at something not-so-seasonal, you’re more than covered.

What to watch on Netflix

Pain Hustlers

Emily Blunt and Chris Evans lead the cast of this crime drama from Harry Potter director David Yates. Pain Hustlers stars Blunt as a high school drop out-slash-single mom in Florida who finds some promising career prospects in a sketchy pharmaceutical company. Soon enough, she’s hawking painkillers to any doctor that will listen (and even those who don’t), profiting prettily off of the pain she causes in turn. The supporting cast boasts notable names, including Catherine O’Hara, Andy García, Jay Duplass, and Brian d’Arcy James. Pain Hustlers premieres Friday, October 27th. Read Observer’s review.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Instantly hailed as one of the greatest animated movies of all time upon its release earlier this year, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse pushed the boundaries of sequels, animation and superhero flicks alike. The film sees the return of Miles Morales, a teenaged, Brooklyn-based Spider-Man who struggles to keep his identity secret from his parents and misses his various Spider-Friends terribly. So when a dimensional anomaly reunites Miles with other Spiders, he’s happy to join the squad. What he doesn’t realize, though, is that the whole multiverse depends on him doing the opposite. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse streams starting Tuesday, October 31st. Read Observer’s review.

What to watch on Hulu

Black Cake

A sprawling mystery taking place across several continents, Black Cake focuses on finding out that your parents may not be who you thought they were. The show revolves around a recently deceased woman named Eleanor who left behind a flash drive for her two estranged children, Byron and Benny. Together, they discover their heretofore hidden family history, from Eleanor’s journey from Jamaica to America to the questionable things she had to do to survive. Oprah Winfrey produces this family drama, adapted from the novel of the same name. Black Cake premieres Wednesday, November 1st.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Bound

Before The Matrix and its many sequels, Lana and Lilly Wachowski made their directorial debut with Bound. This sexy neo-noir stars Gina Gershon as Corky, an ex-con who picks up odd jobs in an apartment. While working, she meets some of the tenants, including a money launderer with mafia ties (Joe Pantoliano) and his girlfriend Violet (Jennifer Tilly). Violet wants out of the shady business, and she figures that Corky has the skills to help. Together, they scheme to skim $2 million of the mob’s money and make a new life. Bound is available to stream through the end of the month.

What to watch on Max

The Gilded Age

A lavish period piece of one of America’s lesser-explored eras, The Gilded Age marks its Season 2 this week. Much like in his hallmark series Downton Abbey, creator Julian Fellowes has crafted an intricate look into the world of aristocracy and social hierarchy, albeit in late-19th century New York. This season sees the return of the classic new money versus old money conflict via opera duels, and women from Cynthia Nixon’s Ada to Carrie Coon’s Bertha stake their claim on their place in society. Plus, Christine Baranski and Nathan Lane are back. Season 2 of The Gilded Age premieres Sunday, October 29th.

What to watch on Peacock

Five Nights at Freddy’s

For something to ring in the end of spooky season with a scare (or several), there’s Five Nights at Freddy’s. Based on the video game series of the same name, Freddy’s stars Josh Hutcherson as a security guard who takes on a new job at the abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza (think an extra creepy Chuck E. Cheese). Once he starts the night shift, he realizes that not everything is as it seems: the old animatronic mascots begin to act on their own, and the rusty old robots have a bit of a bloodlust. Five Nights at Freddy’s premieres Friday, October 27th.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.