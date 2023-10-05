What to Watch on Streaming This Week: October 6-12

From fun Blumhouse horror to a classic TV dramedy, there’s plenty to keep you occupied and entertained on streaming this week. Whether you’re looking for twisted romance, a court drama, or some multiverse action, you’re more than covered with these great options.

What to watch on Netflix

Fair Play

While the erotic thriller may seem like a genre of days gone by, Fair Play tackles it with a sharp, contemporary mindset. Phoebe Dynevor stars as Emily, who’s recently gotten engaged to Alden Ehrenreich’s Luke. Both work at the same ultra-competitive hedge fund, forcing them to keep their long-gestating relationship secret. However, when Emily receives a promotion that Luke thought he was a lock for, their romance begins to unravel. Suspicions mount as Luke accuses her of being too close to their boss, and the film turns into an exploration of sexism as well as a toxic relationship. Fair Play premieres Friday, October 6th. Read Observer’s review of Fair Play.

What to watch on Hulu

Moonlighting

It can be tough to find classic television shows on streaming, with rights issues and bidding wars a constant struggle. That makes the streaming debut of the ’80s series Moonlighting all the more exciting for nostalgic old fans and interested new viewers alike. Cybill Shepherd stars as Maddie Hayes, a former model whose financial woes drive her to revitalize a detective agency she initially owned as a tax write-off. Bruce Willis co-stars as David Addison, the detective who she partners up with. Mixing classic comedic sensibilities with mystery and a hint of romance, the show was a hit for critics and audiences. Moonlighting will be available to stream starting Tuesday, October 10th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Totally Killer

From M3GAN to Freaky to Happy Death Day, Blumhouse really has a knack for producing horror that revolves around young women tackling the strange and uncanny—Totally Killer is no different. Kiernan Shipka stars as Jamie, a girl whose mother (Julie Bowen) lost several friends at the hands of the Sweet Sixteen Killer when she was in high school. So, like any high-concept horror, Jamie travels back in time to 1987. There, she has to team up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to put a stop to the murders on Halloween night. Totally Killer premieres Friday, October 6th.

What to watch on Max

Our Flag Means Death

A quasi-rom com taking place on the Seven Seas and involving a team of unlikely swashbucklers? The first season of Our Flag Means Death brought all that and more. Starring Rhys Darby as landowner Stede Bonnet, a man who abandoned his wealthy lifestyle in favor of oceanic action, the series follows the dysfunctional crew aboard the Revenge. Along the way, he encounters the fearsome Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), and a romance blossoms between the two rival captains—before they get separated during a would-be break up in the season finale. Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death premiered Thursday, October 5th.

What to watch on Disney Plus

Loki

The first Marvel show to get a second season, Loki is setting its titular trickster on another time-hopping romp. Tom Hiddleston returns as the fan-favorite character, with Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku all coming back too—though it’s another matter entirely whether they’ll be the same as fans knew them in Season 1. Loki engages in an endless multiverse mess, with a war across timelines hanging over the show as a new threat. But hey, Ke Huy Quan is here, and no one can handle a multiverse quite like the recent Oscar winner. Season 2 of Loki premieres the evening of Thursday, October 5th.

What to watch on Paramount+

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

A riveting court drama from the late William Friedkin that recalls the hey-day of ‘70s filmmaking, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is a quick, slick watch. The film tells the story of Lieutenant Stephen Maryk (Jake Lacy), who usurped the command of his ship’s superior officer, Phillip Queeg (Kiefer Sutherland), citing a bout of insanity during a treacherous storm. It’s up to Maryk’s reluctant lawyer Greenwald (Jason Clarke) to prove the possibility of mental instability, setting up a story filled with gray areas. The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial premieres Friday, October 6th. Read Observer’s review of The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.

