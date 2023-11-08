The Most Luxurious Beauty Gifts to Shop for the Holidays

The holiday season is nearly upon us, so why not get a head start on buying all those gifts this year, instead of leaving the task until the last minute? Well, if you’re not sure what to get the beauty lover in your life, then you’ve come to the right place. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the hunt for the perfect present for the budding skincare enthusiast or shopping for a longtime makeup expert; we’ve done the hard work for you and found the loveliest beauty sets that they’re sure to absolutely adore.

Skincare and beauty (especially fragrance!) can be so personal, so it’s understandable that you might feel wary of gifting anything beauty-related to even your closest of pals, but that’s actually what’s so appealing about the best holiday beauty sets, as they often include a few different products, so the recipient can test out multiple options and decide which they love the most. It’s the best time of year to give your beauty-loving friends a restock on their favorite products, or perhaps try out that new launch they’ve been eyeing, or splurge on a hi-tech device. Oh, and don’t forget to get yourself a little something special, too.

From haircare kits and fragrance selections to sumptuous advent calendars and lavish lipsticks, these are the best beauty gifts that are sure to be a hit this season.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.