The Most Luxurious Beauty Gifts to Shop for the Holidays

The holiday season is nearly upon us, so why not get a head start on buying all those gifts this year, instead of leaving the task until the last minute? Well, if you’re not sure what to get the beauty lover in your life, then you’ve come to the right place. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the hunt for the perfect present for the budding skincare enthusiast or shopping for a longtime makeup expert; we’ve done the hard work for you and found the loveliest beauty sets that they’re sure to absolutely adore.
Skincare and beauty (especially fragrance!) can be so personal, so it’s understandable that you might feel wary of gifting anything beauty-related to even your closest of pals, but that’s actually what’s so appealing about the best holiday beauty sets, as they often include a few different products, so the recipient can test out multiple options and decide which they love the most. It’s the best time of year to give your beauty-loving friends a restock on their favorite products, or perhaps try out that new launch they’ve been eyeing, or splurge on a hi-tech device. Oh, and don’t forget to get yourself a little something special, too.
From haircare kits and fragrance selections to sumptuous advent calendars and lavish lipsticks, these are the best beauty gifts that are sure to be a hit this season.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Holiday Beauty Gifts for Her
-
Dior Rouge Dior Minaudière Clutch 4-Piece Lipstick Set
This limited edition set includes one Rouge Dior lipstick and three refills, and comes in a very chic metallic clutch case that she can wear as an actual bag, thanks to a detachable chain strap.
-
Sisley Paris Ginkgo Gua Sha Massage Tool
You can’t get a more luxurious beauty tool than this sleek Sisley Paris gua sha, which helps sculpt, smooth and lift skin.
-
Valmont l'Elixir des Glaciers Crème De Masque Majestueuse
Luxurious Swiss skincare brand Valmont makes some of the best products out there, but if you really want to treat her to something special, go for their newly updated l’Elixir des Glaciers Crème De Masque Majestueuse; it’s a lush beauty balm that uses ethically-sourced ingredients from Swiss beehives. It can be used as a daily cream or a mask, but either way, she’ll adore how soft, smooth and refreshed her skin looks.
-
Furtuna Skin Transformation Set Rituale Luminoso
The beauty lover will so appreciate a gift set of Furtuna Skin’s ultra-high quality beauty products; this three-piece bundle includes the brand’s micellar essence, face and eye serum and nourishing, moisturizing oil.
-
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase & Skinny Scrunchie Set Nordstrom Exclusive
The beauty enthusiast knows its not just about what’s in your skincare cabinet—a good night’s sleep is also essential, and that means ensuring that all things about her bedtime routine are optimal for skin. Silk pillowcases are proven to help your skin retain hydration, since the material won’t absorb the lotions and potions, and the silky smooth material also helps to prevent new fine lines. The adorable scrunchies are perfect for tying back hair without breakage.
-
Westman Atelier Clean Glow Trio
This adorable travel-sized set includes three of Westman Atelier’s best-sellers: the cream contour, highlight and blush sticks in mini sizes.
-
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit
The girl on the go will adore these travel-size versions of all the Olaplex products that help strengthen and revitalize hair.
-
Maison Francis Kurkdjian The Fragrance Wardrobe Discovery Collection for Her
Don’t fret if you’re not sure about fragrance gifts, because this luxurious discovery set from Maison Francis Kurkdjian includes eight distinct perfumes (including their beloved Baccarat Rouge 540), so she can pick whichever appeals to her most.
-
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer
When it comes to hair tools for a good blowout, it’s hard to beat Dyson. Elevate their haircare routine with this new limited edition version of the cult-favorite Dyson hair dryer, which comes in the loveliest shade of blue and includes five styler attachments, plus a convenient carryall case.
-
Diptyque Paris Holiday Advent Calendar
There’s nothing like a truly lavish advent calendar, and Diptyque’s 2023 version does not disappoint, with 25 treats included. There’s everything from mini and full-size candles to soaps and shower oils, along with two different eau de toilettes and no less than six different eau de parfum fragrances.
-
U Beauty The Plasma Trio
U Beauty’s cult-favorite plasma lip balms are quite possibly the most luxurious lip treatments out there. They come in a ton of different hues, and both plump and contour. You can select from three different colors for this particular gift set, for her perfect shade range.
-
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True 2023: Makeup Vault
You’ll be hard-pressed to find a beauty maven who doesn’t adore Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Pillow Talk collection, and this exclusive makeup gift set includes no less than 14 full-size products from the line, including highlighters, blush wands, lipsticks and mascara.
-
Ouai Three-Piece Bundle
Celeb-adored haircare brand Ouai is offering exclusive three-piece sets for the holidays, which you can customize to include shampoo, conditioner, masks and more.
-
Rhode The Rhode Kit
Hailey Bieber’s viral skincare company debuted a four-piece kit that includes all the cult-favorite products; there’s the glazing milk, peptide fluid, moisturizing cream and, of course, the peptide lip treatment.
-
Glasshouse Fragrances Exclusive Winter Wonderland Candle
This festive candles is the perfect gift idea for that one friend who has been listening to holiday music nonstop since October 1.
-
Merit Le Gloss Set
Merit’s new, limited-edition gift set includes a solo eye shadow, lip liner, travel-sized mascara and brow gel, for the ultimate n0-makeup makeup look.
-
Sisley Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask
Who doesn’t love a good face mask? You simply can’t do better than Sisley’s indulgent, ultra-hydrating nighttime mask, for the softest skin yet.
-
Guerlain Abeille Royale Honey Care Bestsellers Gift Set
Guerlain’s limited-edition, Sephora-exclusive skincare gift set is composed of a face oil, eye cream and lipstick balm, all infused with honey, hyaluronic acid and the brand’s exclusive, sustainably-sourced royal jelly.
-
La Mer The Hydrating Treatment Lotion & Crème Set
You’re sure to win major points when she unwraps this La Mer set, which is composed of a treatment lotion and the celeb-adored crème.
-
Lancome Définicils Mascara Holiday Set
Sure, a mascara is nice, but why not present her with everything she needs to maintain and prep her lashes, including a primer, mascara and makeup remover?
-
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Shimmering Body Oil
If she loves Baccarat Rouge 540 (and who doesn’t?!), then you’re sure to win points with Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s limited edition, shimmering body oil in the very same scent.
-
Joanna Vargas˙Glow to Go Mask Set
The frequent jet-setter will appreciate this five-pack set of masks that are perfect for those constantly on the go.
-
Hourglass Vegan Face & Eye Travel Brush Set
Replace her tired old makeup brushes with this oh-so-luxurious new Hourglass set.
-
Eve Lom Radiant Renewal Ritual Set
Elevate their entire skincare routine with this soothing product collection, complete with a cleansing balm, retinol serum, moisture cream and muslin cleansing cloth, for the ultimate refreshing ritual.
-
Phlur Somebody Wood
There’s a reason Phlur’s delightful fragrances have developed such a cult following, and she won’t be able to resist this bouquet of bergamot, saffron, sandalwood and amber.
-
Jones Road Miracle Balm
The minimalist beauty lover will adore this aptly-named Miracle Balm from Bobbi Brown’s viral brand, Jones Road.
-
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fluffy & Fuller Looking Brow Kit
When it comes to brows, it’s hard to beat Anastasia.
-
Chantecaille Luxe Mask Duo+
Upgrade their self-care routine with this mask duo from Chantecaille, including a lifting and smoothing mask as well as a gold recovery mask.
-
Tata Harper Cool Girl Holiday Kit
Tata Harper’s four-product gift set really does live up to its cool girl name; it includes cult favorites like the Floral Essence and Resurfacing Serum, plus a highlighter and berry balm.
-
Therabody TheraFace Pro
The latest face device from Therabody is perfect for the tech-loving wellness and beauty connoisseur; it uses a combination of microcurrent, LED light therapy, percussion and cleansing to treat, nourish and relax the face muscles and complexion.
-
Makeup by Mario Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette
Any beauty and makeup lover will so appreciate getting their hands on Makeup by Mario’s TikTok-viral Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette, which includes matte, shimmery and metallic neutral hues.
-
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Limited-Edition Eau de Parfum Spray
If she’s a fan of Chanel Coco Mademoiselle, she’ll adore this limited edition bottle of the beloved scent.
-
RéVive Masque Des Yeux Instant De-Puffing Gel Eye Mask
Even if you can’t give your loved one an actual good night’s sleep for the holidays, you can still offer the *look* of rest thanks to this six pack of hydrogel eye masks, which soothe, hydrate and refresh to help reduce puffiness and the look of fine lines and dark circles.
-
Augustinus Bader The Renewal Icons With The Cream 2-Piece Set
This limited edition holiday set features Augustinus Bader’s The Cream and The Eye Cream, which are packed with the brand’s exclusive TFC8 complex for repair and renewal.
-
Tom Ford Soleil Neige Glow Highlighter
She’s already glowing, but she’ll be truly luminescent thanks to this new Tom Ford Beauty radiant highlighter.
-
Tatcha Dewy Cleanse + Hydrate Duo
Help her take care of her skin while on-the-go with this Tatcha set, with a soothing cleanser and hydrating moisturizer.
-
Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel
Is there anything more unapologetically indulgent than an Hermès nail polish? If she’s all about nail care, treat her to this luxurious nail hue, whether she wants to give herself an at-home manicure or bring it to the salon.
-
NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit
If she doesn’t yet have a NuFace, gift her this entire starter system set, which includes the microcurrent facial toning device in addition to all the extra brushes and creams.
-
Supergoop Beach Day Set
Sunscreen is the most important part of any skincare routine, which is why any giftee will appreciate this three-piece set with Supergoop’s cult-favorite SPFs.
-
Caudalie Moisturizing Hand Cream Trio
Keep dry, cracked hands at bay thanks to this adorable three-lotion set.